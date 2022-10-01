FNF: John Curtis takes down Holy Cross, 32-21
Highlights of Friday’s action between Holy Cross and John Curtis featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
John Curtis defeated Holy Cross, 32-21.
