FNF: John Curtis takes down Holy Cross, 32-21

By Kylee Bond
 4 days ago

Highlights of Friday’s action between Holy Cross and John Curtis featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

John Curtis defeated Holy Cross, 32-21.

Catch the 31st edition of WGNO’s Friday Night Football each and every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.

