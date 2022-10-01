Read full article on original website
Related
KRQE News 13
Mariners fret about Sam Haggerty before DH with Tigers
It was an unsurprising Sam Haggerty move. Trailing the Detroit Tigers by a run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning Monday night, the Seattle Mariners needing a victory to maintain their hopes of playing host to a wild-card playoff series, Haggerty singled to center and then stole second.
KRQE News 13
Nationals-Mets game rained out, doubleheader Tuesday
NEW YORK (AP)Rain in New York and a Braves loss in Miami kept the Mets in the NL East race for at least another day. The scheduled game between the Mets and Washington Nationals was postponed Monday night by daylong showers and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday at Citi Field.
KRQE News 13
Third wild card creates opportunity for another playoff team
The Philadelphia Phillies grabbed baseball’s last playoff ticket on Monday, and Bryce Harper and company partied into the night. “ We’re in! We did it! We did it! ” slugger Rhys Hoskins yelled as the celebration kicked into high gear. It’s the first playoff appearance for...
KRQE News 13
Judge shows frustration, still 61 homers with 2 games left
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Judge slammed his helmet in a rare show of frustration. The New York Yankees slugger is running out of time to hit his 62nd homer. Judge’s homerless streak extended to five games since matching Roger Maris’ 61 for the American League record, with No. 99 not coming close to clearing the wall in the Yankees’ 99th win of the season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Home run hands! Dallas fan catches Judge's 62nd homer on fly
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — As he walked through a concourse in the outfield at Globe Life Field, high-fiving with fans and surrounded by a sea of cameras, it was almost as if Cory Youmans had hit a huge home run. Instead, he hit the jackpot. Youmans made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday night, snagging the ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge launched for his American League-record 62nd homer. The historic souvenir came sailing into the front row of section 31 in left field, a drive Judge hit to lead off the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. Youmans snared it on the fly.
KRQE News 13
Verlander, Astros bullpen loses no-hit bid in 9th vs Phils
HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander and the Houston bullpen lost their bid for a combined no-hitter when Garrett Stubbs led off the ninth inning with a single for the Philadelphia Phillies. Stubbs singled off Will Smith on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park. Verlander and relievers Hunter Brown and...
Comments / 0