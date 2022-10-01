Well maybe the salaries should be cut from the Administrators that are reaping absurd amounts of 💰! Sell your outlandish mansions, cars and live within the means of what you pay your employees!!
Maybe from an operational perspective, all OAHHS hospitals take advantage of combined synergies. 1. Combine spending power through all hospitals becoming one buying group utilizing one GPO. System merged spending will drive down supply costs. 2. Review supply chain utilization and contracts. Is GPO working with system? 3. Outsource support departments: savings in SWB. 4. Centralize services across system: Procurement Accounting Others? 5. Rethink staffing models.Any change is painful, but hard times call for tough decisions. Oregon cannot afford for hospitals to shut down.
Seriously? Didnt sell enough $20.00 per dose Tylenol pills? Spend too much on security keeping worried husbands away from their hospitalized wives? Too many wasted masks? Expired gallons of hand sanitizers? How does it feel losing money like thousands of Oregon businesses did during the insane shutdowns!
