Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Jacinto, CA Real Estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
San Clemente's Record Show Has Unique BeginningsAdvenchasSan Clemente, CA
Menifee, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMenifee, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Murrieta, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMurrieta, CA
Related
iebusinessdaily.com
Banning grocery store gets new name
Rio Ranch Market in Banning has undergone a name change without a change in ownership. The store at 3317 W. Ramsey St. is now a Cardenas Market and will serve the San Gorgonio Pass, according to a statement. A grand opening ceremony is scheduled to be held Wednesday that will...
The best taco spot in the country is in San Diego, according to Yelp
Four restaurants in San Diego County were named to Yelp's Top 100 Taco Spots in America list, including one local birrieria that took the top overall spot.
oc-breeze.com
Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine in portion of Orange County
A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
theregistrysocal.com
USAA Real Estate & McDonald Property Group Break Ground on 1.8MM SQFT Facility in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, CALIF., October 3, 2022 —JLL announced today that USAA Real Estate and McDonald Property Group has broken ground on a 1.8-million-square-foot distribution center for United Legwear & Apparel Company, LLC (ULAC) in Beaumont, California. ULAC specializes in legwear, bodywear, apparel, and accessories for men, women and children, maintaining nearly a dozen highly recognized licensed brands such as Hurley, Champion, Fortnite, Van Heusen, Skechers, and a joint venture partnership with PUMA North America. Completion of the facility is scheduled for December 2024.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Palm Springs, California
When it comes to finding the best breakfast spots in Palm Springs, you really can’t go wrong. Whether you’re looking for a hearty plate of eggs and bacon or a light and refreshing fruit salad, there’s something for everyone. And with so many delicious options to choose...
Eater
Japanese Dessert Shop Specializing in Fluffy Cheesecakes Expanding to San Diego
Trendy Japanese cheesecakes, also known as cotton cheesecakes because of their fluffy, cloud-like texture, will soon be floating into San Diego from our neighbor to the north, where popular dessert chain Cheese Garden was founded six years ago in Toronto. Now operating a handful of locations across Canada, the Japanese bakery is entering the U.S. this fall, starting in Carmel Valley where it’s opening at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch center by the end of October.
Dolce Aroma Italian Bakery Opening in Carlsbad
Authentic Italian Cafe and Restaurant Headed to La Costa This Winter
oc-breeze.com
Annabelle Braun named Chief Nursing Officer of MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center
MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center has named Annabelle Braun, DNP, MSN, RN, NE-BC, its new Chief Nursing Officer. Braun is responsible for quality, safety, patient care, and patient experience in service to the community. She will focus on the strategy for clinical nursing and nursing operations, leading and implementing innovative quality, safety and performance improvement initiatives to achieve superior clinical outcomes for Orange Coast. She will also collaborate with MemorialCare’s nursing leadership with the goal of enhancing nursing practice and clinical care across MemorialCare.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC San Diego
Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County
Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
idesignarch.com
Elegant Tuscan Style Ocean View Home in Crystal Cove
This stunning luxury home in Newport Beach, California features Mediterranean style architecture with Tuscan influence. Designed by Richard Krantz Architecture, the interior is a blend of classic and contemporary elegance. The residence is situated in a gated community on a hilltop with stunning views of the ocean, harbor and city...
recordgazette.net
Local treats are quite a hoot at Barn Owl Bakeries
Beaumont offers an array of dining experiences for its residents and neighboring cities. Some of them are home-based businesses that offer delectable desserts to satisfy the most discerning palate. Barn Owl Bakeries is one such place. Kimberly Ryser, Beaumont resident and owner of Barn Owl Bakeries, enjoys sharing her passion...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Emergency Work to Stabilize Cliffs Above SoCal Railroad Tracks Will Take Months
Train service between San Diego and Los Angeles has been disrupted by the threat of a landslide near San Clemente. Metrolink has suspended all service between Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station and Oceanside, and Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is not running trains between Irvine and Oceanside. Freight service on the busy corridor has also been halted.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFGate
6 unique rentals worth booking in Joshua Tree
The California desert has long drawn visionary architects and creatives, from Albert Frey to Paul R. Williams, but that ingenuity doesn't stop with modernism in Palm Springs. In the high desert around Joshua Tree, a slate of newly opened vacation rentals double as architectural and design gems that offer next-level experiences to connect with the region's wondrous landscape.
These California Cities Are The 'Best For Families'
Fortune compiled a list of the best cities for families to live in America.
Jackpot Grows to $30M in SuperLotto Plus, But Winning $12K Ticket Sold in Riverside County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $30 million. Three tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold, including one at a Stater Bros. on Highway 79 So. in Temecula, the California Lottery announced.
State of Emergency Declared as OC-San Diego Train Service is Halted, Could Re-Open in November
One of the region’s biggest commuter train routes has been shut down by a landslide, with a state of emergency declared by California’s top transportation official. And service is not expected to start again for at least a month. The outage will affect as many as 5,000 residents...
foxla.com
These 2 California cities made Fortune's list of 'Best Places to Live for Families'
LOS ANGELES - Families looking to settle down in California must consider a variety of factors when looking for the right city - from the best schools to low crime rates, there are multiple things that are taken into consideration. Fortune recently released its list of 25 Best Places to...
Friends create GoFundMe for Gavin Escobar's widow and children
SAN DIEGO — An SDSU teammate of Gavin Escobar is trying to help the former Aztec and NFL player's family in their time of need. Last week the Riverside County Sheriff's reported Escobar and his friend had been killed while rock climbing near Idyllwild. Ten years ago, Escobar played...
Warmer temperatures, sunshine expected Wednesday in SoCal
Southern California on Wednesday should expect warm temperatures and sunshine through much of the region.
Coyote wanders into middle school restroom in California
Classes got off to a wild start at Mission Middle School in Riverside, California Monday morning.
Comments / 0