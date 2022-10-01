ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temecula, CA

iebusinessdaily.com

Banning grocery store gets new name

Rio Ranch Market in Banning has undergone a name change without a change in ownership. The store at 3317 W. Ramsey St. is now a Cardenas Market and will serve the San Gorgonio Pass, according to a statement. A grand opening ceremony is scheduled to be held Wednesday that will...
BANNING, CA
oc-breeze.com

Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine in portion of Orange County

A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

USAA Real Estate & McDonald Property Group Break Ground on 1.8MM SQFT Facility in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, CALIF., October 3, 2022 —JLL announced today that USAA Real Estate and McDonald Property Group has broken ground on a 1.8-million-square-foot distribution center for United Legwear & Apparel Company, LLC (ULAC) in Beaumont, California. ULAC specializes in legwear, bodywear, apparel, and accessories for men, women and children, maintaining nearly a dozen highly recognized licensed brands such as Hurley, Champion, Fortnite, Van Heusen, Skechers, and a joint venture partnership with PUMA North America. Completion of the facility is scheduled for December 2024.
BEAUMONT, CA
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Palm Springs, California

When it comes to finding the best breakfast spots in Palm Springs, you really can’t go wrong. Whether you’re looking for a hearty plate of eggs and bacon or a light and refreshing fruit salad, there’s something for everyone. And with so many delicious options to choose...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Eater

Japanese Dessert Shop Specializing in Fluffy Cheesecakes Expanding to San Diego

Trendy Japanese cheesecakes, also known as cotton cheesecakes because of their fluffy, cloud-like texture, will soon be floating into San Diego from our neighbor to the north, where popular dessert chain Cheese Garden was founded six years ago in Toronto. Now operating a handful of locations across Canada, the Japanese bakery is entering the U.S. this fall, starting in Carmel Valley where it’s opening at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch center by the end of October.
SAN DIEGO, CA
oc-breeze.com

Annabelle Braun named Chief Nursing Officer of MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center

MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center has named Annabelle Braun, DNP, MSN, RN, NE-BC, its new Chief Nursing Officer. Braun is responsible for quality, safety, patient care, and patient experience in service to the community. She will focus on the strategy for clinical nursing and nursing operations, leading and implementing innovative quality, safety and performance improvement initiatives to achieve superior clinical outcomes for Orange Coast. She will also collaborate with MemorialCare’s nursing leadership with the goal of enhancing nursing practice and clinical care across MemorialCare.
ORANGE, CA
NBC San Diego

Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County

Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
idesignarch.com

Elegant Tuscan Style Ocean View Home in Crystal Cove

This stunning luxury home in Newport Beach, California features Mediterranean style architecture with Tuscan influence. Designed by Richard Krantz Architecture, the interior is a blend of classic and contemporary elegance. The residence is situated in a gated community on a hilltop with stunning views of the ocean, harbor and city...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
recordgazette.net

Local treats are quite a hoot at Barn Owl Bakeries

Beaumont offers an array of dining experiences for its residents and neighboring cities. Some of them are home-based businesses that offer delectable desserts to satisfy the most discerning palate. Barn Owl Bakeries is one such place. Kimberly Ryser, Beaumont resident and owner of Barn Owl Bakeries, enjoys sharing her passion...
BEAUMONT, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Emergency Work to Stabilize Cliffs Above SoCal Railroad Tracks Will Take Months

Train service between San Diego and Los Angeles has been disrupted by the threat of a landslide near San Clemente. Metrolink has suspended all service between Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station and Oceanside, and Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is not running trains between Irvine and Oceanside. Freight service on the busy corridor has also been halted.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
SFGate

6 unique rentals worth booking in Joshua Tree

The California desert has long drawn visionary architects and creatives, from Albert Frey to Paul R. Williams, but that ingenuity doesn't stop with modernism in Palm Springs. In the high desert around Joshua Tree, a slate of newly opened vacation rentals double as architectural and design gems that offer next-level experiences to connect with the region's wondrous landscape.
JOSHUA TREE, CA

