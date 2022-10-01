ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FNF: Rummel falls to Scotlandville after failed 2-point conversion Friday night

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eJnrw_0iHeRQjV00

Highlights of Friday’s action between Scotlandville and Archbishop Rummel featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Rummel falls to Scotlandville, 35-34 Friday night.

Catch the 31st edition of WGNO’s Friday Night Football each and every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.

Baton Rouge, LA
