FNF: Rummel falls to Scotlandville after failed 2-point conversion Friday night
Highlights of Friday’s action between Scotlandville and Archbishop Rummel featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
Rummel falls to Scotlandville, 35-34 Friday night.
Catch the 31st edition of WGNO’s Friday Night Football each and every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.
