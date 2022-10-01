Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn football: His firing seemingly imminent, Bryan Harsin was never given a chance
Auburn didn’t lose a football game on Saturday for lack of effort. The effort was there. The Tigers fought to the end. And that can be attributed to coaching. It can also be attributed to coaching that Koy Moore threw a pass on what could and should have been a game-winning drive late in the game. It was a narcissistic coaching decision to basically allow Moore to give one final middle finger to the school he transferred from. But that’s another story for another time.
Opelika-Auburn News
Reports: Auburn WR Landen King to redshirt for 2022
Auburn will be down one receiver for the rest of the 2022 season, as Landen King has opted to redshirt and sit out the Tigers’ seven remaining games, according to multiple reports. The news was reported Tuesday afternoon by Auburn Rivals and later corroborated by On3 and Auburn 247.
Auburn football: Nick Saban and Alabama can help reveal new Tigers HC candidate
Every Auburn football fan understands the uncomfortable inevitability surrounding the Tigers’ head coaching position. Bryan Harsin is essentially a dead man walking and at this point, it’s a matter of ‘when’ and not ‘if’ the Boise native will be dismissed in disgrace. After blowing...
Walk-on quarterback Trey Lindsey awarded scholarship by Bryan Harsin
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin confirmed the team awarded walk-on quarterback Trey Lindsey with a scholarship during Harsin’s Monday press conference. Lindsey is from Montgomery and grew up as an Auburn fan. He had offers at an FCS school, some Division II and III, but chose to walk on at Auburn in 2019 out of Montgomery Academy. He graduated as the school leader in touchdown passes in a career (48), season (24), and game (5) and was a star on the basketball team.
Opelika-Auburn News
Big Play Bama: Tide hitting on explosive plays on offense
With the main two rushers, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jase McClellan attacking defenses in different ways, along with dashes of freshman Jamarion Miller, Alabama is the seventh-best rushing team in the country and second in the SEC with 251.4 yards a game. That’s about 100 yards more than last year’s team....
Opelika-Auburn News
Former Auburn women's golf champ to open golf specialty store in Auburn
Auburn will soon get a new golf store. Moon Golf, owned by Auburn alumni Anne and Dan Moon, is scheduled to open later this month at 2006 Samglenn Drive. The new Auburn location marks the couple’s fourth store and their first outside of Florida. “The Auburn store, obviously, is...
Opelika-Auburn News
Does Bryan Harsin think he'll last the season? 'That’s my job'
Auburn’s loss to LSU on Saturday night was more of the same from the program under Bryan Harsin. The Tigers gave up a 17-point lead and were held scoreless in the second half of the 21-17, continuing a trend that dates back a calendar year. Auburn has only generated 21 points — three touchdown’s worth — in its last eight second halves against Power Five teams; an average of 2.6 points per half while being outscored 104-21.
Paul Finebaum Predicts 1 SEC Coach Will Be Fired Soon
An SEC coach could be coaching his final game this Saturday, per Paul Finebaum. Paul Finebaum is saying that the "end is nearer" for one prominent SEC coach. That coach is Auburn's Bryan Harsin. Finebaum predicts that Auburn will move on from Harsin either at the end of this week or ...
Opelika-Auburn News
Bryan Harsin compares Stetson Bennett to former pupil
Auburn will head into arguably its toughest test of the year this weekend against defending national champion Georgia. On Monday, head coach Bryan Harsin previewed the Dawgs. He was also asked about their starting quarterback, Stetson Bennett, someone who is “obviously not the most athletic guy in the world,” which was stated in a preface to the question.
Opelika-Auburn News
LSU’s Brian Kelly thanks staff at East Alabama Medical Center after treating Sevyn Banks
After a scary injury early in the Auburn-LSU game Saturday, LSU senior Sevyn Banks was taken to the East Alabama Medical Center where he was treated and released before the end of the game. LSU head coach Brian Kelly on Sunday thanked the staff at EAMC for their work with...
Auburn Plainsman
The Thrifty Lizard opens in Auburn
The Thrifty Lizard has come to Auburn. A new thrift store opened Sept. 21 and is here to stay. Thrifty Lizard is not a retail or thrift store, but the best of both, with a selection that has the quality of a typical retail store with the prices of a thrift store.
Opelika-Auburn News
'There's absolutely no losers': But Food Bank of East Alabama still wants to defend its Beat 'Bama Food Drive title
The Food Bank of East Alabama has kicked off its annual Beat ‘Bama Food Drive, which will run until Nov. 17. Martha Henk, the food bank’s executive director, said its supplies are depleted and many food banks across the country are also seeing empty shelves. “All food banks...
WSFA
‘10 Best Days of Fall’: Alabama National Fair to start Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair is set to return to the capital city Friday. Widely known as the “10 Best Days of Fall,” it will begin with WSFA 12 News Day at the Fair and will run through Oct. 16. For safety reasons, fair organizers have implemented a policy that requires everyone 17 or younger to be accompanied by a parent or guardian when they come out to the fairgrounds at Garrett Coliseum.
Opelika-Auburn News
Weekend crash claims life of Auburn resident
A single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Lee County took the life of an Auburn man. The crash happened at approximately 12:34 a.m. on Sunday on Lee County Road 54, approximately four miles south of Opelika. According to a press release sent out by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Victor...
Formerly homeless college student has 4.0 GPA, dreams of owning a welding company
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A formerly homeless sophomore at Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC), Antonio Davis, is well on his way to success, according to a press release from the college. Davis currently studies welding. “Me and my mom were struggling to find a place to stay,” he said. “God placed me right here in […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
WSFA
What to expect at this year’s Alabama National Fair
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This year’s Alabama National Fair has some new things in store for fairgoers. The fair opens on Friday, WSFA 12 News Day, and runs through Oct. 16. The executive director of the Alabama National Fair, Randy Stephenson, says there will be several new rides this year.
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
Opelika-Auburn News
These two church plants are now building permanent homes in Auburn
With church planting, the process of establishing a new Christian congregation in a community, churches often move around town quite a bit before finding a permanent home. Miles Fidell, lead pastor at Auburn Community Church, understands this well. His church has held services in many different places since first forming eight years ago.
Auburn man dies in early morning crash along Lee Rd. 54
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man has died in an early morning single vehicle crash. Just after midnight, Sunday, October 2, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office 911 received a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 4800 Block of Lee Rd 54. Emergency crews responded and the sole occupant was transported to East […]
