Former Adelanto Mayor Pro Tem sentenced to 5 years in prison for accepting bribe
RIVERSIDE, Calif. – The former mayor pro tem of Adelanto was sentenced today to 60 months in federal prison for accepting a $10,000 cash bribe and hiring a man to burn down his restaurant so he could fraudulently collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance proceeds. Jermaine Wright,...
Banning PD Arrests Suspect for Alleged Illegal Firearm Possession
Originally Published By: The Banning Police Department Facebook Page. “On 09/13/22, at approximately 5:50 PM, Banning Police Officers conducted a check on a subject who was loitering next to the Banning Police Department. He was identified as 40-year-old Eric Guerrero, of Banning. A search of his person and property revealed...
Calif. county’s war on fentanyl dealers gaining attention
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — A partnership between the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office to prosecute suspected drug dealers for murder in fentanyl-related deaths is gaining attention statewide. Sheriff Chad Bianco, whose investigators have arrested 22 people in connection with fentanyl-related deaths since the county...
Man Sentenced For Stealing Power Tools And Resisting Arrest
(CNS) – A 45-year-old man who allegedly stole power tools and led deputies on a foot pursuit in La Quinta pleaded guilty to charges and was immediately sentenced to 24 days in county jail. Jose Manuel Alvarez of Indio was charged with two misdemeanor counts, one each of shoplifting...
NBC San Diego
Temecula Father Works to Fight Fentanyl Crisis After Daughter's Overdose Death
A Temecula father who lost his daughter to fentanyl is part of a nationwide group working hard to transform the fight against the deadly drug. “My daughter was poisoned," Matt Capelouto said. "Had she received the drug that she thought she was getting, she would be alive today." It was...
A man is arrested at a house party in DHS
A man is arrested after a house party turns violent in Desert Hot Springs. At 10:47 p.m. Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence at 66500 El Serape Trail, an unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs. Authorities say there were lots of intoxicated people at a birthday party at the location. Two people reportedly The post A man is arrested at a house party in DHS appeared first on KESQ.
Activist call out Gov. Newsom over veto of AB 2343 'Saving Lives in Custody Act'
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Racial Justice Coalition of San Diego (RJCSD) and the North County Equity and Justice Coalition (NCEJC) held a media conference Monday to call out Governor Newsom’s veto of Assembly Bill 2343. This bill, also known as the "Saving Lives in Custody Act"...
The Orange Police arrested two probationers on drug, weapon and stolen car charges
An Orange patrol officer stopped a vehicle on South Main Street this Sunday and it turned out the passenger was on probation. During a search of the vehicle, the officer located an unregistered loaded firearm and drug paraphernalia. The probationer was booked at Orange County Jail and another gun was...
Fontana Herald News
Police seize almost 24 pounds of methamphetamine during major bust in San Bernardino
Police seized almost 24 pounds of methamphetamine during a major bust recently, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The narcotics unit began an investigation into a subject believed to be transporting large quantities of methamphetamine into San Bernardino, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 2.
Advocacy group helps catch alleged child predator in Perris
PERRIS, Calif. - One man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly arranging for what he thought was sex with a child, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Louis Lockard was arrested Friday. According to deputies, Lockard was in communication with an advocacy group called the CC Unit. Members...
Woman stabbed by transient in Santa Ana
Police are searching for a transient that stabbed a woman in Santa Ana Monday.The stabbing was reported at about 5:20 a.m., and police blocked off McFadden and Main Street to search for the suspect.The woman was taken to a hospital, and she is expected to be OK.The suspect was described only as a man.
Two men arrested for stealing plywood from Tehachapi Home Depot
Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after they attempted to steam plywood from the Home Depot in Tehachapi.
California woman charged with killing man over cat dispute
A California woman has been charged with killing a man by ramming her car into him after accusing him of trying to run over a cat in the street, authorities said Wednesday.
A Welfare Check at Morongo Valley Gas Station Leads to Arrest for Suspicion of DUI
A welfare check at the Morongo Valley Chevron station turned into an arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. According to a Sheriff’s report, Jonathan Angulo, a 30 year-old resident of La Puente, parked his Jeep at a pump at the gas station, located at 47909 Twentynine Palms Highway, shortly after noon on Sunday (October 2).
Police arrest guardian of boy found in Huntington Beach
Officers found the boy in the area of Beach Blvd. and Yorktown Ave. He is believed to be between 10 and 13 years old and unable to communicate.
County Receives Money to Expand Housing for Mentally Ill Transients
(CNS) – A state grant totaling $29.5 million was awarded to Riverside County for the construction of nearly 150 apartments reserved for mentally ill individuals experiencing homelessness or at risk of it, county officials announced Tuesday. “This is one of the most significant investments in affordable housing that Riverside...
LASD deputy allegedly assaulted in Lakewood, suspect escapes
LAKEWOOD, Calif. - Authorities Saturday continued the search for a man who allegedly assaulted a sheriff's deputy in Lakewood and fled to a nearby home. The deputy was not hospitalized for his injuries, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lakewood station. The assault occurred...
Get 'em While They're Pink!
Your Corona Fire Department and Corona Police Department is participating in the Pink Patch Project. The innovative project is a public awareness campaign designed to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer and to support breast cancer research organizations in combating this devastating disease. Officers and firefighters will have...
30-Year-Old Inmate Accused in Fatal Altercation in Murrieta Jail
An inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in an apparent altercation with another inmate, sheriff’s officials said Friday. Deputies responded to an unresponsive inmate at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Carroll said deputies and...
17-Year-Old Killed in Traffic Collision | Moreno Valley
10.02.2022 | 3:16 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Deputies from the Moreno Valley Station responded to a report of a major-injury traffic collision at the intersection of Moreno Beach Drive and Cactus Avenue in the city of Moreno Valley. Deputies arrived on-scene to find the collision involved a gray 2001 Lexus IS300 being driven by a 17 year-old male and a white 2020 Honda Odyssey being driven by a 59 year-old female.
