Clear Creek County, CO

Travelers warned as snow hits high country passes

By Lanie Lee Cook
 4 days ago

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Snow was accumulating on Colorado’s high mountain passes on Friday night, giving the state a taste of winter weather.

The chain law was put into effect for Loveland Pass on Friday night. Colorado State Patrol issued the travel advisory for U.S. 6 in Clear Creek County. They said the chain law was in effect for single-drive-axle commercial motor vehicles.

“Yes, you read that right, chain law is in effect,” CSP Golden tweeted .

While highs were in the 70s in the metro on Friday, snow was falling in the mountains and accumulating by nightfall. An image from the National Weather Service in Boulder showed “at least a couple of inches of snow” accumulating on Berthoud Pass, at an elevation of around 10,000 feet.

“Snow showers gradually taper off overnight, but use caution if traveling over the high passes,” the NWS warned .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nCWdr_0iHeRAr700
Snow accumulates on Berthoud Pass on Sept. 30, 2022. (Credit: National Weather Service Boulder)

Comments / 5

DENVER, CO
