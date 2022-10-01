ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walled Lake, MI

abc12.com

Goodrich soccer wins Flint Metro League Championship, 1-0 v. Fenton

FENTON, MICH. (WJRT) - Goodrich only needed one goal to take down Fenton, 1-0, and win the Flint Metro League championship. "Amazing, we've been up there every single year and we finally got to take it," said senior Caeden Rossell, he scored the Martians only goal tonight. Goodrich relied heavily...
GOODRICH, MI
abc12.com

Grand Blanc's Kate Brody wins second regional title

MASON, MICH. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc senior Kate Brody told ABC12 she has two goals this season: win Miss Golf and win a state championship. She's well on her way to doing both. Brody shot a 65 at the D1 regional finals to capture her second straight individual regional title.
GRAND BLANC, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County football rankings: There’s a new No. 1 again after Week 6 saw top teams tumble

Scott Burnstein’s Oakland County football rankings after Week 6:. 1 Rochester Adams (5-1) — Jake Sukkar is a bad, bad man, Hassan Murray plugs holes in a hurry. 2 West Bloomfield (5-1) — In case you didn’t know, Blue Chip senior WR Semaj Morgan can also chuck the pigskin with pinpoint accuracy; he has three touchdown tosses this fall.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

Warren resident collects hole-in-one at Maple Lane

WARREN — Warren resident Paul Bey earned a hole-in-one at Maple Lane Golf Club on Sept. 20 during an early morning round. As conditions proved to be colder than usual and the green showcased some frost, Bey went a club up from his usual approach on hole No. 2.
WARREN, MI
abc12.com

Linden soccer coach Kevin Fiebernitz gets career win No. 800

LINDEN, MICH. (WJRT) - Linden coach Kevin Fiebernitz was looking for career win number 800. But it was scoreless at halftime against Kearsley. Then Eagles' captain Daniil Duprey says I got you coach, he puts it home. That was the only goal the Eagles needed as they got the win...
LINDEN, MI
1470 WFNT

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
MICHIGAN STATE
Heather Raulerson

Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This Fall

Autumn Decorations at Blake's Orchard & Cider MillHeather Raulerson. Autumn is my favorite time when the leaves start changing colors, temperatures become cooler, and orchards are ripe with apples ready to be picked. One of the greatest pastimes for the midwest is to visit cider mills in the fall, pick apples and pumpkins, walkthrough giant corn mazes, and take home some delicious apple cider and doughnuts. Here are some of the best Southeast Michigan Cider Mills you must visit this fall.
ROCHESTER, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming

Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Recruitment continues dropping for Michigan State Police

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Recruitment numbers are down for Michigan State Police. According to the department's online records, the last graduating class in May had 50 troopers. Compare that with 2017, when the November graduating class had 127 troopers. Michigan State Police recruits study a broad range of subjects over...
LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan firefighters find body in burning field

DETROIT – Detroit firefighters discovered a body Sunday night while they were putting out a brush fire in a field, authorities said. The firefighters were working around 9:25 p.m. in the area of Dakota East and Hawthorne Street when they found the deceased person, WDIV Local 4 reports. The...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Flint resident reacts to a gruesome discovery in her neighborhood

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Sharen Williams lives a stone’s throw away from where a garage fire took place in Flint on Sunday night. “When I looked out and I saw how big it was with the red flames and all that stuff. And yes, it panicked me because I was scared it was going to spread,” Williams said.
FLINT, MI
wcsx.com

Yates Cider Mill – Rochester

Yates Cider Mill was established in 1863! For 159 years, it’s been a part of Rochester. Walk the loop, check out the parks, and farm animals, and enjoy Yate’s delicious cider and donuts! Two very unique things about Yates: they are powered by water and use a UV light process to treat their cider instead of pasteurization.
ROCHESTER, MI

