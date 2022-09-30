ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

It's Friday, and Missoula County employees are working hard for you! Meet Mel, strategic initiatives manager in the Missoula County Commissioners’ Office

missoulacounty.us
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
missoulacounty.us

Missoula County Weekly, Oct. 3-7: Beartracks Bridge Dedication, Hispanic/LatinX Heritage Month, Pet Commissioner Proclamation

Welcome to Missoula County Weekly. You’re receiving this because you signed up to receive e-notifications at missoulacounty.us. Missoula County Weekly will keep you informed and up to date on public meetings, county projects and more. If you’re viewing this on the homepage of the Missoula County website and would...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

MCPS: Bear activity reported around Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Due to bear activity Missoula County Public Schools are strongly recommending that parents or adults accompany young students to and from bus stops or school when possible. Officials are asking if the public sees a bears near a bus stop or school please report it to...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Missoula County, MT
Missoula County, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
Alt 95.7

An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping

Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

What Is That New Building Off Highway 93 South in Missoula?

It’s going to be BIGish! New construction on what used to be an open lot off Highway 93 South between Fred's Appliance store and Transolution Lane in Missoula has begun. Just the other side of the Bitterroot trail walking path some serious dirt work has been happening for several weeks, and by that I mean dump trucks, excavators, and graders have been at work on the lot leveling things out. I think this photo of machinery is quite "Artsy."
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bcc
KSEN AM 1150

Missoula Police Arrest Man After DUI Hit-and-Run on Broadway

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 1, 2022, at approximately 7:23 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a hit-and-run accident that occurred in the 3000 block of W. Broadway. It was reported that a 1967 Chevrolet Nova was the vehicle that fled the scene. A witness followed the suspect vehicle to the 300 block of N. Russell, where it stopped.
MISSOULA, MT
montanaliving.com

Fall vacation idea: Philipsburg, Montana

Head to Philipsburg and check out all that this tiny southwest Montana town has to offer. Of course you want to know where to stay, so we recommend the Broadway Hotel — our best choice for a quality stay in an historic hotel. The Broadway, built in 1890, is...
PHILIPSBURG, MT
Big Country News

Crash Near Lolo Pass reduces Highway 12 to one lane

LOLO - A crash occurred Friday night on Highway 12 between Pete King Creek Road and Bald Mountain at mile marker 107 (31 miles east of the Kooskia area). The roadway has been reduced to one lane at this time. The Idaho Department of Transportation is warning drivers to drive...
LOLO, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Newstalk KGVO

More Info About the Machete Assault in Downtown Missoula

On September 30th, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m., multiple Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of 221 Ryman Street for a report of a male attacking people with a machete. Just a few minutes later, multiple officers arrived on the scene and positioned themselves at the intersection...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Plains man dies in crash

MISSOULA, Mont. — A 27-year-old Plains man died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning. Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred near Frenchtown, just before 2 a.m. A crash report states the man was the sole occupant of an Oldmobile Bravada that left Beckwith Street and hit a...
PLAINS, MT
livelytimes.com

The Year of the Dog debuts in Montana

The independent feature film, The Year of the Dog, debuted Sept. 30 to an enthusiastic audience at Showboat Cinemas in Polson and will be screened at nine theaters across the state in October. The Montana-based producers of the film, in partnership with the Polson-based film distribution company, Nova Vento Entertainment,...
POLSON, MT
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy