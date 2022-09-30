It's Friday, and Missoula County employees are working hard for you! Meet Mel, strategic initiatives manager in the Missoula County Commissioners’ Office

Read full article on original website
Related
missoulacounty.us
Missoula County Weekly, Oct. 3-7: Beartracks Bridge Dedication, Hispanic/LatinX Heritage Month, Pet Commissioner Proclamation
Welcome to Missoula County Weekly. You’re receiving this because you signed up to receive e-notifications at missoulacounty.us. Missoula County Weekly will keep you informed and up to date on public meetings, county projects and more. If you’re viewing this on the homepage of the Missoula County website and would...
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula police looking to speak to people impacted by unsafe driver in area of Kemp St. and Catlin St.
MISSOULA, Mont. - If you were impacted by unsafe driving of an individual in the area of Kemp St. and Catlin St. on Oct. 1, the Missoula Police Department wants to speak with you. Around 1:30 pm and 2:00 pm, an unsafe driver was in Kemp St. and Caitlin St....
NBCMontana
MCPS: Bear activity reported around Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Due to bear activity Missoula County Public Schools are strongly recommending that parents or adults accompany young students to and from bus stops or school when possible. Officials are asking if the public sees a bears near a bus stop or school please report it to...
Missoula's Northside Pedestrian Bridge closed until further notice
The Northside Pedestrian Bridge has been closed until further notice. City officials note the bridge was built in 1999 and is in need of repairs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bear Smart resolution adopted; biologists estimate 200 bears in Missoula
On a unanimous vote, the city and county jointly adopted a Bear Smart resolution, setting the stage to begin implementing Bear Smart policies and regulations.
An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping
Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
What Is That New Building Off Highway 93 South in Missoula?
It’s going to be BIGish! New construction on what used to be an open lot off Highway 93 South between Fred's Appliance store and Transolution Lane in Missoula has begun. Just the other side of the Bitterroot trail walking path some serious dirt work has been happening for several weeks, and by that I mean dump trucks, excavators, and graders have been at work on the lot leveling things out. I think this photo of machinery is quite "Artsy."
Police investigation closes downtown Missoula road
Police activity is taking place in the area of West Broadway and North Higgins in downtown Missoula.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man in custody following incident at Missoula VA clinic
One person is in police custody after what police are calling a disturbance and a threat of a weapon.
Missoula Police Arrest Man After DUI Hit-and-Run on Broadway
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 1, 2022, at approximately 7:23 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a hit-and-run accident that occurred in the 3000 block of W. Broadway. It was reported that a 1967 Chevrolet Nova was the vehicle that fled the scene. A witness followed the suspect vehicle to the 300 block of N. Russell, where it stopped.
montanaliving.com
Fall vacation idea: Philipsburg, Montana
Head to Philipsburg and check out all that this tiny southwest Montana town has to offer. Of course you want to know where to stay, so we recommend the Broadway Hotel — our best choice for a quality stay in an historic hotel. The Broadway, built in 1890, is...
Crash Near Lolo Pass reduces Highway 12 to one lane
LOLO - A crash occurred Friday night on Highway 12 between Pete King Creek Road and Bald Mountain at mile marker 107 (31 miles east of the Kooskia area). The roadway has been reduced to one lane at this time. The Idaho Department of Transportation is warning drivers to drive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
More Info About the Machete Assault in Downtown Missoula
On September 30th, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m., multiple Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of 221 Ryman Street for a report of a male attacking people with a machete. Just a few minutes later, multiple officers arrived on the scene and positioned themselves at the intersection...
NBCMontana
Plains man dies in crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — A 27-year-old Plains man died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning. Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred near Frenchtown, just before 2 a.m. A crash report states the man was the sole occupant of an Oldmobile Bravada that left Beckwith Street and hit a...
livelytimes.com
The Year of the Dog debuts in Montana
The independent feature film, The Year of the Dog, debuted Sept. 30 to an enthusiastic audience at Showboat Cinemas in Polson and will be screened at nine theaters across the state in October. The Montana-based producers of the film, in partnership with the Polson-based film distribution company, Nova Vento Entertainment,...
NBCMontana
Man arrested, accused of chasing person with machete in downtown Missoula
MISSOULA, MT — A man was arrested on Friday after being accused of chasing a person in downtown Missoula with a machete. The Missoula Police Department responded to multiple calls about a disturbance involving a weapon near the intersection of West Broadway and Ryman Street just after 11:30 a.m.
Grizzly bears captured near Lolo and relocated
State wildlife officials have captured and relocated a pair of grizzly bears that had been roaming near homes between Lolo and Florence.
montanakaimin.com
Open-air preacher returns to campus, attracts crowd of students in opposition
The latest of a steady stream of open-air preachers to speak on the University of Montana campus drew a mostly-opposing crowd of about 150 people when he preached on the Oval on Oct. 3. He arrived sometime around 1 p.m. Keith Darrell, a self described campus preacher, advocated for God...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
Comments / 0