Rockford, IL

The Rockford area's top performances from Week 6 of the high school football season

By Jay Taft and Matt Trowbridge, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 4 days ago

Once again plenty of locals put on impressive performances during the Week 6 football games around the Rockford area on Friday night. And each week, the Rockford Register Star will show you just who the top teams and players were from across the region.

Here is our list for Week 6:

Skyler Wolf, Guilford

Wolf passed for a school-record 286 yards and five touchdowns as Guilford (5-1) beat Freeport 52-14. The previous mark was 276 yards by Justin Martini twice in 1992, once against Lake Forest and once against Hononegah.

Garrett Gensler, Rochelle

Gensler sprinted for 316 yards on 18 carries, scoring three times as the Hubs pulled away from Marengo 48-27. Gensler also added seven tackles on defense.

Lucas Nelson, Forreston

As Forreston plowed over West Carroll 60-6 on Friday, Frederick rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns, but he did it all on just three carries, which gave him an average of 45.3 yards per carry. Nelson had a season-high 92-yard TD late in the first half to highlight the night.

High school football Week 6: Scores around the Rockford area

Kaleb Sanders, Forreston

Sanders rushed for 126 yards and 2 TDs in the Cardinals' victory, but he also did all his damage in just three carries. Sanders averaged 42 yards per carry and had an 81-yarder midway through the first quarter.

Sebastian Bracius, Jefferson

Bracius completed 17 of 25 passes for 300 yards and four touchdowns as Jefferson beat Belvidere 51-26 to win its first game of the season. Bracius joined James Dunner, who threw for 314 yards against Boylan and 313 against Belvidere North in 2016, as the only 300-yard passer in J-Hawk history.

Santana English, Boylan

English intercepted two passes, including a pick-6 for the final score, as Boylan (5-1) knocked off previously unbeaten Hononegah 33-13.

Jahmani Muhammad, Harlem

Muhammad ran for 213 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries as Harlem (4-2) beat East 28-18. He scored on touchdown runs of 46 and 35 yards. Muhammad now has 514 yards in the last two weeks.

New players climb the leaderboard: Here are NIC-10 football statistics for Week 5

Rasheed Johnson, Boylan

Johnson returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and also had 57 yard receiving, 30 yards rushing and played some on defense in Boylan's 33-13 win over previously unbeaten Hononegah.

Darius Fort, Belvidere North

Fort ran for 152 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries to lead North (6-0) to a 35-18 victory over Auburn.

Patrick Dubose, Auburn

Dubose rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns in Auburn's 35-18 loss to undefeated Belvidere North. His first touchdown pulled Auburn (1-5) to within 14-12 at the half and his last made it 28-18 early in the fourth quarter.

Owen Zitkus, Stillman Valley

Stillman Valley teammates Porter Needs and Jory Spain are 1-2, respectively, in the Big Northern Conference in rushing this season, but on Friday night it was Zitkus who rushed for 136 yards on 18 carries to lead the way in Stillman Valley's 21-7 win over North Boone. He scored on a 63-yard run early in the second quarter that proved to be key in the win.

What we learned: 7 takeaways from Week 6 football games around the Rockford area

Jory Spain, Stillman Valley

Spain was the workhorse for Stillman Valley during Friday's win, getting 33 carries and rushing for 118 yards while scoring twice.

Lena-Winslow's 3-headed monster

Le-Win had three ball carriers rush for over 100 yards as the Panthers soared to 7-0 with a 54-6 win over Woodstock Marian. Gunar Lobdell led the way with 120 yards and 3 TDs on nine carries, Gage Dunker had 115 yards and 2 TDs on 11 rushes, and Jake Zeal barreled for 103 yards and two scores on only eight carries. Le-Win rushed for 387 yards and 7 TDs going for an average of 8.8 yards per carry.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: The Rockford area's top performances from Week 6 of the high school football season

Rockford Register Star

