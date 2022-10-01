ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Top performances from Canvas Community Classic rivalry high school football doubleheader

By Kevin Lytle, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03x0aj_0iHeQjRn00

The two top dogs in Fort Collins high school football acted like they belonged on the big stage Friday night.

Poudre and Fossil Ridge are both surging as the season passes the halfway mark and the bright lights and grand spectacle of Colorado State's Canvas Stadium didn't faze either in the inaugural Canvas Classic showdown.

The doubleheader of rivalry games ended with two blowout wins as two Front Range League and high playoff seed frontrunners flexed their muscles.

Poudre beat longtime rival Rocky Mountain 34-7 in the first game as the Impalas moved to 5-1 with five wins in a row. The Lobos fell to 3-3.

Fossil Ridge won the Harmony Cup by taking down Fort Collins 46-21 in the nightcap as the SaberCats moved to 5-1. The Lambkins fell to 1-5.

Here are the best performances from the two games.

Poudre’s ballhawks

This Poudre defense, folks. They are balling!

It was almost an upset that the Impalas even allowed a touchdown. No worries, though, as Jones Thomas recovered a fumble and ran it in for a touchdown to make sure Poudre’s defense scored as much as Rocky Mountain’s offense.

That TD from Thomas blew the game open. It was Poudre’s second TD in 8 seconds early in the second half to turn a close game into a blowout.

This defense did it all.

Jordan Niesent had two interceptions. Brody VanCleave had multiple sacks and a forced fumble. Ryan Vandever added an interception.

Poudre’s defense hasn’t allowed double-digit points since the second game of the season and is allowing a miniscule 4.6 points per game during this five-game winning streak.

Poudre’s playmakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kha0m_0iHeQjRn00

The skilled players on Poudre’s team were everywhere. Niesent had his two picks, plus a TD run. Thomas added a long punt return to go with his fumble return TD.

Colton Mills-Younger had multiple big receptions from Quentin Harms, and Saje Camirand ran well all game while notching two rushing touchdowns.

The best play of the day might have been Logan Correll’s one-handed grab on a 6-yard TD catch.

Rocky Mountain’s quality in spurts

It wasn’t the best day for Rocky Mountain, but there were a few bright spots. Abe Chatila had a touchdown run, which was set up by a great throw and catch from freshman QB Riley Honick to Owen Powers to put Rocky Mountain in the red zone.

Will Pryor was a menace on the defensive line, with an early sack and pass knocked down.

The Colton Pawlak show continues

A starting QB going down for a lengthy period dooms most high school teams, but Fossil Ridge has found a gem of a way to turn a bad situation into a great one.

Purely out of necessity after Tyler Kubat was injured four games ago, the SaberCats turned to a wildcard solution. Er, check that: Wildcat solution.

He throws some, runs often, is tackled rarely and celebrates touchdowns often. Here's a brief summary of his day:

  • First series Friday: 43-yard TD run.
  • Second series: 2-yard TD run.
  • Second quarter: 22-yard TD pass to Trek Keyworth.
  • Later in second quarter: 45-yard TD run.
  • First drive of second half: 69-yard TD run.

Those five TDs give Pawlak a whopping 15 since Kubat was hurt four games ago (and 16 total on the season). If there were a Class 5A MVP award, Pawlak would be right in the running.

Nicky Maguire, the speed demon

The Lambkins may have been unable to slow the Fossil Ridge offense, but speedy star Nicky Maguire put on a bit of a show of his own for the Fort Collins offense.

The Lambkins were struggling to get anything going early until they turned to their own version of a wildcat with Maguire taking direct snaps.

He quickly ripped a long run of more than 40 yards and immediately followed it with a 7-yard TD run in the second quarter to briefly keep Fort Collins in the game. Then, in the second half, he fought through a pass interference to catch a deep ball from EZ Campos and score a 68-yard receiving touchdown.

Maguire is a bright spot in a tough season for the Lambkins.

Campos also threw a 15-yard TD pass to Alex Augustine, who also recorded an interception.

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle .

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Top performances from Canvas Community Classic rivalry high school football doubleheader

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milehighsports.com

Mark Knudson’s 3 Strikes: Huskers and Buffs similar but different, Problems festering at CSU, and Nuggets forced to train old school

Jump into your time machine. Set the date for Sept. 9, 2023 and the location for Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. There’s a big college football game that day. Nebraska will be in town to play the Colorado Buffaloes. The place will be packed. You can be pretty sure you’ll see Raphie lead CU out of the tunnel but after that, it’s everyone’s guess as to who the two head coaches jogging out on the field will be.
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Education
Fort Collins, CO
Sports
Fort Collins, CO
Education
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Fort Collins, CO
Football
CBS Denver

CSU trades 5 acres with church to create affordable housing

Colorado State University has broken ground on a new apartment complex off-campus that will help address concerns about affordable housing for staff. The new apartments were made possible by a partnership with Timberline Church and Tetrad Real Estate.  "We want these apartments to go to the people who need it the most," said Brett Anderson, Special Assistant to the Chancellor at CSU.  The decision to build the apartment complex, which will offer 180 new units, came after a survey of CSU staff showed many had insecurities when it came to obtaining affordable housing. In an effort to retain talent, and...
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

Let’s Eat: Competitive Eater Coming to Loveland, Longmont and Greeley

You may not have heard of her, but she's bringing her crazy eating abilities to Northern Colorado. You may want to clear your calendar to attend one of these stops. She's famous for having eaten the entire menu at Panda Express, and she's doing a tour of Colorado that includes stops around the Fort Collins area. Who's in?
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

UCHealth to expand the Medical Center of the Rockies

One of the quickest growing regions in Colorado is northern Colorado, to the point local hospitals are running out of space and need to expand in order to meet demand. UCHealth, one of Colorado's largest health providers, announced on Tuesday plans to drastically expand the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.  "Over the past decade, northern Colorado has been an attractive place for people to move," said Kevin Unger, President, and CEO of UCHealth's northern Colorado market. "Everyone is experiencing tremendous growth because of quality of life." According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in the last decade, Weld County's population...
LOVELAND, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#High School Football#Doubleheader#Canvas Stadium#American Football#Highschoolsports#Colorado State#Front Range League#Sabercats
Westword

Kroenke Describes Redevelopment Plans for Ball Arena Parking Lots

On September 29, representatives from Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the City of Denver and several architecture firms presented details of KSE's plan to redevelop the 55 acres of parking lots near Ball Arena into a mixed-use neighborhood. KSE is the company through which the Kroenke family, which owns the Denver...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
denverite.com

Things to do in Denver this weekend

Can you believe it’s already October? The start of a new month means new events are kicking off, including the Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns at The Hudson Gardens & Event Center. If you want to sick with the fall and spooky season theme, check out a cooking class, painting class or the 13th Floor Haunted House. It’s also the last weekend to visit City Skate in downtown Denver.
coloradosun.com

Fired director Patty Limerick blurred line between work and private life, CU Center of the American West audit says

An investigation by the University of Colorado at Boulder this year could not find evidence to support claims that professor Patty Limerick was guilty of fiscal misconduct but concluded the recently fired director of the school’s Center of the American West violated ethical rules addressing “prudence and integrity in the management of university resources.”
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Video appears to show moment shots were fired in Boulder

Video being shared among students, and circulating on social media, seems to show a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus early Sunday morning. At the time Boulder Police were responding to a disturbance call nearby and rushed to the scene. "They came around the corner, and they encountered armed suspects involved actively shooting," said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold. One of the officers fired their weapon, striking one of the suspects in the arm during the melee, but no officers were hurt.Just across the street at Alpha Kappa Lambda, party-goers were heading home for the night when...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Investigation underway into death of CSU student

A student at Colorado State University died Sunday morning in Durward Hall, according to a spokesperson for the Fort Collins university. The student was found unresponsive and not breathing in Durward Hall in the early hours of Sunday. CSU Police and area paramedics were dispatched to the dormitory tower Sunday morning on a report of a student having medical issues. CSU issued a statement saying first responders attempted lifesaving procedures on the student, which were not successful. While there is no reported threat to students on campus, the university said CSUPD is investigating the student's death. The cause of death will ultimately be released by the Larimer County Coroner's office. A spokesperson for the university expressed condolences to friends and family of the deceased student, who has not been publicly identified. 
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Fort Collins and Northern Colorado through news, community events, entertainment and classifieds.

 http://coloradoan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy