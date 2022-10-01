ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville, TN

Back-up quarterback guides Collierville to important victory over Germantown

By John Varlas
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33V7NM_0iHeQiZ400

Logan Johns and Noah Flaskamp have been the best of friends since ninth grade, spending their Sundays camped in front of the television watching NFL RedZone and eating nachos.

Sounds like the good life right? Well, it’s not nearly as good as what they experienced Friday.

Johns stepped in after starting quarterback Aidan Glover left in the second quarter with an injury and passed for 202 yards and three touchdowns — two of them to Flaskamp — as Collierville improved to 7-0 on the season with a 20-6 victory over visiting Germantown.

The match-up featured teams ranked second and sixth respectively in the Daily Memphian Power 15 while Collierville entered the contest at No. 2 in the state in Class 6A. The Dragons will likely stay there when the new poll is released on Monday thanks in large part to Johns.

A senior, Johns was slated to start this season before Glover, a talented junior transfer from MUS, won the job. Glover has been outstanding but when he left midway through the second quarter with what looked to be an ankle injury, Johns was ready.

Afterwards, Johns rang the Paul Cox victory Bell after the Dragons’ 17th consecutive regular-season victory and coach Joe Rocconi said it was a fitting tribute for a player who has been the ultimate teammate this season.

“I’m so proud of Logan Johns,” Rocconi said. “He’s been voted almost unanimously by his teammates as a captain. Even with him not being the starting quarterback and that says a lot about his leadership and how much he cares for this team. Very proud of him.

“He wants to be a coach in the future and will probably be a very good one. He’s helped out Aidan and all the quarterbacks (but) at the same time he’s prepared and waited for his moment. He got it (Friday).”

Johns was steady and sharp all the way through, completing 16 of 23 attempts and avoiding any interceptions. His biggest moments came just before halftime as he connected with Flaskamp on a pretty 29-yard timing route that tied the score at 6.

The 6-play, 80-drive sort of came out of nowhere; Collierville had punted on each of its previous four drives to that point while mustering just 13 yards. To score in that situation gave the Dragons a huge jolt of positivity heading into the locker room which carried over into the second half.

“This week was a big week for us,” said Johns. “We know we didn’t play well against Whitehaven (a 26-21 victory last week) and we responded. I’m proud of our guys ... that (touchdown) was huge. I love Noah and our chemistry showed.”

Added Rocconi, “I had zero hesitation letting him throw that ball. We went a long way in a short time (on the touchdown) drive. The offensive line did a great job and to me, that was the turning point in the game.”

Collierville took the lead in the third quarter when Johns flipped a little push pass to speedy Austin Smith, who came around the corner and went in from the 4. The Dragons then delivered the dagger in the fourth quarter after Johns’ twin, Tyler, intercepted Germantown with about 10 minutes remaining.

Collierville marched 74 yards on 14 plays and scored when Johns dumped one off to Flaskamp from the 5 on the same play that had worked earlier with Smith. The touchdown was set up by a 39-yard completion to Flaskamp on the same play that produced the first touchdown.

“Logan Johns is a starting quarterback,” Rocconi said. “He’s a hair behind Aidan but any other team he could be a starting quarterback.”

Germantown, which falls to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in region play, had quarterback issues of its own. Starter Isaiah Tate didn’t play due to injury and the Red Devils tried five different players under center during the course of the game.

But thanks in large part to an inspired Collierville defense, Germantown managed just 90 yards and six first downs. Their only points came on a pair of first-half field goals from Oziel Hernandez.

“Our defense stepped up,” Rocconi said. “I told them at halftime; offensively, we didn’t put the defense in great positions in the first half. We went three and out, I think, three times in the first quarter. We held them to two field goals (and) I think our defense did a great job.

“I’m proud of how we played and how we battled adversity.”

The victory was significant for another reason too; it marked the first time all season Collierville has beaten a team with a winning record. As the season progresses and certainly in the playoffs, they’ll have to win big games win things aren’t going well and Friday showed the Dragons can do just that.

“We know what we’re capable of,” said Johns, sounding like the good coach he’ll be one day. “(Friday) was a good step but we’re nowhere close to being what we can be.”

(2) Collierville 20, (6) Germantown 6

GHS -Oziel Hernandez 29 FG

GHS -Hernandez 39 FG

CHS -Noah Flaskamp 26 pass from Logan Johns (kick failed)

CHS -Austin Smith 4 pass from Johns (Grayson Lytton kick)

CHS -Flaskamp 5 pass from Johns (Lytton kick)

First downs: Germantown 6; Collierville 14.

Rushing: Germantown 26-112; Collierville 52.

Passing: Germantown 6-12-1-(-22); Collierville 17-26-0-195.

Germantown rushing: B.J. Blake 10-48; Joshua Davis 3-36; Kion Threalkill 7-19; Tristen Colenberg 2-16; Jamarion Morrow 1-1; Malik Mason 3-(-6).

Collierville rushing: Andy Bell 8-29; Logan Davis 7-25; Noah Flaskamp 4-8; Austin Smith 1-3; Logan Johns 3-(-1); Samuel Iroh 1-(-2); Joakim Dodson 1-(-4); Aidan Glover 1-(-6).

Germantown passing: Tristen Colenberg 3-6-0-9; Israel Tate 1-3-0-2; Mekhi Robins 0-1-1-0; Kion Threalkill 2-2-0-(-4); team 1-1-0-(-29).

Collierville passing: Logan Johns 16-23-0-202; Aidan Glover 1-3-0-8; team 1-1-0-(-15).

Germantown receiving: Jamarion Morrow 4-(-2); Kyrrae Franklin 1-7; B.J. Blake 1-2.

Collierville receiving: Austin Smith 7-61; Noah Flaskamp 5-95; Eli Sisson 3-28; Joakim Dodson 1-23; Logan Davis 1-2.

Records: Germantown 5-2 (2-2 Region 8-6A); Collierville 7-0 (4-0).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Covington Leader

Covington demolishes Dyersburg, all but clinching region title

“That may be the most complete game that I have seen a team play in my 17 years coaching.”. So said Covington head coach J.R. Kirby after his Chargers posted their third shutout of the season in a 34-0 demolition of the Dyersburg Trojans in a Region 7-3A game Friday night in Covington.
COVINGTON, TN
styleblueprint.com

This Memphis Private School Is Expanding to Meet Demand for Christian Discipleship Education

Demand for Christian education in Memphis is high — so high that many families are turned away from private institutions purely for lack of space. To meet this demand and allow more families to attain the educational experience they’re looking for, Evangelical Christian School (ECS) has announced plans to expand in the 2023-24 school year. We spoke with Jenny Shorten, Assistant Headmaster for Academics and Academic Dean at ECS, to learn all about the school’s expansion plans and unique educational approach.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Germantown, TN
City
Collierville, TN
Germantown, TN
Sports
Collierville, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
localmemphis.com

Crash takes place near Farmington and Poplar, Germantown Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, around 11:20 a.m., Germantown Police officers responded to a crash where a pedestrian was struck by a car. The crash happened near Poplar Avenue and West Farmington, according to Germantown Police. The person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but Germantown Police have said that the victim is stable and improving.
GERMANTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Here’s a breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’ in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - In light of recent accidents resulting in the injury and deaths of responders on the road, here is what the “Move Over Law” means for drivers across Tennessee. Frustration is growing among the ranks in the first responder community after two Memphis paramedics were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#Nfl Redzone#American Football#The Daily Memphian Power
actionnews5.com

2 firefighters injured after blaze at Memphis condominiums

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four Whispering Oaks condominiums caught on fire Sunday leaving two firefighters injured. Memphis Fire Department says the four condominiums took up two buildings. The extent of damage is unknown at this time. Luckily, no civilians were injured.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis firefighter under investigation for Facebook post

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department says it is conducting an internal investigation into a Facebook post made by an employee. Steven Chillis remains on duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, MFD said. He has been employed by the department since March 2020. Chillis allegedly made a post on his account […]
MEMPHIS, TN
E! News

Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case

Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

One shot in Millington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Millington Police responded a shots fired call around 2 a.m. on Sunday and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police found the victim in the 7800 block of Church Street. One person was shot and now is in stable condition. It is unclear what led to this incident. Police are […]
MILLINGTON, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Campbell Clinic Opens New Location in Olive Branch

Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics recently opened its newest location at 6760 Goodman Road in Olive Branch, further bolstering its position as the largest orthopaedic practice in the West Tennessee and North Mississippi region. With locations in Germantown, Collierville, Midtown Memphis, East Memphis, Arlington, Southaven and, now, Olive Branch, Campbell Clinic is...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WREG

Man shot during attempted carjacking in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting during an attempted carjacking in Whitehaven early Tuesday. Police responded to the scene around 5:20 a.m. at the Lion Mart on Raines and Auburn Road. One man was taken by ambulance to Regional One in critical condition. The first reports from the scene are that […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Residents concerned about Audubon Park renovations

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis’ Audubon Park is undergoing an $8 million makeover to the golf course, playground, and other areas, but the planned changes have some residents saying not so fast. The $2.6 million plan also includes a new playground and picnic area and additional amenities including LED lighting. Park visitors like Anthony Crutcher will quickly tell […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy