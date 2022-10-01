ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Look: Pierce Clarkson, Louisville football commit, gets tricky with St. John Bosco teammate Eric Denham

By Mike Swanson
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=378Yxq_0iHeQhgL00

Clarkson throws, then catches, then runs for a touchdown on the same play

Pierce Clarkson is one of the best quarterbacks in the country playing for arguably the best team in the country.

Highlights are the norm for the Louisville-bound senior St. John Bosco QB.

But he pulled out a play Friday night against Servite that you don't see every day.

The four-star quarterback threw backward to Eric Denham, who threw backward to Clarkson, who took off for the end zone, breaking some ankles along the way.

St. John Bosco, the No. 1 team in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 , went on the beat Servite 49-3.

Clarkson finished the game completing 6 of 12 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns, plus the 22-yard receiving TD.

Full box score and stats from the game

The Braves play against No. 2 Mater Dei next week at Santa Ana Stadium in what could be the game of the year in high school football.

(Pierce Clarkson file photo by Robbie Rakestraw)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy