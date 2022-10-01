Look: Pierce Clarkson, Louisville football commit, gets tricky with St. John Bosco teammate Eric Denham

Clarkson throws, then catches, then runs for a touchdown on the same play

Pierce Clarkson is one of the best quarterbacks in the country playing for arguably the best team in the country.

Highlights are the norm for the Louisville-bound senior St. John Bosco QB.

But he pulled out a play Friday night against Servite that you don't see every day.

The four-star quarterback threw backward to Eric Denham, who threw backward to Clarkson, who took off for the end zone, breaking some ankles along the way.

St. John Bosco, the No. 1 team in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 , went on the beat Servite 49-3.

Clarkson finished the game completing 6 of 12 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns, plus the 22-yard receiving TD.

The Braves play against No. 2 Mater Dei next week at Santa Ana Stadium in what could be the game of the year in high school football.

