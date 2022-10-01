ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

Pierre storms back in second half to best Brandon Valley 43-34 in 11AAA-11AA battle

By Michael McCleary, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 4 days ago
Pierre quarterback Lincoln Kineholz burst through the offensive line and knew: This game wasn’t over. His 54-yard touchdown run made it a 28-21 game on the first drive of the second half, but the Governors talked about this in the locker room. All throughout their two-score deficit in the first half, they were right there. On third downs. On long drives. On defensive stops. Eventually, they got there.

“(After that touchdown) I knew we had it in us,” Kienholz said.

With a forced fumble by senior linebacker Chase Carda to ice it (senior cornerback Jayden Wiebe recovered), Pierre’s 29-point second half surge helped them flip the score in a 43-34 win over Brandon Valley on Friday at Brandon Valley High School. The Governors defense held the Lynx to just six points in the second half. Brandon Valley did almost everything right. Lynx head coach Matt Christensen said after the loss that they had the “perfect offensive gameplan” and they executed it. A few drops prevented Brandon Valley from converting on nearly every third-down chance. But Pierre caused chaos for the 11AAA Lynx in a way an 11AA team shouldn’t. But this year, they do.

Pierre showed they can hang with the 'big boys'

This was a big game for both teams. Brandon Valley was in the midst of a three-game winning streak, hoping not to stumble against the only non-11AAA opponent on their schedule. And Pierre, heightened by their 11AA counterpart Tea Area’s shocking upset of O’Gorman a few weeks prior, had an opportunity to prove that — no matter the opponent — this Governors team could be the best football team in South Dakota. And, with the win, the Governors very well might be.

“We definitely knew this was a proving ground,” Pierre head coach Steve Steele said. “When you get to play these games, the 11AA-11AAA crossover game, it's an opportunity to go in and show that you can hang with the big boys. And I think that we showed that here tonight.”

Kienholz (now the No. 10 quarterback in the class of 2023 per On3 Sports) continued his historic run with 304 passing yards, 195 rushing yards and six total touchdowns (four passing). He hit junior tight end Jett Zabel seven times for 117 yards and three touchdown and connected with senior wide receiver Jack Merkwan nine times for 111 yards and a score.

Brandon Valley quarterback Lucas Slack was 14-19 for 315 yards and four total touchdowns (two passing, two rushing on 52 yards). His top target, senior wide receiver Dylan Langerock, took nine catches for 234 yards and a touchdown while freshman wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte contributed four catches for 76 yards and a score.

Pierre got the first stop, and the game was developing just like it was thought this game would. For about five minutes. Then, riding the wave of its win streak with Slack playing the best football of his career, the defense clicking and the return of running back Delvoun Spears-Witte changing the offense, Brandon Valley started to take over.

Slack hit wide receiver Dylan Langerock, who has been Slack’s top option this year, for a long score. Then the Lynx recovered the fumble the next offensive snap Pierre took and Spears-Witte finished off a touchdown on the short field. A drive later, (after Brandon Valley intercepted the Governors) freshman wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte caught a pass crossing the field, shed off a tackle and ran for a touchdown up the sideline. Brandon Valley led 21-0 before the first quarter ended. And it only took five minutes more.

But Christensen said he felt it even then: This Pierre team could completely erase that if they got going. Pierre finally scored on their next drive as quarterback Lincoln Kienholz punched in a rushing touchdown (needing three attempts of the same quarterback run to get in), but Slack scored a rushing touchdown of his own on the next drive to make it 28-7, perhaps calming the Lynx sideline.

Pierre puts game away in fourth quarter

As Pierre looked to add some points leading into halftime, a promising drive was knocked back by a penalty that made it a third-and-25. Kienholz got the call, though, and swerved through several defenders, shedding off tacklers before diving at the first-down marker to extend a drive that ended with a touchdown to Zabel. Zabel screamed: “Yeah!” But around him, there was silence. At that point, there was still a long way to go for Pierre.

“If we just get one stop on defense and we score twice,” Zabel said, “we're right back in this.”

But after Kienholz scored on the first drive, it was different. “We had it in our game plan the whole time,” Kienholz said. Pierre, even trailing, was in complete control. Slack scored a rushing touchdown the next drive, but Brandon Valley missed the extra point. That was the last time they’d score. Zabel caught his second score. Then the next drive, he scored his third to put Pierre ahead.

Brandon Valley, towards the end of the game, had become consistent on third downs as Slack continued to extend plays. But Pierre would “bend, (but not) break,” Zabel said. Right before the go-ahead drive, they caused their first turnover of the game with a turnover on downs. Then, the next drive, they forced a three-and-out.

"A lot of super close, precipice plays," Christensen said. "Like, 'Ugh, that's a game changer.'"

When Kienholz hit Merkwan for a passing touchdown to put Pierre up 41-34, Steele could sense his team was rolling. He signaled to his team: They were going for two.

“We just kind of felt that we had the opportunity to really put the game away with that,” Steele said.

Kienholz took the snap, lowered his shoulders and leaped in the air, sacrificing his body but crossing the plane to make it a two-possession game. Brandon Valley could have had a chance, but the Governors took it.

Follow Sioux Falls Argus Leader reporter Michael McCleary on Twitter @mikejmccleary.

