Defensive stops key Harrisburg's rout of Washington

By Matt Zimmer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 4 days ago
Leading 14-0 in the first half, the Harrisburg Tigers opened the door for a Washington comeback time and time again.

The Warriors refused to walk through it.

Three times in the first half Washington drove to the Tigers’ 20-yard line or further. All three times they came away with no points. And while the Warrior defense fought admirably to keep them within striking distance, those scoring opportunities dried up for Washington in the second half, and the Tigers ended up coasting to a 36-7 win at Howard Wood Field.

A 29-point deficit sure sounds like a blowout, and the Tigers were happy to win this one convincingly, but without those stops deep in their own territory, the Warriors could’ve made this a game. Maybe even won it.

Instead, the defending 11AAA champs continued on their torrid pace. They’ve won five in a row since their 43-13 loss to No. 1 Jefferson in the season opener.

The Tigers used the big play to strike first, with Dylan Elrod connecting with Tytan Tyron for a 56- yard touchdown to make it 7-0, and they used a short field after a blocked punt to make it 14-0 on a 6-yard run by Garrett Lensing.

That’s when things got weird.

Harrisburg shanked a punt to give the Warriors good field position, and they moved inside the 20. On fourth down, coach Ryan Evans sent the field goal unit on to make it 14-3, but called timeout and changed his mind. They went for it, but a pass into the end zone was dropped, leaving the Warriors scoreless.

But just a couple plays later, defensive lineman Berthieu Mwenentanda intercepted a short pass to give the Warriors the ball right back. Again, they turned it over on downs.

Harrisburg (5-1) took over and began driving, when they fumbled, only for multiple Warrior defenders to fail to fall on it. But another poor punt gave Washington good field position again, and they again moved into scoring range, only to come up empty once again.

“A phenomenal job by our defensive staff and our guys to keep rolling and have that bend-but-don’t-break mentality,” said Tigers coach Brandon White. “(Washington) got down there, and our guys just have the resiliency built into their mindset right now that we’re just not gonna let the other team score.”

The first stop was big. The second one was bigger. And by then the Tiger defense had so much confidence the third stop almost felt like a foregone conclusion.

“Every time we got a stop the energy got higher and higher,” said Harrisburg linebacker Jack Detert. “We just kept feeding off of it. It helped us the rest of the game. We wanted those stops and when we’re put in those positions it shows and we make it happen.”

Lensing finished with 109 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, while Elrod threw for 229 yards and Tryon had 131 yards and two touchdowns receiving. A Cayl Rollinger touchdown run rounded out the scoring for Harrisburg, while Washington (3-3) broke up the shutout on a 50-yard touchdown run by backup quarterback Harrison Ward.

The Tigers now have a pair of home games – against Rapid City Central and Brookings – before closing out the regular season at O’Gorman. While they looked a little green early in the season, they’re steadily starting to look like a team that will be able to challenge suddenly dominant, undefeated Jefferson. They’re also hoping to get star running back Gavin Ross back soon.

“We’re completely different,” than at the start of the season, Detert said. “We had a lot of guys who were new to varsity and that could be seen in that first game. I think we’ve proven ourselves since then and shown we’re a completely different team. That’s got me excited for the rest of the season.”

Said White: “The confidence keeps going through the roof. We like where our trajectory is, but we’ve got to keep getting better, and we know that. We made a lot of mistakes tonight. We’ll back to it and get ‘em fixed.”

