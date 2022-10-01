NORFOLK, Neb. -- A new ordinance involving trees in Norfolk has some council members concerned about overreach in their community. On Monday, an ordinance was passed on its first reading that would create new guidelines and requirements for trees and shrubs on Norfolk's terrace. Under the ordinance, if approved, citizens wanting to plant trees/shrubs on the terrace would require prior written approval from the city through a permit process. This also applies to the removal of any trees. Other requirements included in the ordinance are pre-approval for what kind of tree is planted, as well as where the tree would be located.

