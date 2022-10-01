Read full article on original website
Related
albionnewsonline.com
Nebraska Resources Districts honor Albion farmer and Bartlett teacher
Conservation-minded residents from across Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ annual convention Sept. 25 and 26 in Kearney. Area winners include rural Albion farmer John Krohn, who received the 2022 Water Conservation Award, and teacher Kelly Guggenmos of Wheeler Central Schools in Bartlett, who received the Educator of the Year Award for teaching grades 7-12. Complete story in the Oct. 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.
News Channel Nebraska
Third Annual Willow Creek Festival returning this weekend
PIERCE, Neb. -- An annual fall festival is returning to northeast Nebraska this weekend. The Third Annual Willow Creek Festival will be held this Friday and Saturday at Willow Creek Recreation Area in Pierce. Starting at 6 p.m. Friday, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a tailgate and...
News Channel Nebraska
Award-winning musician coming to Little Red Hen Theatre
WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- An award-winning musician is coming to northeast Nebraska this weekend. Daniel Christian, a Nebraska native, will be performing at the Little Red Hen Theatre in Wakefield Saturday night. Christian has won two National Country Music Festival awards and has earned nine Omaha Entertainment Award nominations. The performance...
News Channel Nebraska
Murray, Wisner natives named UNL homecoming royalty
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A pair of small-town Nebraskans claimed UNL homecoming honors at halftime of the Huskers' homecoming game against Indiana. Jacob Drake, of Murray, and Emily Hatterman, of Wisner, were named homecoming royalty. Drake is a political science major and the son of Curt and Debbie Drake. Hatterman, the daughter of David and Sara Hatterman, is studying agricultural and environmental sciences communication.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Stanton man sentenced as repeat DWI offender
STANTON, Neb. -- A 62-year-old Stanton man was sentenced Monday as repeat DWI offender. Mark Pflueger was convicted of third-offense DWI after being arrested earlier this year by the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. According to Sheriff Mike Unger, Pflueger was arrested while he left a Stanton retail business. Unger stated...
News Channel Nebraska
'Time for new blood': Carol Blood states her case at Norfolk town hall
NORFOLK, Neb.--A state senator running for governor visited Norfolk to host a town hall on Sunday evening. Democrat Carol Blood was at the Norfolk Lodge speaking to members of the public about her ideas and visions if she would be elected governor of Nebraska. Blood mentioned her ideas on key...
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Multiple trespassing calls received Saturday; Norfolk man arrested
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man was arrested after Norfolk Police received three separate calls of a man attempting to enter western Norfolk residences. NPD received the calls during the evening hours on Saturday, with callers saying the man was either attempting to enter their home or actually getting in, Capt. Michael Bauer said.
norfolkneradio.com
Oct 3: Norfolk Tax Increase
Your browser does not support the audio element. +Husker Prediction Winners, Fixins Winner, Swearing Fill-Ins. Probably the worst podcast you've never listened to but DEFINITELY better than Vol. 2:
RELATED PEOPLE
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings man sentenced to prison for drug conviction in Stanton County
STANTON, Neb. – A Hastings man was sentenced to prison on a drug conviction in northeast Nebraska. On Monday in Stanton County District Court, 31-year-old Christopher Mueller was given more than two years in prison for possession of a controlled substance and driving under suspension. Mueller was arrested earlier...
News Channel Nebraska
One man sentenced, two plead guilty related to June arrest in Stanton
STANTON, Neb. – Three northeast Nebraska men face potential prison time related to a June incident in which six people were arrested in Stanton County. 41-year-old Jeremy DeWitt of Norfolk was sentenced to six months behind bars for attempted possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office in June at a Stanton residence.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Walmart shoplifting suspect arrested for outstanding warrants, meth possession
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man suspected of shoplifting at a northeast Nebraska Walmart was arrested on several other charges, including suspected meth possession. According to Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer, officers were called to the Norfolk Walmart on Pasewalk Avenue Saturday afternoon. A male suspect had reportedly left the store...
Midwest Town With One Resident Doubles Its Population…Kind of
As the one remaining resident of Monowi, Nebraska, Elsie Eiler has become a legend. So much so that the United States Census Bureau was apparently concerned about her security and privacy despite her feeling perfectly content and safe as the town's lone ranger. So they added another resident...but only on paper.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Tree ordinance draws mixed reviews from Norfolk City Council members
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A new ordinance involving trees in Norfolk has some council members concerned about overreach in their community. On Monday, an ordinance was passed on its first reading that would create new guidelines and requirements for trees and shrubs on Norfolk's terrace. Under the ordinance, if approved, citizens wanting to plant trees/shrubs on the terrace would require prior written approval from the city through a permit process. This also applies to the removal of any trees. Other requirements included in the ordinance are pre-approval for what kind of tree is planted, as well as where the tree would be located.
Comments / 0