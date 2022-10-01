ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

Related
umdbulldogs.com

BULLDOG SOCCER CONQUERS CROOKSTON WITH HUGE FIRST HALF

The University of Minnesota Duluth soccer team followed up a tough loss on Friday against Bemidji State with a dominant 4-0 victory against Minnesota Crookston on Sunday. With the win, the Bulldogs' record sits at 4-5-2 overall and 3-3-2 in NSIC conference play. It didn't take the Bulldogs long to...
CROOKSTON, MN
umdbulldogs.com

UMD FOOTBALL DOMINATES MINNESTOA ST. MOORHEAD

Minnesota Duluth came out victorious against Minnesota St. Moorhead 36-28. The win over the Dragons extends the all-time series total to 13-0 and continues the Bulldogs' homecoming game win streak. UMD now has a record of 3-2 and leaves MSUM with a record of 1-4. "Any time you get a...
DULUTH, MN
umdbulldogs.com

#9 BULLDOGS FINISH WEEKEND SWEEP WITH WIN IN SIOUX FALLS

The #9 UMD volleyball team defeated a scrappy Sioux Falls club in straight sets on Saturday, making this the fifth weekend this season in which the Bulldogs haven't recorded a loss. This helps to make sense of their record, which is now 15-1. Despite what the 3-0 match result might...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
umdbulldogs.com

#9 BULLDOGS WIN FIVE-SET THRILLER AGAINST #7 MUSTANGS

The #9 UMD volleyball team earned a huge rebound win Friday night, outlasting seventh-ranked Southwest Minnesota State (SMSU) in a five-set showdown in Marshall. The Bulldogs propel to a 14-1 record with the victory in what was their third match to go the distance this season. Things looked bleak for...
MARSHALL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bemidji, MN
Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Bemidji, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Sports
umdbulldogs.com

NO. 4/5 BULLDOGS EXTEND WIN STREAK TO FOUR WITH 4-0 POUNCING OF NO. 11 PENN STATE

The No. 4/5 University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team, led by double goal scorers Anneke Linser and Mannon McMahon, skated away from No. 11 Penn State University Friday afternoon 4-0 at Appleton Arena in Canton, N.Y. The Bulldogs, who passed their first nationally ranked showdown with a shutout, end their four-game New York road stretch with a four-game winning streak intact -- their longest winning streak to start to a season since the 2007-08 season.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy