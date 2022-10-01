The No. 4/5 University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team, led by double goal scorers Anneke Linser and Mannon McMahon, skated away from No. 11 Penn State University Friday afternoon 4-0 at Appleton Arena in Canton, N.Y. The Bulldogs, who passed their first nationally ranked showdown with a shutout, end their four-game New York road stretch with a four-game winning streak intact -- their longest winning streak to start to a season since the 2007-08 season.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO