Read full article on original website
Related
umdbulldogs.com
BULLDOG SOCCER CONQUERS CROOKSTON WITH HUGE FIRST HALF
The University of Minnesota Duluth soccer team followed up a tough loss on Friday against Bemidji State with a dominant 4-0 victory against Minnesota Crookston on Sunday. With the win, the Bulldogs' record sits at 4-5-2 overall and 3-3-2 in NSIC conference play. It didn't take the Bulldogs long to...
umdbulldogs.com
UMD FOOTBALL DOMINATES MINNESTOA ST. MOORHEAD
Minnesota Duluth came out victorious against Minnesota St. Moorhead 36-28. The win over the Dragons extends the all-time series total to 13-0 and continues the Bulldogs' homecoming game win streak. UMD now has a record of 3-2 and leaves MSUM with a record of 1-4. "Any time you get a...
umdbulldogs.com
#9 BULLDOGS FINISH WEEKEND SWEEP WITH WIN IN SIOUX FALLS
The #9 UMD volleyball team defeated a scrappy Sioux Falls club in straight sets on Saturday, making this the fifth weekend this season in which the Bulldogs haven't recorded a loss. This helps to make sense of their record, which is now 15-1. Despite what the 3-0 match result might...
umdbulldogs.com
#9 BULLDOGS WIN FIVE-SET THRILLER AGAINST #7 MUSTANGS
The #9 UMD volleyball team earned a huge rebound win Friday night, outlasting seventh-ranked Southwest Minnesota State (SMSU) in a five-set showdown in Marshall. The Bulldogs propel to a 14-1 record with the victory in what was their third match to go the distance this season. Things looked bleak for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
umdbulldogs.com
NO. 4/5 BULLDOGS EXTEND WIN STREAK TO FOUR WITH 4-0 POUNCING OF NO. 11 PENN STATE
The No. 4/5 University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team, led by double goal scorers Anneke Linser and Mannon McMahon, skated away from No. 11 Penn State University Friday afternoon 4-0 at Appleton Arena in Canton, N.Y. The Bulldogs, who passed their first nationally ranked showdown with a shutout, end their four-game New York road stretch with a four-game winning streak intact -- their longest winning streak to start to a season since the 2007-08 season.
Comments / 0