5 spooky stories that will keep you up at night Sleep tight

Getty Images

With Halloween just around the corner, it's time to delve into the dark, the eerie, and the unsettling.

What better time to celebrate the scariest holiday of the year other than 12 am on a chilly night?

Below are a handful of unsettling stories, some true, some fabricated.

If you haven't been scared yet, it's time to get rolling.

​Grab a blanket and a hot drink and dive into these deliciously spooky stories, and hope a monster doesn't grab your feet!

FOLLOW THE LINK AND START READING>>>https://www.bayareaentertainer.com/halloween-2022/5-spooky-stories-that-will-keep-you-up-at-nightsleep-tight

http://Affordableairtx.com/

http://Affordableairtx.com/ AFFORDABLE AIR & HEAT (409) 925-8275

Mosquito Shield of Southeast Houston

(281) 763-7231

moshield.com