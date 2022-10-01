2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 6
Middle Tennessee high school football week seven is in the books, and we have all the finals right here.
The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Scores will be updated as finals come in.
Cheatham
White House Heritage 16 at Cheatham Co. 19
Trousdale Co.28 at Harpeth 29
Sycamore 49 at Stewart Co. 7
Davidson
Antioch 21 at Ensworth 55
Cane Ridge 35 at Smyrna 14
Glencliff 0 at Pearl Cohn 77
Hillsboro 49 at Hunters Lane 7
Hillwood 10 at Tullahoma 42
McGavock 22 at Nashville Overton 33
Stratford 14 at Smith Co. 41
Jackson Co. 18 at Maplewood 32
FRA 39 at CPA 38
MBA 35 at Pope John Paul 0
Father Ryan 42 at Knoxville Catholic 43
Davidson Academy 6 at Lipscomb Academy 58
Dickson
LaVergne 28 at Dickson Co. 34
Maury
Page 48 at Columbia Central 13
Mt. Pleasant 38 at Richland 28
Nolensville 42 at Spring Hill 0
Robertson
White House Heritage 16 at Cheatham Co. 19
Henry Co. 29 at Springfield 28
Gordonsville 14 at Jo Byrns 6
Montgomery Central 7 at Greenbrier 20
Watertown 6 at East Robertson 12
Rutherford
Oakland 53 at Blackman 18
Wayne Co. 12 at Eagleville 14
LaVergne 28 at Dickson Co. 34
King’s Academy 12 at MTCS 15
Riverdale 21 at Siegel 7 (Thu)
Rockvale 7 at Stewarts Creek 42 (Thu)
Cane Ridge 35 at Smyrna 14
Sumner
West Creek 0 at Beech 38
Gallatin 42 at Rossview 7
Hendersonville 16 at Clarksville 56
Kenwood 14 at Portland 28
Station Camp 22 at Mt. Juliet 33 (Thu)
Westmoreland 30 at Whites Creek 0
White House 6 at Fairview 30
MBA 35 at Pope John Paul 0
Wilson
White Co. 28 at Wilson Central 31
Watertown 30 at East Robertson 0
Station Camp 22 at Mt. Juliet 33 (Thu)
Lebanon 41 at Shelbyville 7
Green Hill 21 at East Nashville 53
DCA 47 at Clarksville Academy 6
Williamson
Independence 23 at Brentwood 24
Brentwood Academy 45 at Christian Brothers 9
BGA 31 at Goodpasture 41
Centennial 21 at Franklin 14
White House 6 at Fairview 30
Franklin Grace 0 at Nashville Christian 36
Nolensville 42 at Spring Hill 0
Page 48 at Columbia 13
Summit 7 at Ravenwood 35
The post 2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 6 appeared first on Wilson County Source .
Comments / 0