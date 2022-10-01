ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 6

By Adam Brown
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 4 days ago

Middle Tennessee high school football week seven is in the books, and we have all the finals right here.

The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Scores will be updated as finals come in.

Cheatham

White House Heritage 16 at Cheatham Co. 19

Trousdale Co.28 at Harpeth 29

Sycamore 49 at Stewart Co. 7

Davidson

Antioch 21 at Ensworth 55

Cane Ridge 35 at Smyrna 14

Glencliff 0 at Pearl Cohn 77

Hillsboro 49 at Hunters Lane 7

Hillwood 10 at Tullahoma 42

McGavock 22 at Nashville Overton 33

Stratford 14 at Smith Co. 41

Jackson Co. 18 at Maplewood 32

FRA 39 at CPA 38

MBA 35 at Pope John Paul 0

Father Ryan 42 at Knoxville Catholic 43

Davidson Academy 6 at Lipscomb Academy 58

Dickson

LaVergne 28 at Dickson Co. 34

Maury

Page 48 at Columbia Central 13

Mt. Pleasant 38 at Richland 28

Nolensville 42 at Spring Hill 0

Robertson

White House Heritage 16 at Cheatham Co. 19

Henry Co. 29 at Springfield 28

Gordonsville 14 at Jo Byrns 6

Montgomery Central 7 at Greenbrier 20

Watertown 6 at East Robertson 12

Rutherford

Oakland 53 at Blackman 18

Wayne Co. 12 at Eagleville 14

LaVergne 28 at Dickson Co. 34

King’s Academy 12 at MTCS 15

Riverdale 21 at Siegel 7 (Thu)

Rockvale 7 at Stewarts Creek 42 (Thu)

Cane Ridge 35 at Smyrna 14

Sumner

West Creek 0 at Beech 38

Gallatin 42 at Rossview 7

Hendersonville 16 at Clarksville 56

Kenwood 14 at Portland 28

Station Camp 22 at Mt. Juliet 33 (Thu)

Westmoreland 30 at Whites Creek 0

White House 6 at Fairview 30

MBA 35 at Pope John Paul 0

Wilson

White Co. 28 at Wilson Central 31

Watertown 30 at East Robertson 0

Station Camp 22 at Mt. Juliet 33 (Thu)

Lebanon 41 at Shelbyville 7

Green Hill 21 at East Nashville 53

DCA 47 at Clarksville Academy 6

Williamson

Independence 23 at Brentwood 24

Brentwood Academy 45 at Christian Brothers 9

BGA 31 at Goodpasture 41

Centennial 21 at Franklin 14

White House 6 at Fairview 30

Franklin Grace 0 at Nashville Christian 36

Nolensville 42 at Spring Hill 0

Page 48 at Columbia 13

Summit 7 at Ravenwood 35

The post 2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 6 appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Wilson County Source

Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022

Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at news@williamsonsource.com and we will check it out. MILLERS THRILLERS   It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course. It is now a combination […] The post Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

Invasive fish could eradicate Tennessee bass species

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An invasive species of bass has been detected in Tennessee waterways, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) told News Channel 11 that it could be detrimental to the state’s native species. TWRA Fishery Biologist John Hammonds said the Alabama Bass does have a small natural habitat in Southeast Tennessee […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

I-40 & I-65 Lane Closures Needed for Fog Sealing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) awarded contracts for two projects identified in its Enhanced Maintenance Plan extending the life of the roads until they can be fully resurfaced next year. Both projects were awarded to Hudson Construction Company and the work will require daytime lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., […] The post I-40 & I-65 Lane Closures Needed for Fog Sealing appeared first on Wilson County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Haunted places in Middle Tennessee

Explore a map of some of Tennessee’s most unnatural, unexplained, and downright unsettling settings just in time to celebrate the Halloween season.
WJHL

Rare all-black fish caught in East Tennessee river

(WJHL) – A fisherman visiting East Tennessee from Louisiana landed a once-in-a-lifetime fish while on the French Broad River. According to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Greg Ursin Jr. was fishing on the river with a captain from the Smoky Mountain Fishing Co. when he hooked a gar. This particular gar […]
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Here’s a breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’ in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - In light of recent accidents resulting in the injury and deaths of responders on the road, here is what the “Move Over Law” means for drivers across Tennessee. Frustration is growing among the ranks in the first responder community after two Memphis paramedics were...
WSMV

What to know about October weather in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - October is finally here, and right on cue, we’ve had a nice little chill of air each morning for the past week or so. Another thing you may have noticed is that the leaves are changing colors and falling in many places. These are things you expect in October. Here’s a few things you might not realize about this month:
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Once endangered Tennessee fish makes epic recovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The snail darter, a tiny Southeastern fish at the center of an epic battle over Endangered Species Act protection in the 1970s, is no longer considered imperiled. The snail darter held up construction of the Tellico Dam in Tennessee for more than two years as...
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

TRAFFIC Lane Closures and Road Construction 10-2-5,2022

 YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, Sept. 29 – Oct. 5, 2022 Thursday, September 29, 2022 | 03:04pm DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic we alsos and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell […] The post TRAFFIC Lane Closures and Road Construction 10-2-5,2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 25, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from September 25 to October 1, 2022. Cheatham County Source 3 Tennessee State Park Road Trips Road trips are great because they’re flexible, affordable, and full of activities that you choose. Everything can be customized, from where you stay to what you see and how far […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 25, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Middle Tennessee Electric Crews Travel to South Carolina to Aid in Hurricane Ian Relief

Crews from Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) left Thursday morning for Ridgeland, South Carolina, to assist Palmetto Electric Cooperative with power restoration in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Palmetto Electric serves over 75,000 members in Beaufort, Hampton and Jasper counties along the southern coast of South Carolina. Hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwest Florida coastline […] The post Middle Tennessee Electric Crews Travel to South Carolina to Aid in Hurricane Ian Relief appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

