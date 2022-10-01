Johnny Bowens, 4-star defensive lineman and former Texas A&M pledge, making Oregon Ducks return visit

The Oregon Ducks are hosting a handful of key visitors this weekend.

A five-star wide receiver . A pair of bluechip 2023 offensive linemen . The nation's No. 2 offensive tackle in the class of 2024.

This week, Judson High School (Texas) four-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens let it be known he will also be in Eugene this weekend for a return visit:

The 6-foot-2, 265-pound defensive lineman was formerly committed to Texas A&M, but decommitted, in part, because of his interest in Oregon.

Since that time, Bowens has kept his cards close to the vest, but this weekend's official visit could be a key development in his final decision.

It's a big weekend in Eugene - both on the field and on the recruiting trail.

Add Bowens to the list of prospects to keep an eye on for Dan Lanning's program.