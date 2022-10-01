ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC4

POLICE: Tooele man bites part of teen’s ear off

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A Tooele man allegedly bit a part of a teen boy’s ear off during a fight on Monday, according to the Tooele City Police Department. On October 3 at around 9:32 p.m., a Tooele Police Officer responded to a report of an assault in Tooele. Upon arrival, the officer talked to […]
TOOELE, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Cottonwood Heights, UT
kjzz.com

At least 2 dead in separate crashes on US-89 in Utah County

PROVO, Utah — At least two people are dead Tuesday morning after separate crashes on State Street through Utah County, authorities confirmed. The first incident happened in Provo when a motorcycle collided with a van near the city's cemetery. The second happened about two hours later in Pleasant Grove near 1700 South.
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Two men found dead in West Jordan home during welfare check

WEST JORDAN (ABC4) – Two men were found dead in their West Jordan home by officers responding to a welfare check on Monday. Officer Sam Winkler with the West Jordan Police Department told ABC4 that officers were called to a home in the area of 4700 West Colander for a welfare check around 2:30 p.m. […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC4

POLICE: SLC man assaults three people in two hours, unprovoked

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting three different people, unprovoked, over the course of two hours on Friday. Andrew James Simpson, 32, allegedly walked up to two separate victims waiting in line at the Rescue Mission, located at 463 South 400 West, and punched both […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Bountiful PD looking for theft, graffiti suspect

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – The Bountiful City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person suspected of theft and graffiti. If you know who the individual below is, please reach out to Officer Keith on the department’s non-emergency line at (801) 298-6000 and reference case number 220002918. No further information is currently […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
KSLTV

Utah’s newest transit system breaks ground on $26M new home

PARK CITY, Utah — Utah’s newest public transit system is about to finally have a home. Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. John Curtis were among those on hand to help High Valley Transit break ground on a new 61,277-square-foot facility that will house the transit organization’s administrative and operations offices.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Suspect arrested seven years after allegedly killing Utah mother

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After seven years, 41-year-old Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez was arrested as a suspect in connection to the death of Maria Maricela Astorga-Chavez, a Utah mother who died in August 2015. Huerta-Martinez was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail over the weekend, accused of the first degree felony charges of murder […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Father, son found dead inside West Jordan home

WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan police say a father and son were found shot to death inside their home Monday. While police say they are still waiting for a preliminary autopsy report to determine the manner of each person’s death, officer Sam Winkler said Tuesday that detectives are not looking for any outstanding suspects.
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Three Tooele schools on ‘lockout’ after armed robbery nearby

TOOELE, Utah — An armed robbery in the area led Tooele school district to place three schools on lockout Tuesday afternoon. The action was taken shortly after an armed robbery at Sandy’s Gifts at 80 Vine Street according to a Facebook post by the Tooele Police Department. The...
TOOELE, UT

