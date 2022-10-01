Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising Rapper Tay Toe Unveils New Single “Life of Blues” For People Struggling With Drug And Alcohol AddictionMusic NewsSalt Lake City, UT
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Graphic Artist Honored With A Legacy Award As A Distinguished U of U AlumnusS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Related
Man arrested at SLC Airport with thousands of fentanyl pills in luggage
A man was arrested last week after thousands of fentanyl pills and hundreds of heroin doses were found in his bags when he arrived at the Salt Lake City International Airport, according to police.
Weber County man arrested with 4,100 fentanyl pills and 378 heroin doses at Salt Lake Airport
WEBER COUNTY (ABC4) – A Weber County man was charged today after being arrested at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Thursday, Sept. 29, accused of intending to sell roughly 4,100 pills of fentanyl and 378 doses of heroin. David Ellis, 39, was flying from Phoenix, Arizona to the Salt Lake Airport. Officers from […]
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake County offers tips, info for expungement of criminal records
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County has published handy information for those hoping to put their past behind them and qualify for expungement of their criminal records. “Now is the time to go through the expungement process,” reads the post on the...
POLICE: Tooele man bites part of teen’s ear off
TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A Tooele man allegedly bit a part of a teen boy’s ear off during a fight on Monday, according to the Tooele City Police Department. On October 3 at around 9:32 p.m., a Tooele Police Officer responded to a report of an assault in Tooele. Upon arrival, the officer talked to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLTV
‘He seemed prepared for battle:’ Neighbors terrified after encounter with armed stranger
SALT LAKE CITY – People living in the Federal Heights neighborhood were shaken up after a suspicious encounter with a stranger Friday afternoon. Neighbors said it happened near Third Avenue and Military Way at approximately 4:45 p.m. They said the man was carrying a handgun and a machete. Salt...
kjzz.com
At least 2 dead in separate crashes on US-89 in Utah County
PROVO, Utah — At least two people are dead Tuesday morning after separate crashes on State Street through Utah County, authorities confirmed. The first incident happened in Provo when a motorcycle collided with a van near the city's cemetery. The second happened about two hours later in Pleasant Grove near 1700 South.
Two men found dead in West Jordan home during welfare check
WEST JORDAN (ABC4) – Two men were found dead in their West Jordan home by officers responding to a welfare check on Monday. Officer Sam Winkler with the West Jordan Police Department told ABC4 that officers were called to a home in the area of 4700 West Colander for a welfare check around 2:30 p.m. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
POLICE: SLC man assaults three people in two hours, unprovoked
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting three different people, unprovoked, over the course of two hours on Friday. Andrew James Simpson, 32, allegedly walked up to two separate victims waiting in line at the Rescue Mission, located at 463 South 400 West, and punched both […]
Salt Lake City hotel is abuzz with rooftop home to 40,000 bees
One downtown hotel is embracing the "beehive state" literally, housing 40,000 bees on its rooftop to help protect the vital link bees play in food production.
Police Log: Police chase leaves suspect in hospital, and burglary leads to ‘clean’ getaway
Sunday, October 2 SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit County Sheriff Deputies responded to a call about an active trespass complaint at Park West Village. Before arriving on the scene, dispatch […]
kslnewsradio.com
Deadly day for Utah roads, two killed in separate crashes on State Street
SALT LAKE CITY — Two different crashes on State Street left two people dead on Tuesday morning and put two others in the hospital. The crashes came only hours before a person died trying to fix a flat tire on I-15 in Ogden. Around 8:40 a.m. in Provo, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bountiful PD looking for theft, graffiti suspect
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – The Bountiful City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person suspected of theft and graffiti. If you know who the individual below is, please reach out to Officer Keith on the department’s non-emergency line at (801) 298-6000 and reference case number 220002918. No further information is currently […]
KSLTV
Resources: What to do if a loved one is a killed in domestic violence
On Saturday, Sept. 24, a woman was found shot dead allegedly by a man she had been in a domestic relationship with for two years. On Sept. 12, a 27-year-old man was found shot outside an apartment building in Salt Lake City in a “domestic situation” after an argument with his girlfriend who is now in custody.
KSLTV
Utah’s newest transit system breaks ground on $26M new home
PARK CITY, Utah — Utah’s newest public transit system is about to finally have a home. Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. John Curtis were among those on hand to help High Valley Transit break ground on a new 61,277-square-foot facility that will house the transit organization’s administrative and operations offices.
Suspect arrested seven years after allegedly killing Utah mother
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After seven years, 41-year-old Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez was arrested as a suspect in connection to the death of Maria Maricela Astorga-Chavez, a Utah mother who died in August 2015. Huerta-Martinez was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail over the weekend, accused of the first degree felony charges of murder […]
KSLTV
Father, son found dead inside West Jordan home
WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan police say a father and son were found shot to death inside their home Monday. While police say they are still waiting for a preliminary autopsy report to determine the manner of each person’s death, officer Sam Winkler said Tuesday that detectives are not looking for any outstanding suspects.
kjzz.com
Details murky after flames erupt off I-80 near site of multiple wildfires this year
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — A fire seen raging momentarily on traffic cameras early Tuesday appeared to be under control before 7 a.m. The blaze apparently sparked at around 6:30 a.m. off westbound I-80 near the Saltair interchange in Magna, where state Route 202 meets up with the interstate. It's...
KSLTV
Three Tooele schools on ‘lockout’ after armed robbery nearby
TOOELE, Utah — An armed robbery in the area led Tooele school district to place three schools on lockout Tuesday afternoon. The action was taken shortly after an armed robbery at Sandy’s Gifts at 80 Vine Street according to a Facebook post by the Tooele Police Department. The...
Suspect in 2015 murder of young Utah mom arrested
A man who police believe fled the United States after murdering a Utah woman in 2015 has been arrested.
Comments / 5