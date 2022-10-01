Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Mr. Food: Mini Almond Dream Bars
Try your hand at making your own homemade candy with our recipe for Mini Almond Dream Bars. Just like the name implies, these 4-ingredient candy bars taste like a dream. You can make these any time, so you have them on-hand whenever you’re craving a sweet treat!. What You’ll...
Bon Appétit
Pork Pepperpot
Pepperpot, a national dish of Guyana, is usually served for special occasions and around the holidays, particularly Christmas. Its complex, layered flavor belies its simplicity and endless adaptability. Commonly made with chunks of beef or oxtail, the slow-cooked stew is heady with spices like cinnamon, clove, and indigenous hot peppers. Cassareep—a sticky syrup made from cassava root and flavored with spices—gives pepperpot its signature espresso-brown color and bittersweet top notes. At Canje, in Austin, Texas—one of our 10 Best New Restaurants of 2022—chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph sources small-batch cassareep direct from Guyana. For the rest of us, Bristol-Joseph recommends Dave’s brand (find it online or in the international aisle of your grocery store).
Delicious Mexican-Style Taco Dip: Recipes Worth Making
This Taco Dip will be every party’s show-stopper! It packs in delicious vegetables over a creamy, cheesy, and fluffy layer that is oozing with Mexican flavors. This recipe only takes 15 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Martha Stewart Is Upping the Ante for Fall Desserts With This Gorgeous & Airy Cake
It’s clear Martha Stewart is as ready for everything about the fall season as we are! This light, decadent cake is exactly what we need to get into the autumn spirit. On Sept 30, Stewart uploaded a pic of the delicious cake with the caption, “Give your desserts the fall treatment. When you layer an airy chiffon cake with lightly sweetened whipped cream, a few tumbles of fresh seasonal fruit are all it takes to create a dessert fit for a Roman banquet. Get the recipe at the link in bio! 📷: @lennartweibull.”
thepioneerwoman.com
Buttermilk Pie
Buttermilk pie is one of the easiest, most irresistible pie recipes to make for Thanksgiving. Par-bake a perfect pie crust, then whisk together a simple filling of butter, eggs, sugar, flour, and buttermilk (in just one bowl). The pie bakes into a luscious, custard-like filling, with a layer of crunchy, caramelized sugar on top. It's a classic Southern dessert that deserves a place on any Thanksgiving menu!
Thrillist
Behold the Magic of the Mighty Mushroom
You may have seen mushrooms in your coffee or as a meat replacement. Perhaps you’ve even dabbled in microdosing, or maybe your TikTok feed is flooded with foraging videos. Regardless, it’s clear that people appreciate the versatility of fungi, so much so that entire cookbooks are dedicated to them. Food and travel photographer and fungi lover Andrea Gentl reveals her “well-kept secrets” about the magic of mushrooms in her first cookbook, Cooking with Mushrooms.
Ideas for Family Fun This Spooky Season
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Whether you love all things spooky or if you’re just in it for the treats, there’s so much fun to be had at Halloween. Not everyone is a fan of monsters or horror movies, but that doesn’t mean they have to miss out on enjoying this time of year. Here’s a roundup of not-so-scary things you can try with your family this month.
Banana Bites: A Grand Snack
The post Banana Bites: A Grand Snack appeared first on Seniors Guide.
