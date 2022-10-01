ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

PWLiving

Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William

Due to predicted inclement weather, Friends of the Occoquan’s Fall River Cleanup scheduled for Oct. 1 has been cancelled. The new date is Saturday, Oct. 15, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the same five sites in Prince William County. It’s a wonderful way to get outdoors with friends and family to beautify the community! Pre-registration is required; please visit friendsoftheoccoquan.org to view the cleanup sites and register. Please email foto@friendsoftheoccoquan.org to register and learn more.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Sport & Health Gyms Will Rebrand to OneLife Fitness Later This Year

We spoke with a representative from a Montgomery County Sport & Health location on Friday who confirmed that all Sport & Health locations will be rebranding to Onelife Fitness gyms. Currently, Montgomery County is home to two Sport & Health locations- Bethesda and North Bethesda. We were told that notice will go out to existing members on October 1st announcing the change and providing additional information to members.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
PWLiving

CFH Announces 5th Annual 5K Run-Walk for Affordable Housing

CFH, Inc. a 43-year-old Northern Virginia nonprofit, has announced the 5th Annual CFH 5K Run-Walk for Affordable Housing, the only annual fundraiser to raise revenue for the group’s continuum of housing-based programs. The 5k race will be held in-person at Occoquan Regional Park at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 23, thereby launching a virtual run-walk that will extend through Nov. 6, with registrants choosing their own course and time to participate. Interested participants can find more information and register by Oct. 20 at cfhva.org.
MANASSAS, VA
Fairfax Times

Affordable housing units available through WDU Homebuyers program

Fairfax County’s Workforce Dwelling Unit (WDU) Homebuyer Program provides a means for qualified homebuyers earning up to 120 percent of the area median income (AMI) to purchase a home at below-market prices near employment centers and transportation options. WDU townhomes and condominiums are located within market-rate developments throughout the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Fall Festivals in Prince William

Fall is the season of festivals, at least it seems so in Northern Virginia. While summer is too suffocatingly hot and winter too bitterly cold, fall is the perfect, mild-weathered time of year for an outdoor celebration. The crisp, newly cool air is the ideal backdrop for events filled with cozy, warm drinks and tasty snacks, where communities can rally and bond over fun events and gatherings. It's no wonder why the region is bursting with activity at this time of year. Our feature story is proof there are no shortages of exciting fall events and traditions to take part in, but here is a deeper dive into a few of the major fall festivals our community can savor this season.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
luxury-houses.net

This $3.125M Unique Residence Offers a Bucolic Setting with Everything You Need in McLean

The Residence in McLean offers panoramic views of the landscaped grounds with multiple French doors to the gardens, stone walkways, now available for sale. This home located at 8425 Sparger St, McLean, Virginia; offering 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 4,740 square feet of living spaces. Call Wetherly Barker Hemeon – TTR Sothebys International Realty – (Phone: (703-965-9613) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in McLean.
MCLEAN, VA
sungazette.news

Police: Cleaner bitten by dog in Vienna stairwell

A woman was cleaning the stairwell of a building in the 200 bloc of Park Terrace Court, S.E., on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. when she was bitten by a dog belonging to a resident, Vienna police said. The owner of the dog was advised of the 10-day quarantine requirement.
VIENNA, VA
southlakessentinel.com

South Lakes Students Protest New Model Trans Policy

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin won the election by promising to reinforce parental rights in education, but he is now facing backlash from the voters’ children. The Virginia Department of Education (DOE) proposed a new model policy earlier this month that was designed to increase the power of parents over their children’s experiences in school. While lauded by many parents, these measures seem to have done nothing but light the fuse under students, as reactions to the Youngkin administration’s actions have sparked student walkouts across the state. In coordination with the Pride Liberation Project, South Lakes students organized a walkout to protest the rewriting of the states’ model policies regarding transgender students.
VIRGINIA STATE
macaronikid.com

Five Events Not to Miss This Week!

You can check out our full events calendar here, but below are 5 awesome picks for events and activity ideas happening in and around Woodbridge this week!. Events are subject to change or cancellation. Please confirm events prior to attending. Crafts & Creations - Join us as we create a...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WUSA9

Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties

VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow

Arianna Dastvan remembers using her birthday money as a child to buy an overhead projector for her bedroom. There, she would emulate the teachers she admired as she instructed her stuffed animals. Dastvan recalled how she would stay late and arrive early, so she could assist her elementary school teachers...
MARYLAND STATE
PWLiving

36 Small Businesses ‘Opened for Business’ in July 2022

Provided by Prince William County Department of Development Services. Prince William County Department of Development Services announced its Small Business Project Management Program (SBPM) supported 36 small business owners, who successfully ‘Opened for Business’ in July 2022. “In the summer, we saw an increase in the number of...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Four accused of fraudulently getting unemployment benefits

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Four people have been indicted on charges associated with unemployment compensation claims. According to a release, the Virginia Employment Commission reached out to the Attorney General’s Office for assistance in prosecuting fraudulent claims for unemployment. Attorney General Jason Miyares created an Unemployment Compensation Fraud...
CULPEPER, VA
PWLiving

PWLiving

Manassas, VA
ABOUT

We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

 https://princewilliamliving.com/

