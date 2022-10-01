Read full article on original website
Lane closures on I-95 to cause daytime delays in Fredericksburg area this weekWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Cooper Rush Secures Dallas a Third Straight WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
WTOP
Fairfax Co. special education students disproportionately suspended, review finds
Students with disabilities in Virginia’s largest school system are disproportionately suspended compared to their peers without disabilities, according to the findings of a two-year review of Fairfax County Public Schools’ special education program. The Fairfax County School Board will be briefed Tuesday on findings of a review of...
Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William
Due to predicted inclement weather, Friends of the Occoquan’s Fall River Cleanup scheduled for Oct. 1 has been cancelled. The new date is Saturday, Oct. 15, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the same five sites in Prince William County. It’s a wonderful way to get outdoors with friends and family to beautify the community! Pre-registration is required; please visit friendsoftheoccoquan.org to view the cleanup sites and register. Please email foto@friendsoftheoccoquan.org to register and learn more.
mocoshow.com
Sport & Health Gyms Will Rebrand to OneLife Fitness Later This Year
We spoke with a representative from a Montgomery County Sport & Health location on Friday who confirmed that all Sport & Health locations will be rebranding to Onelife Fitness gyms. Currently, Montgomery County is home to two Sport & Health locations- Bethesda and North Bethesda. We were told that notice will go out to existing members on October 1st announcing the change and providing additional information to members.
AWS Girls’ Tech Day Inspires More than 300 Girls and Young Women from Prince William County
According to the Pew Research Center, women represent a quarter or less of workers in computing and engineering. Amazon Web Services (AWS) Girls’ Tech Day is helping to change that. On Saturday, Oct. 1, AWS brought together more than 300 girls and young women from Prince William County and...
CFH Announces 5th Annual 5K Run-Walk for Affordable Housing
CFH, Inc. a 43-year-old Northern Virginia nonprofit, has announced the 5th Annual CFH 5K Run-Walk for Affordable Housing, the only annual fundraiser to raise revenue for the group’s continuum of housing-based programs. The 5k race will be held in-person at Occoquan Regional Park at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 23, thereby launching a virtual run-walk that will extend through Nov. 6, with registrants choosing their own course and time to participate. Interested participants can find more information and register by Oct. 20 at cfhva.org.
Genealogy tests give answers to family of missing woman
Veronique Duperly spent most of 1975 plastering posters of her younger sister's high school yearbook picture onto street corners all around Fairfax County.
WJLA
Spotsylvania Co. middle school ESL teacher named 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year
SPOTSYLVANIA CO. (7News) — Fabiana Parker, an English as a second language teacher at Thornburg Middle School in Spotsylvania County, was named the 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year by Governor Glenn Youngkin. Parker was selected last month as one of the Commonwealth’s eight regional teachers of the year....
For a decade, Front Royal woman ran opiate network with crooked doctor
A Front Royal woman was sentenced to seven years in prison earlier this week for her role in masterminding a pill-mill scheme in Northern Virginia that saw her move tens of thousands of illicit oxycodone pills over the course of a decade.
WTOP
Alexandria tells Va. leaders it won’t follow Youngkin’s transgender youth rights rollback
The City of Alexandria has officially notified Virginia leaders it will not follow the proposed Model Policies that Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued earlier this month affecting transgender students’ rights. The Youngkin administration’s proposed 2022 Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s...
Fairfax Times
Affordable housing units available through WDU Homebuyers program
Fairfax County’s Workforce Dwelling Unit (WDU) Homebuyer Program provides a means for qualified homebuyers earning up to 120 percent of the area median income (AMI) to purchase a home at below-market prices near employment centers and transportation options. WDU townhomes and condominiums are located within market-rate developments throughout the...
Fall Festivals in Prince William
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Fall is the season of festivals, at least it seems so in Northern Virginia. While summer is too suffocatingly hot and winter too bitterly cold, fall is the perfect, mild-weathered time of year for an outdoor celebration. The crisp, newly cool air is the ideal backdrop for events filled with cozy, warm drinks and tasty snacks, where communities can rally and bond over fun events and gatherings. It’s no wonder why the region is bursting with activity at this time of year. Our feature story is proof there are no shortages of exciting fall events and traditions to take part in, but here is a deeper dive into a few of the major fall festivals our community can savor this season.
luxury-houses.net
This $3.125M Unique Residence Offers a Bucolic Setting with Everything You Need in McLean
The Residence in McLean offers panoramic views of the landscaped grounds with multiple French doors to the gardens, stone walkways, now available for sale. This home located at 8425 Sparger St, McLean, Virginia; offering 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 4,740 square feet of living spaces. Call Wetherly Barker Hemeon – TTR Sothebys International Realty – (Phone: (703-965-9613) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in McLean.
sungazette.news
Police: Cleaner bitten by dog in Vienna stairwell
A woman was cleaning the stairwell of a building in the 200 bloc of Park Terrace Court, S.E., on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. when she was bitten by a dog belonging to a resident, Vienna police said. The owner of the dog was advised of the 10-day quarantine requirement.
southlakessentinel.com
South Lakes Students Protest New Model Trans Policy
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin won the election by promising to reinforce parental rights in education, but he is now facing backlash from the voters’ children. The Virginia Department of Education (DOE) proposed a new model policy earlier this month that was designed to increase the power of parents over their children’s experiences in school. While lauded by many parents, these measures seem to have done nothing but light the fuse under students, as reactions to the Youngkin administration’s actions have sparked student walkouts across the state. In coordination with the Pride Liberation Project, South Lakes students organized a walkout to protest the rewriting of the states’ model policies regarding transgender students.
macaronikid.com
Five Events Not to Miss This Week!
You can check out our full events calendar here, but below are 5 awesome picks for events and activity ideas happening in and around Woodbridge this week!. Events are subject to change or cancellation. Please confirm events prior to attending. Crafts & Creations - Join us as we create a...
Fairfax IT employee arrested in connection to embezzlement of more than 150 county Wi-Fi routers
A Maryland man who works for the Fairfax County Department of Information and Technology has been placed on administrative leave after he turned himself in to police for allegedly embezzling more than 150 of the county's Wi-Fi routers.
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow
Arianna Dastvan remembers using her birthday money as a child to buy an overhead projector for her bedroom. There, she would emulate the teachers she admired as she instructed her stuffed animals. Dastvan recalled how she would stay late and arrive early, so she could assist her elementary school teachers...
36 Small Businesses ‘Opened for Business’ in July 2022
Provided by Prince William County Department of Development Services. Prince William County Department of Development Services announced its Small Business Project Management Program (SBPM) supported 36 small business owners, who successfully ‘Opened for Business’ in July 2022. “In the summer, we saw an increase in the number of...
cbs19news
Four accused of fraudulently getting unemployment benefits
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Four people have been indicted on charges associated with unemployment compensation claims. According to a release, the Virginia Employment Commission reached out to the Attorney General’s Office for assistance in prosecuting fraudulent claims for unemployment. Attorney General Jason Miyares created an Unemployment Compensation Fraud...
