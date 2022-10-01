Utah man who shot mother, slit her throat in 2006 seeks release from state hospital

Read full article on original website
Spudnut 1
3d ago
16 years is not long enough of a sentence for first degree murder. Especially when the person you murdered was your own mother! How low can a person go?
2
POLICE: Tooele man bites part of teen’s ear off
TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A Tooele man allegedly bit a part of a teen boy’s ear off during a fight on Monday, according to the Tooele City Police Department. On October 3 at around 9:32 p.m., a Tooele Police Officer responded to a report of an assault in Tooele. Upon arrival, the officer talked to […]
KUTV
West Jordan deaths of father, son being investigated as murder-suicide
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Police are investigating after two men were discovered dead inside their West Jordan home, authorities said. The individuals were found at a house in the area of 4700 West and Colander Drive on Monday afternoon. West Jordan Police public information officer Samuel Winkler said...
KSLTV
Father, son found dead inside West Jordan home
WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan police say a father and son were found shot to death inside their home Monday. While police say they are still waiting for a preliminary autopsy report to determine the manner of each person’s death, officer Sam Winkler said Tuesday that detectives are not looking for any outstanding suspects.
Suspect arrested seven years after allegedly killing Utah mother
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After seven years, 41-year-old Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez was arrested as a suspect in connection to the death of Maria Maricela Astorga-Chavez, a Utah mother who died in August 2015. Huerta-Martinez was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail over the weekend, accused of the first degree felony charges of murder […]
Two men found dead in West Jordan home during welfare check
WEST JORDAN (ABC4) – Two men were found dead in their West Jordan home by officers responding to a welfare check on Monday. Officer Sam Winkler with the West Jordan Police Department told ABC4 that officers were called to a home in the area of 4700 West Colander for a welfare check around 2:30 p.m. […]
2015 murder suspect in Salt Lake County Jail after extradition from Mexico
West Valley City Police confirmed on Monday that they had extradited Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez from Mexico after he was initially taken into custody there earlier this year.
KSLTV
Resources: What to do if a loved one is a killed in domestic violence
On Saturday, Sept. 24, a woman was found shot dead allegedly by a man she had been in a domestic relationship with for two years. On Sept. 12, a 27-year-old man was found shot outside an apartment building in Salt Lake City in a “domestic situation” after an argument with his girlfriend who is now in custody.
KSLTV
Utah teen who stabbed sleeping couple woke up wanting to hurt someone, charges say
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 15-year-old boy accused of entering a Taylorsville home at random and stabbing a couple in their bed told police he woke up early that morning wanting to “hurt someone,” according to court records. “When asked what he was thinking when he was stabbing...
POLICE: SLC man assaults three people in two hours, unprovoked
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting three different people, unprovoked, over the course of two hours on Friday. Andrew James Simpson, 32, allegedly walked up to two separate victims waiting in line at the Rescue Mission, located at 463 South 400 West, and punched both […]
Weber County man arrested with 4,100 fentanyl pills and 378 heroin doses at Salt Lake Airport
WEBER COUNTY (ABC4) – A Weber County man was charged today after being arrested at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Thursday, Sept. 29, accused of intending to sell roughly 4,100 pills of fentanyl and 378 doses of heroin. David Ellis, 39, was flying from Phoenix, Arizona to the Salt Lake Airport. Officers from […]
kslnewsradio.com
Deadly day for Utah roads, two killed in separate crashes on State Street
SALT LAKE CITY — Two different crashes on State Street left two people dead on Tuesday morning and put two others in the hospital. The crashes came only hours before a person died trying to fix a flat tire on I-15 in Ogden. Around 8:40 a.m. in Provo, a...
Man arrested at SLC Airport with thousands of fentanyl pills in luggage
A man was arrested last week after thousands of fentanyl pills and hundreds of heroin doses were found in his bags when he arrived at the Salt Lake City International Airport, according to police.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Victims in SLC fatal rollover were father, toddler son
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the identities of a man and child killed Saturday when a pickup truck ran off Interstate 215 and into a water-filled ditch. The victims were Travis Weight, of Cache County, and his 2-year-old...
Teen who stabbed Taylorsville couple said he was 'trying to hurt someone'
The 15-year-old boy accused of entering the home of a random Taylorsville family and stabbing a man and woman allegedly told police he was "trying to hurt someone."
Police Log: Police chase leaves suspect in hospital, and burglary leads to ‘clean’ getaway
Sunday, October 2 SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit County Sheriff Deputies responded to a call about an active trespass complaint at Park West Village. Before arriving on the scene, dispatch […]
KSLTV
Fugitive charged with 2015 killing of West Valley woman arrested
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man who was charged with murder in the killing of a West Valley woman in 2015 has been arrested after seven years on the run. Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail Saturday, according to jail records. The Salt...
ksl.com
Taylorsville man charged with kidnapping, beating, robbing man over $20 debt
WEST VALLEY CITY — Criminal charges have been filed against a Taylorsville man, accusing him of robbing and beating another man over a $20 debt. Julian Romero, 22, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping, first-degree felonies; possession of a gun by a restricted person, a second-degree felony; and aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, a third-degree felony.
Bountiful PD looking for theft, graffiti suspect
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – The Bountiful City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person suspected of theft and graffiti. If you know who the individual below is, please reach out to Officer Keith on the department’s non-emergency line at (801) 298-6000 and reference case number 220002918. No further information is currently […]
KSLTV
‘He seemed prepared for battle:’ Neighbors terrified after encounter with armed stranger
SALT LAKE CITY – People living in the Federal Heights neighborhood were shaken up after a suspicious encounter with a stranger Friday afternoon. Neighbors said it happened near Third Avenue and Military Way at approximately 4:45 p.m. They said the man was carrying a handgun and a machete. Salt...
UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-15 kills one and critically injures other
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A crash on I-15 in Ogden has turned fatal as one of the two passengers struck died of their wounds. Two passengers were struck while outside of their pickup truck on northbound I-15 near 24th street in Ogden. According to Utah Highway Patrol, one passenger remained on the northbound side of […]
