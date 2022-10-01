ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

TheDailyBeast

What Will It Take for the GOP to Condemn Trump’s Death Threats?

In 2016, when Donald Trump bragged that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and he wouldn’t lose voters, few Republican leaders assumed he was talking about targeting them. Well, the MAGA chickens have finally come home to roost. They’re super-sized, waving Confederate flags, doing one-finger Q salutes, and armed with AR-15s.Fast forward to 2022, the twice-impeached vulgarian posted over the weekend what any reasonable person would read as death threats against Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Not to be outdone, he also hurled ugly racist insults against McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, who had been Trump’s first Secretary of...
TheDailyBeast

GOP Prays Scandals Don’t Matter in Herschel Walker Race

A day after The Daily Beast revealed that Herschel Walker had gotten a girlfriend pregnant in 2009 and paid for her abortion—which sparked his son Christian to publicly slam his father—Republicans were still bracing for the full fallout of the bombshells on one of the country’s most pivotal Senate races.Operatives and observers spent Tuesday alternately dismissing the impact of the story, spinning it as a positive for Walker, or simply accepting the chaos that had engulfed the Georgia battleground and wondering whether it would define the final month of the contest.“I don’t think people motivated to vote in this race...
