Read full article on original website
Related
Spirits & Spirits: Oct. 28 & 29, 2022
Get ready for a scary, spooky good time during Occoquan’s Spirits & Spirits! If you aren’t too scared, check out the spooky Haunted Maze! If you prefer your All Hallows’ Eve to be on the tamer side, there’s a costume parade and contest, plus a movie night for you. Occoquan can really get into the SPIRIT of things! This popular fall event is coming to Occoquan on Oct. 28 and 29, 2022. More information: visitoccoquanva.com/spirits.
Share the Bounty Oct.10 through Nov. 11
It is that time of year again! The ACTS Hunger Prevention Center is preparing for the bounty that is holiday season food drives. This year’s Share the Bounty food drive (formerly known as Operation Give Thanks / Operation Turkey) will take place Monday, Oct. 10 to Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
macaronikid.com
Five Events Not to Miss This Week!
You can check out our full events calendar here, but below are 5 awesome picks for events and activity ideas happening in and around Woodbridge this week!. Events are subject to change or cancellation. Please confirm events prior to attending. Crafts & Creations - Join us as we create a...
Tricks & Treats: Fill Your October with Seasonal Fun
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. October is chock full of fun in Prince William, with exciting autumn activities and events the whole family can enjoy. From fall festivals, pumpkin patches, costume parades, trunk-or-treating events to stunning hot air balloon rides, Prince William has your fun all lined up this month. Mark your calendars for these fun ways to celebrate the season!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spectacular Spreads
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. You may have seen photos of charcuterie’s impressive displays on Pinterest or in magazines and thought, “What IS a charcuterie (shar-koo-tuh-ree) board?” It’s basically an antipasto plate taken a step further. Served on a wooden board or a stone slab, these creations could serve as an appetizer or a whole meal, as it’s filled with cured meats, an assortment of cheese, crackers, bread, fruits, vegetables, spreads, and nuts. Whether simple in design or more artistically complex, charcuterie boards bring people together in an easy yet elegant way.
October-fests, DIY Central and Cancer Care
October in Prince William is traditionally a month of festivals and fun. This year is no exception. Our feature story is chock full of October dates and details to fill your calendar with festive fall activities. Dig deeper in our Destinations section for even more hot spots to be throughout the month.
Fall Festivals in Prince William
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Fall is the season of festivals, at least it seems so in Northern Virginia. While summer is too suffocatingly hot and winter too bitterly cold, fall is the perfect, mild-weathered time of year for an outdoor celebration. The crisp, newly cool air is the ideal backdrop for events filled with cozy, warm drinks and tasty snacks, where communities can rally and bond over fun events and gatherings. It’s no wonder why the region is bursting with activity at this time of year. Our feature story is proof there are no shortages of exciting fall events and traditions to take part in, but here is a deeper dive into a few of the major fall festivals our community can savor this season.
pagevalleynews.com
‘Beam me up, Scotty’
October 1, 1987 — Scotty beamed up quite a few fans in Luray this week. Actor James Doohan, the broguish engineer on television’s long-running “Star Trek” series and in the four movies it spawned, signed autographs and engaged in friendly chatter with a crowd at the Luray Inn and Conference Center Monday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedcpost.com
The Wharf Expecting Residents for Free Oktoberfest Weekend
The Wharf is ready to host three days of Oktoberfest festivities from Friday, September 30 to October 2. Guests can enjoy German-inspired fare, Sam Adam Octoberfest beer (if they are 21 and older), along with Bavarian decor and costumes, throughout the weekend at Wharf restaurants including Cantina Bambina, Brighton SW1, Boardwalk Bar & Arcade, Rappahannock Oyster Bar, and Kirwan’s Irish Pub.
northernvirginiamag.com
From A-List Concerts to Halloween Scares, These Events Will Make for an Exciting October
This month is full of big-time performances, seasonal fun, and a one-of-a-kind experience for Potterheads. The month full of festive fall fun and plenty of Halloween scares is finally here. Whether you want to take part in the seasonal festivities or kick off the fall arts season with a concert, play, or art exhibit, these are the 20 events you should add to your schedule this October.
mocoshow.com
Antique and Classic Car Show Coming to Rockville
The City of Rockville has announced that an antique and classic car show will take place on Saturday, October 15, from 11am-3pm at the Glenview Mansion at Rockville Civic Center Park (603 Edmonston Dr., Rockville). Additional details below. “The show’s 59th edition will be held 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Rockville...
pagevalleynews.com
A sad tragedy
October 2, 1890 — The violent death by his own hand of Lewis McHenry Weaver on last Thursday night at his home in this place was one of the most shocking tragedies that ever occurred in this community. The act was committed with a .32 calibre revolver, the ball...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fairfax Times
Illusionist dance company comes to Fairfax
In 1971, Moses Pendleton co-founded the ground-breaking Pilobolus Dance Theater in Connecticut, leading to the creation of MOMIX 10 years later, a chance for his dancers to combine athletic dance, riveting music, outrageous costumes, props, and pure talent to put on a show like no other. Today, Pendleton continues to...
Haunted Hallows Ghost Tour
ARTfactory invites you to the first annual Haunted Hallows Ghost Tour on Oct. 22, 2022. These spine-tingling tours will consist of fictional and historical ghost hosts that will take you into some local shops and iconic stops in Manassas’ historic district. Be prepared to meet some other spirits along the way.
northernvirginiamag.com
NoVA’s First Frank Pepe’s Pizzeria Is Serving Up Classic New Haven Pies
From clam pies to original tomato slices, you can now get a taste of New Haven cuisine without leaving the state. New Haven pizza, with its crispy, charred crust and flavor-packed signature toppings, has landed in Alexandria. Frank Pepe’s descendants have brought their pilgrimage-worthy pies to Northern Virginia in a setting that replicates the flagship 1930s Wooster Street location. Like in all 14 offshoots, guests can watch pizzas being assembled on long-handled, paddlelike peels and baked in a coal-burning oven from a dining room decked in dark wooden booths and family photos.
Inside Nova
Manassas Fall Jubilee postponed due to Tropical Storm Ian
With the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected to cross the area this weekend, the 39th annual Fall Jubilee in Old Town Manassas scheduled for Saturday has been postponed. The rain date is Oct. 8. The popular event, held the first Saturday in October, historically draws crowds of more than 30,000...
mocoshow.com
‘Field of Screams’ Voted #1 Best Haunted Attraction in the Nation in USA Today’s Readers Choice 2022 Awards
“Enter a horrifically terrifying world beyond imagination at the Fields of Screams in Olney, Maryland. A walk through the woods on The Haunted Trail and Trail of Terror leaves visitors scurrying away. Along their journey, guests are welcomed into thirteen haunted houses, where they might find anything from dead bodies to hillbillies and butchers. Enjoy Body Bean Bag Pumpkin Toss, Zombie Brain Smash, and other Carnival Town Games for a thrilling, competitive experience.”
mocoshow.com
Sport & Health Gyms Will Rebrand to OneLife Fitness Later This Year
We spoke with a representative from a Montgomery County Sport & Health location on Friday who confirmed that all Sport & Health locations will be rebranding to Onelife Fitness gyms. Currently, Montgomery County is home to two Sport & Health locations- Bethesda and North Bethesda. We were told that notice will go out to existing members on October 1st announcing the change and providing additional information to members.
What’s Open, Closed and Rescheduled This Weekend
Provided by Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Hurricane Ian is expected to make its way to the Prince William County region later this afternoon. Here’s a look at what’s cancelled/closed, rescheduled and open this weekend:. CANCELLED/CLOSED. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre: Historic Cemeteries of Brentsville Walking Tours...
theburn.com
Milk & Honey Cafe prepares to open new Dulles 28 location
This sign is up at the first Milk & Honey Cafe location in Loudoun County — and the new brunch-centric restaurant should be opening soon. The Burn first broke the news about Milk & Honey coming to the area back in February. The restaurant has taken over the space at the Dulles 28 Centre vacated by Cheeburger Cheeburger, a longtime burger joint.
PWLiving
Manassas, VA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT
We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.https://princewilliamliving.com/
Comments / 0