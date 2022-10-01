Read full article on original website
Natchez Democrat
Watch: Duncan Park Invitational Gallery
NATCHEZ — Runners from Natchez, Jefferson County, West Lincoln, Loyd Star and Cathedral ran at the Duncan Park Invitational yesterday. Check out this gallery of runners from the Miss-Lou and Lincoln County.
Natchez Democrat
William Douglas Johns
NATCHEZ – A celebration of life for William Douglas “Doug” Johns will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Abundant Life Church in Natchez, MS with Pastor John Collard officiating. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. Doug, age 78 of...
Natchez Democrat
Barbara Cain Roberts
NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Barbara Cain Roberts, 87, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Natchez City Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Ken Ensminger officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
Harold Alexander Givens
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Harold Alexander Givens, 74, of Natchez, MS, who died Sept. 29, 2022, at Merit Health in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at the Calvary Baptist Church in Natchez, MS, burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
Charles James Sims
NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Charles James Sims, 102, of Gulfport, MS, formerly of Natchez, who died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Gulfport will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under the...
Natchez Democrat
Opal Ramshur Vines
Services for Opal Ramshur Vines, 81, of Natchez who passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Brian Monehan, Rev. Jonathan Bost and Rev. Rajesh Bahara officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez City...
Natchez Democrat
Live at Five Returns to the Bluff
Since the Fall of 2020, Friday evenings in the fall and spring have had one thing in common on the Bluff – Live at Five. The brainchild of Sarah Lindsey Laukhuff (Natchez native and music connoisseur), this kick off to the weekend is a way to come together, relax, and enjoy the city we call home.
Natchez Democrat
Jordan Carriers celebrates groundbreaking of new Natchez headquarters
NATCHEZ — Gov. Tate Reeves and other representatives from Jackson joined hundreds in the celebration of the groundbreaking for what is soon to be Jordan Carriers’ new 20,000-square-foot headquarters at 107 U.S. 61 South in Natchez on Monday afternoon. The family-run trucking business, now 30 years old, has...
Natchez Democrat
New general manager named for Natchez casino; ownership transfer complete
Saratoga Casino Holding LLC officially closed on the purchase of Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel in Natchez and took over the operation of both the casino and hotel on Monday. Located on the Mississippi River, Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel opened in 2012 and features over 450 slot machines, 14 table games, restaurant and bar, sportsbook and a 141-room hotel located off-site in the heart of the city.
Natchez Democrat
Living Natchez mayors share wisdom at Co-Lin event
NATCHEZ — Seven of the eight living mayors of Natchez met Monday night at Co-Lin to reminisce, laugh and share stories of their time in office. Tony Byrne, David Armstrong, Hank Smith, Phillip West, Jake Middleton, Darryl Grennell and current mayor Dan Gibson answered questions from moderator Sarah Carter Smith, who is alderwoman for Ward 3 in the city.
Natchez Democrat
Victim in weekend Holiday Apartments shooting airlifted, no suspects identified
NATCHEZ — Natchez police are still looking for suspects in what appears to be a drive-by shooting that injured a Natchez teen on Sunday night. The shooting occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. at Holiday Apartments in Natchez. Three individuals were shot at and one was hit, Natchez Police Chief...
Natchez Democrat
Surprise: Franklin County construction teacher earns $100,000 prize from Harbor Freight Tools
MEADVILLE — Harbor Freight Tools for Schools selected five teachers nationally to receive a $100,000 grand prize and Franklin County’s own Kristie Jones was one of the recipients. A construction and carpentry teacher at Franklin County Career and Technical Center, she won $30,000 for herself and $70,000 for the center.
Natchez Democrat
We’re still grateful to Tate Taylor, John Norris
Despite plans for a restaurant inside the Broadway Street train depot falling through, Tate Taylor and John Norris should be commended for all they’ve invested and done in Natchez. Smoot’s continues to be a hot spot for weekend music performances and The Little Easy is one of the best...
Natchez Democrat
Police investigating death at Natchez hotel
NATCHEZ — Natchez police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old man found inside a hotel room at the Days Inn on U.S. 61 South in Natchez. Several police cars were seen outside the hotel at approximately 1 p.m. Monday as officers worked the case. Natchez Police Chief Joseph...
