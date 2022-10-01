ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edinburg, TX
Edinburg, TX
Elections
Edinburg, TX
Government
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Elections
College Media Network

Beto, Abbott dispute gun policies, abortion in Texas Governor Debate

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) of Texas and Beto O’Rourke (D) faced off on Friday for the only debate in the Texas Governor race. The candidates clashed over significant issues in the debate including immigration, abortion, gun policies, teacher crisis, property taxes and the power grid. Political organizations at the...
TEXAS STATE
utrgvrider.com

Barrios: representation and health care for all

Editor’s note: The Rider reached out to Texas gubernatorial candidates Beto O’Rourke (Democrat), Delilah Barrios (Green Party) and Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott to discuss their thoughts or plans of action for several topics, if elected into office. Gov. Abbott’s team told The Rider they are unable to make an interview work at the moment and, as of press time Friday, O’Rourke’s team had not responded to the request.
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

Texas Governor’s Debate Was A Draw (Which Means Abbott Wins)

On Friday, September the 30th, Governor Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O’Rourke sparred in the first, and most likely only, gubernatorial debate. There were no dramatic “you’re no Jack Kennedy” moments and both candidates cleaved closely to their talking points and established positions. But, would anybody...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Joe Biden
crossroadstoday.com

Governor Abbott issues statement on loss of Texas National Guard soldier

AUSTIN, Texas – On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement on the Texas National Guard soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass, Texas. “Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service.”
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utrgv#Election Local#Legislature#Texas House#Abortion Laws#Abortion Issues#Republican#Democratic#The University Ballroom#National Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KSAT 12

35 family members of Uvalde shooting victims throw their support behind Beto O’Rourke ahead of debate

EDINBURG — Hours ahead of the only planned gubernatorial debate of the election cycle, the families of Uvalde school shooting victims threw their support behind Democrat Beto O’Rourke, saying in a news conference that incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, had not taken meaningful enough action on gun control measures following the deaths of 19 schoolchildren and two teachers.
UVALDE, TX
KHOU

Here's how Texas voters feel about abortion, Abbott's border policies

TEXAS, USA — Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and his opponent, Beto O'Rourke, will be going head-to-head Friday in the only scheduled debate in this year's governor's race. We can expect both candidates to focus on some polarizing issues, but what do Texas voters think?. Let's take a look...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy