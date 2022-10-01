It doesn’t matter if you’re 25, 44, or 65; retirement has a way of sneaking up on you. If you want to retire before the traditional age of 65 to 70, you need to pay close attention to your finances and consider what you’ll need when your employment income stops. But for those who want to retire at 50, clear savings and investment goals are critical for sustaining your lifestyle.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO