ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Heavy Rain in Baltimore

By Ashley McDowell
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yyluo_0iHeL6cq00

Heavy rain, strong wind and the possibility of flooding, it’s what those living in Baltimore could see this weekend as hurricane Ian makes it way north.

Ripping off roofs, flooding homes and cars and leaving destruction to anything in its path---hurricane Ian has made its way through the state of Florida.

The American Red Cross sent volunteers down there to help with recovery.

Now, they are asking people in Baltimore to get prepared as we could see some heavy rain this weekend.

"This weekend I strongly recommend that people are ready for potential flash flooding that's likely to occur throughout large parts of Maryland, and the dc area and definitely the Baltimore area,” said Rebecca Callahan, American Red Cross Community Volunteer Leader.

Rebecca Callahan is the community volunteer leader for the American Red Cross in our region.

She says having a kit with daily essentials and an evacuation plan in place is the best way to prepare for this weekend.

And if you are out and about and see large amounts of water on the road--- turn around don't drown

"I’ve seen so many people even without a hurricane even this year just in the DC and Baltimore area go riding through a flood and all of the sudden it will take out their engines and all of the sudden we got to get them out of a car,” said Callahan.

Callahan says if the storm does intensify, red cross has shelters, volunteers on standby, and kits ready to go.

"I seen what's going on down in Florida and I’m very nervous about it."

Floyd bell lives in a flood prone section of Fredrick avenue in Southwest Baltimore.

He says he has been through a few of these storms to know its best to prepare now rather than deal with the destruction later.

"we're getting ready for the storm, we going to cover the boards up with these bags and make sure the water doesn't go through the basement cause we had a bad flood around here before,” Floyd Bell, lives in Southeast Baltimore.

He's not the only one preparing, Al Jackson lives in the same area and stocked up on sandbags just in case.

"I don't think it's going to be too bad, I don't think so but I’m going to be ready, prepared for it. Drink a little beer, watch tv.” Said Jackson.

If you have flooding or are affected from the storm this weekend Red Cross is on standby 24 hours a day at 1-800-red cross.

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Wet and windy for Maryland through early week from Ian remnants, Nor'easter combo

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 9 p.m. October 2 — Impacts from Ian continue across Maryland through the end of the weekend and even into the new week. After a wet, breezy, and cool Sunday, as Ian's remnants head towards the Atlantic and continue to convert over to a Nor'Easter, Sunday night all the way into Tuesday will feature more of the same.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Person trapped after house collapses in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters spent part of Tuesday evening trying to rescue someone inside of a two-story house that collapsed, according to the local firefighters' union.They sent a special team to the house to remove the person from the basement, union officials said.WJZ will continue to update this developing story. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Ian impact creating a gloomy, gray Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Ian is taking control, making an impact as he makes his way up the East Coast and through Maryland, creating quite gloomy and gray conditions for the state Saturday. Throughout the day there are chances for off and on showers, mostly light rainfall with the potential to become spotty downpours throughout the area. Flooding will be possible too.The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood warning for parts of the state from 7 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.The shoreline in Anne Arundel County could see tidal flooding in low-lying areas during this time.IDock Street, Compromise Street, and the...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland

– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
FREDERICK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
City
Baltimore, MD
baltimorebrew.com

With towing reform shot down by the City Council, high fees and aggressive practices will continue in Baltimore

Pouncing on unsuspecting parkers, demanding cash at triple the rate allowed in Washington – Baltimore’s towing industry escapes the latest attempt at regulation. Between 7 p.m. on Friday, June 24, and 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 26, Greenwood Towing Inc. made $2,700 in towing fees off a 27-space parking lot nestled north of the Cross Street Market in Federal Hill.
BALTIMORE, MD
grocerydive.com

UNFI expands its Shoppers banner with three new store locations

United Natural Food Inc. (UNFI) is growing its Shoppers banner with the reacquisition of three previously sold locations and the remodel of two existing stores in the Baltimore and Prince George’s County, Maryland, areas, according to a Sept. 29 press release. This investment is part of the company’s goal of expanding and improving its store portfolio.
BALTIMORE, MD
ggwash.org

Here are MDOT’S 7 possible alternatives for the North-South Transit Corridor in Baltimore

Baltimore region stakeholders and residents can now provide feedback on another set of transit plans aimed at increasing regional connectivity and improving the region’s economy. In September of 2022, the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) announced a set of North-South Baltimore City/County transit system...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Jackson
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Lottery makes millionaires; two players claim major $1 million win

Balitimore (WBFF) — Two lottery players in Frederick and Lanham became millionaires claiming the title of Maryland's biggest winners last week. Two other players in Parkton and Middle River also took home major prize winnings of $100,000 or more. In all, 36 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed and players across the state won over $29.6 million in total.
PARKTON, MD
fox5dc.com

Here's what to do if you see a purple streetlight in Maryland

If you've driven through Maryland neighborhoods at night, you may have noticed some streetlights glowing a bright purple. No, it's not in support of the Ravens, and officials actually want to know about it. The purple streetlights are actually caused by a manufacturers defect, according to Baltimore Gas and Electric.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Volunteers#The American Red Cross
southbmore.com

The Baltimore Sun Leaving Port Covington Campus, Property Will be Marketed

The Baltimore Sun will vacate its Port Covington Sun Park campus at the end of this year, according to MAG Partners of the Port Covington Development. The Baltimore Sun began investing in Sun Park since 1988. The Port Covington Master Plan, which was first revealed in 2016, shows the eventual demolition and redevelopment of the property.
BALTIMORE, MD
wskg.org

Slavery descendants fight to memorialize a cemetery in Maryland

As a kid Harvey Matthews cut through the Moses Macedonia African Cemetery on River Road in Bethesda, Md., on his way to school, and remembers playing hide-and-seek there. “I know Moses. I lived across the street from it. Where did the bodies go?” asks Matthews. Originally, the cemetery was...
BETHESDA, MD
Wbaltv.com

Timeline for rain from Ian speeds up for Maryland

Ian is still in Florida, but its rain extends north by hundreds of miles, and it will eventually reach Maryland. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. The timeline for the rain has sped up for Maryland. Rain could...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
northernvirginiamag.com

This Cruise Line Lets You Explore the Beautiful Destinations Along the Chesapeake Bay

With two local cruise options, American Cruise Lines passengers can explore up to nine different cities along the Bay. As we decide it’s time to vacation again, many of us are faced with taking a cruise or exploring nearby attractions. American Cruise Lines offers a delightful compromise, cruising the Chesapeake Bay on eight- and 11-day voyages, sailing out of Baltimore. You may see their gleaming white riverboat-looking ship cruising up the Potomac and mooring at The Wharf during the spring and again between late October and the end of December or beginning of January. Cruising close to home means avoiding ports of call where thousands and thousands of other cruisers are crowding the shops, beaches, restaurants, and attractions. Plus, locals are thrilled to see you and make sure your vacation is special.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Old infrastructure led to E. coli in Baltimore water

BALTIMORE — Baltimore officials said this week that a confluence of problems with aging infrastructure contributed to an E. coli contamination of the city water system in early September. The Washington Post reports the problems reduced chlorine levels, which led to three positive tests for E. coli. A city...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy