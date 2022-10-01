Read full article on original website
Barbara Cain Roberts
NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Barbara Cain Roberts, 87, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Natchez City Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Ken Ensminger officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Bulldogs win Co-Lin invitational, Kaiser finishes second on home course
On the day Mississippi Gulf Coast dropped two places in the coaches poll, the Bulldogs took care of business and won their second straight tournament to start the year. They did it with a 1-2 finish by roommates atop the individual leaderboard, too. Now-No. 9 Gulf Coast shot 3-over Friday...
Charles Metcalf
MONTEREY – Funeral services for Charles “Chuck” Metcalf, 65, of Monterey, LA were held at New Harvest Assembly of God in Monterey on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Bro. David Womack officiating. Interment followed at Monterey First Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Weather Forecast: October 5, 2022
NATCHEZ — Months ago the Miss-Lou lost one of its native sons Mickey Gilley and another country legend has joined him as Loretta Lynn died Tuesday. Of course that is enough bad news for Wednesday. Instead, turn your attention to the weather forecast and the fact fall might be...
Dave York Jr.
NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Dave York, Jr., 69, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in Jackson will be held Friday, October 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Prayer Tower Church of God in Christ with Pastor Johnny Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Rehoboth Church of...
Live at Five Returns to the Bluff
Since the Fall of 2020, Friday evenings in the fall and spring have had one thing in common on the Bluff – Live at Five. The brainchild of Sarah Lindsey Laukhuff (Natchez native and music connoisseur), this kick off to the weekend is a way to come together, relax, and enjoy the city we call home.
William Douglas Johns
NATCHEZ – A celebration of life for William Douglas “Doug” Johns will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Abundant Life Church in Natchez, MS with Pastor John Collard officiating. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. Doug, age 78 of...
Harold Alexander Givens
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Harold Alexander Givens, 74, of Natchez, MS, who died Sept. 29, 2022, at Merit Health in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at the Calvary Baptist Church in Natchez, MS, burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Fayette man killed in crash on Highway 61
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a 64-year-old Fayette man. The crash happened just before noon on Tuesday, October 4 on Highway 61 near Port Gibson. According to MHP, a Toyota Camry, driven by Isaac Colenberg, was traveling south on the highway and collided head-on […]
Man killed in Natchez motorcycle accident
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened on Saturday evening. According to the Natchez Democrat, the accident happened around 8:00 p.m. on John R Junkin Drive near Dairy Queen and Mississippi Auto Direct. Adams County Coroner James Lee said the accident involved a motorcycle and truck resulted in […]
Opal Ramshur Vines
Services for Opal Ramshur Vines, 81, of Natchez who passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Brian Monehan, Rev. Jonathan Bost and Rev. Rajesh Bahara officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez City...
Mississippi man dies in head-on collision Tuesday morning
The Mississippi Highway Patrol announced Tuesday afternoon that it was investigating a fatal crash in Claiborne County. At approximately 11:54 a.m. Tuesday, MHP responded to the crash on U.S. 61 near Port Gibson. A Toyota Camry driven by 64-year-old Isaac P. Colenberg Sr. of Fayette traveled south on U.S. 61 and collided head-on with a northbound Ford F-150 pickup truck.
Living Natchez mayors share wisdom at Co-Lin event
NATCHEZ — Seven of the eight living mayors of Natchez met Monday night at Co-Lin to reminisce, laugh and share stories of their time in office. Tony Byrne, David Armstrong, Hank Smith, Phillip West, Jake Middleton, Darryl Grennell and current mayor Dan Gibson answered questions from moderator Sarah Carter Smith, who is alderwoman for Ward 3 in the city.
Jordan Carriers celebrates groundbreaking of new Natchez headquarters
NATCHEZ — Gov. Tate Reeves and other representatives from Jackson joined hundreds in the celebration of the groundbreaking for what is soon to be Jordan Carriers’ new 20,000-square-foot headquarters at 107 U.S. 61 South in Natchez on Monday afternoon. The family-run trucking business, now 30 years old, has...
SIMPLY DELISH: Customers lining up at this new Mississippi Po Boy shop
Sometimes a one-page menu is all that’s needed to find something to satisfy a hungry stomach, and that’s all you’ll find at a new Po Boy restaurant on the Natchez bluff. “There’s really nothing else like it around here,” said Tom Graning, one of many in the Graning family who all run Wardo’s New Orleans-style Po Boys at 309 N. Broadway St.
Coroner: Saturday evening crash on Mississippi highway involving motorcycle, truck results in fatality
A Saturday evening accident involving a motorcycle and truck resulted in the death of the motorcycle driver, Adams County Coroner James Lee said. The accident happened around 8 p.m. on John R Junkin Drive in Natchez near Dairy Queen and Mississippi Auto Direct, Lee said. George Gibson, 36, was killed...
Calvin Jermaine Woods
NATCHEZ – Graveside Services for Calvin Jermaine Woods, 45, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Baton Rouge will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Rounds Family Cemetery in Sibley with Rev. Dandridge Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Cemetery under...
New general manager named for Natchez casino; ownership transfer complete
Saratoga Casino Holding LLC officially closed on the purchase of Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel in Natchez and took over the operation of both the casino and hotel on Monday. Located on the Mississippi River, Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel opened in 2012 and features over 450 slot machines, 14 table games, restaurant and bar, sportsbook and a 141-room hotel located off-site in the heart of the city.
Governor says company’s groundbreaking for new 20,000 square-foot headquarters ‘is what Mississippi is all about’
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves didn’t waste words explaining the impact of one company’s continued growth and job creation in the state. “It’s huge,” Reeves said about the ground-breaking for a new Jordan Carriers headquarters in Natchez. “When you think about it, the amount of money that flows to families across Mississippi and the number of families that are dependent upon Jordan and the jobs here, its food on the table for kids and grandkids. This is what Mississippi is all about. … This is a great opportunity to celebrate the good things happening in our state. Today’s announcement is one example of many in what is going to be the biggest and best year in economic development in our state.”
Officials announce investigation into possible inmate suicide
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the possible suicide of a man believed to be an inmate who allegedly walked off during his work release. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office released the following statement about their investigation:. On September 19,...
