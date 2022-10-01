Read full article on original website
Bruce Springsteen album 'Only the Strong Survive' not Boss' first foray into soul music
A new Bruce Springsteen single, “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” is a two-minute, twenty-second joyous burst of musical passion set to a 4/4 beat with strings, a background chorus and a happily punchy organ and sax middle eight. It’s a fast and very satisfying joy ride....
Listen to Mavi’s “Doves”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “Doves” is an understated and mellow single. Mavi glides over Dylvinci’s jazzy production like a sail boat going with the current. If you were introduced to the North Carolina brain buster around the time of his 2019 project Let the Sun Talk—one of the best projects of that year even if it sometimes impenetrable—then “Doves” is a slight curveball. Mavi lets his lyrics breathe, which does them justice; he's always been a careful writer, with lines that you turn over like a dream you might be misremembering, and the change of pace is a chance to focus on his words. At one point he raps, “I don’t think I’ll ever fall in love again, I’m cool,” sounding like he wants to shrug off the thought but can’t. He’s taking his time and there’s so much confidence in that.
If You Love Jaw-Dropping Twists And Turns, Read These Gripping Books
Shocking plot twists, secrets, betrayals, and murders — what more could you need in a jaw-dropping read?
NME
Girl In Red announces new Aaron Dessner-produced single ‘October Passed Me By’
Girl In Red has announced details of a new single, produced by The National‘s Aaron Dessner. The new track, ‘October Passed Me By’, was recorded with Dessner at his Long Pond studio in upstate New York and will be released on October 14, following the singer’s 2021 debut album. ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’.
Colleges teaming up with Eerie Horror Fest
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two local colleges will take part in Eerie Horror Fest this year. Penn State Behrend students will present a workshop to highlight “BOLD-C: The Behrend Open Lab for Digital Creations.” BOLD-C students are encouraged to experience a residency in local film projects. During the workshop, Penn State students will connect with non-commercial filmmakers. […]
Watch FKA twigs’ New Video for “Pamplemousse”
FKA twigs has unveiled a new music video for her Caprisongs cut “Pamplemousse.” The visual for the song is directed by Aidan Zamiri and Yuma Burgess and features a series of striking photographs and bold renderings of FKA twigs that progress rapidly, as if by stop-motion. Check it out below.
70 A+ "House Of The Dragon" Tweets That Are Honestly The Funniest Things You'll Read This Week
I don't know how House of the Dragon does it, but they manage to outdo themselves every week, and it's just wonderful.
Charlotte Wessels’ Tales From Six Feet Under Vol. II is the sound of singer throwing off her own past
Album review: ex-Delain singer Charlotte Wessels goes well beyond the boundaries of symphonic metal on eclectic lockdown sequel Tales From Six Feet Under Vol. II
Watch Beyoncé’s New Video for “Summer Renaissance”
Two months off the release of Renaissance, Beyoncé has shared a clip for “Summer Renaissance.” The Mark Romanek–directed visual is the first official music video from the album rollout, described as a “brand campaign anthem film” for Tiffany & Company’s “Lose Yourself in Love” campaign. Watch below.
BBC
Wales: Music Nation with Huw Stephens - Series 1: Episode 1
Huw Stephens delves into the story of Welsh music, from medieval folk songs to urban rap. Hearing the unique sounds of the triple harp and the crwth, Huw pieces together the DNA of the Land of Song.
Essence
Beyoncé Releases Video For 'Summer Renaissance' As Part Of Tiffany Campaign
Bey stuns in black and white for the "upbeat celebration of individuality, joy and self-expression" as part of the jeweler's "Lose Yourself In Love" promotion. After months of fan anticipation, Beyoncé has finally dropped the first official visual accompaniment to her addictive Renaissance album. The video for the album-closer,...
Review: Lambchop Shares New Proverbs From ‘The Bible’
If there’s one thing that’s remained consistent about Lambchop it’s their abject inconsistency. An ever-shifting collective, helmed by the band’s sole constant, Kurt Wagner, its members have never been hesitant about diving deeply into varied textures that descend well below the surface of melody and mayhem. Given the album title and names of certain songs—“Whatever, Mortal,” “A Major Minor Drag,” “Dylan at the Mousetrap,” “Police Dog Blues,” etc.—the mystery is thickened throughout, and even a close listen to the lyrics doesn’t necessarily offer any insight into Wagner’s mindset. Nevertheless, the music is consistently compelling, making one willing to follow those sounds to whatever pull and parameters they might lead.
The Hip Hop Nutcracker Celebrates Its Tenth Season at the Fox Theatre on Dec. 13
The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky’s 130-year-old ballet reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle, will travel to 30 cities this fall to celebrate the show’s tenth season, including a stop at the Fox Theatre on Dec. 13. Tickets will be available to purchase at foxtheatre.org or by calling 855-285-8499. And to add to the excitement - inspired by the live stage show, the Original Special “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” from Disney Branded Television will stream this holiday season, only on Disney+.
Evergreen
Caroline Shaw has demonstrated time and again that her Pulitzer Prize-winning Partita for 8 Voices was no fluke. In the nine years since the achievement, Shaw has continued to prove her compositional prowess, creating imaginative works for solo instruments, orchestra, percussion, and various chamber arrangements. In 2019, the New York-based composer teamed up with the Attacca Quartet for their first collaborative record, the wild and wide-reaching Orange. Their second project together, Evergreen, expands this partnership by exploring the relationship that contemporary classical music has with language, narrative, and nature.
billy woods Drops New Album Church: Listen
Surprise! The rapper billy woods is back with a new album made with producer Messiah Musik: Church is out now via Backwoodz Studioz. The 12-song LP includes contributions from woods’ Armand Hammer bandmate Elucid, as well as Fat Ray, Akai Solo, and Fielded. Messiah Musik exclusively produced the album, save for “Fever Grass,” which he co-produced with billy woods. Listen to Church below.
‘Kurt Cobain was a walking paradox’: inside the opera about the star’s final days
The stage is dimly lit. Through the gloom, a figure emerges, muttering incomprehensibly. From a distance, the figure vaguely resembles Kurt Cobain – ragged clothes, dyed dirty-blond hair – a resemblance that increases when they climb a staircase into the stage’s representation of a battered-looking apartment, and put on what looks remarkably like a pair of the white-framed women’s sunglasses so associated with the late Nirvana frontman they’re now colloquially known as “Kurt shades”. A man enters stage right, noisily dragging a leaf rake behind him, and starts singing in a powerful bass voice. This is not a development that goes down well with the figure that looks like Cobain, who hides in a kitchen cupboard.
Sabaton Surprise-Release First Part of New EP Trilogy ‘Echoes of the Great War’
Sabaton aren't done making songs about World War I — not by a long shot. On Friday (Sept. 30), the Swedish metal band released the EP Weapons of the Modern Age, the first in a trilogy of new Sabaton EPs furthering their WWI imagery, as a total surprise. Weapons...
Hypebae
EXCLUSIVE: Jade Cropper Debuts SS23 Campaign Film With Circulose
Rising Swedish designer Jade Cropper, who showcased her Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Copenhagen Fashion Week in partnership with Circulose, has teamed up with Hypebae to debut her latest campaign film. The video spotlights some of the key looks from the range, which is made with Circulose — a material from...
The FADER
Song You Need: ICYTWAT’s chilling “Give Her Soul”
ICYTWAT’s music feels like it’s gone through several different life cycles. While his essential remixes and production from the mid-2010s live on, the Chicago producer has gone on to evolve linearly—the hazy, nostalgic sounds he came up on have grown into tremorous and sludgy transmissions from outer space. And as a rapper, ICYTWAT’s goal is to encode messages in those transmissions that are meant to play in your head like on last year’s “Off Tha Leash!,” where his hypnotic chant raps swirl around like thunder clouds.
getnews.info
Resurgent Rock with a Unique Style – Gary Dranow and The Manic Emotions Unveil Stunning New Rock Album
With their intimate and heartening new EP and forthcoming ‘Destiny Road’ album, Gary Dranow and The Manic Emotions mesmerize all. Gary Dranow and The Manic Emotions are known for their passionate, and soulful compositions. With their new EP set to drop in December 2022, the Gary Dranow-led band is setting its sights on newer targets.
