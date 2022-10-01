Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “Doves” is an understated and mellow single. Mavi glides over Dylvinci’s jazzy production like a sail boat going with the current. If you were introduced to the North Carolina brain buster around the time of his 2019 project Let the Sun Talk—one of the best projects of that year even if it sometimes impenetrable—then “Doves” is a slight curveball. Mavi lets his lyrics breathe, which does them justice; he's always been a careful writer, with lines that you turn over like a dream you might be misremembering, and the change of pace is a chance to focus on his words. At one point he raps, “I don’t think I’ll ever fall in love again, I’m cool,” sounding like he wants to shrug off the thought but can’t. He’s taking his time and there’s so much confidence in that.

