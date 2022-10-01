Read full article on original website
Arizona abortion rights backers sue to overturn old ban
PHOENIX (AP) — Supporters of abortion rights are suing to keep an old Arizona law that criminalizes nearly all abortions from being enforced. They argue in the lawsuit filed Tuesday that laws passed by the state Legislature after 1973′s Roe v. Wade decision should take precedence and abortions should be allowed until 15 weeks into a pregnancy. The 15-week law was passed this year and took effect a day after a Tucson judge said a pre-statehood law banning all abortions can be enforced. The lawsuit filed by a Phoenix abortion doctor and the Arizona Medical Association repeats many of the arguments made by abortion rights groups in their failed effort to get a judge to continue a 50-year-old injunction against enforcing the pre-statehood law.
ACLU sues over Nevada county's hand-counting ballot plan
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The ACLU’s Nevada chapter filed a lawsuit Tuesday against a rural Nevada county and its interim clerk to stop the implementation of the county’s new hand-counting process, which was spurred by false claims of election fraud. The process entails hand-counting all paper ballots alongside a machine tabulator. The lawsuit cites three main violations of the Nevada constitution, state or federal law: the county's plan to start hand-counting mail ballots early, which could release partial voting results; the ambiguity of who will get to use the touch screens meant for people with disabilities and the clerk's plan for “stringent signature verification.”
Kari Lake walks back 'rare and legal' abortion comment
PHOENIX (AP) — A spokesman for Kari Lake says the Republican candidate for Arizona governor didn’t mean to suggest abortion should be legal. Spokesman Ross Trumble says Lake is not calling for changes to abortion laws weeks after a judge ruled that prosecutors can enforce a near-total ban on terminating pregnancies. Lake told a Phoenix talk radio host that abortion should be “rare and legal” before saying twice that it should be “rare but safe.” Trumble said Tuesday that she meant to say only “rare but safe.” Arizona doctors stopped performing abortions following the court ruling late last month.
Navy admiral to seek community input on Red Hill fuel tanks
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (AP) — The commander of the task force responsible for draining fuel from a storage tank facility that leaked jet fuel and poisoned Pearl Harbor’s tap water last year says he’s exploring ways to get community feedback. Rear Adm. John Wade told reporters at a news conference he may establish an advisory group, but he’s not sure yet what form it will take. He says getting input from the community will help him be more responsive. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Wade’s appointment last month. The military plans to remove fuel from the 80-year-year-old tanks by July 2024, and then close the facility afterward.
Jury recommends death for St. Louis man who killed 4
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jurors have recommended the death penalty for a St. Louis area man who killed his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. Richard Darren Emery, of St. Charles, hung his head, embraced his lawyers and cried after Judge Michael Fagras read the verdict Tuesday. The victims’ friends and family shook hands and smiled. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Fagras will formally sentence him on Nov. 3. Emery was convicted Friday of four counts of first-degree murder in the December 2018 attack.
Homeless 'good Samaritan' gets probation in gas money scam
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A Philadelphia man who pleaded guilty to conspiring with a New Jersey couple on a bogus feel-good story that garnered more than $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to three years’ probation. Thirty-nine-year-old Johnny Bobbitt Jr. earlier pleaded guilty to conspiracy and was also ordered Monday to pay $25,000 in restitution. Prosecutors said Bobbitt aided Mark D’Amico and Katelyn McClure in a 2017 tale about the homeless veteran giving his last $20 to help McClure when her car ran out of gas. D’Amico was sentenced to five years in state prison and McClure to a year on federal charges. Both have been ordered to fully reimburse GoFundMe.
