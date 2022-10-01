Read full article on original website
Related
gophersports.com
Blue Line's Offense Pushes Gophers to Series Sweep
MINNEAPOLIS - It was the defense corps that provided the offense to secure the series sweep for the Golden Gophers men's hockey team in a 6-4 win over Lindenwood inside 3M Arena at Mariucci as the group accounted for eight points Sunday night. The newcomers got the offense started, but...
gophersports.com
'U' Blanks Lions 4-0 in Season Opener
MINNEAPOLIS - Power-play goals from Jaxon Nelson and Logan Cooley pushed the No. 2-ranked University of Minnesota men's hockey team to a 4-0 season-opening victory over Lindenwood Saturday night from 3M Arena at Mariucci. The Maroon and Gold (1-0-0 overall) celebrated Homecoming in style during the first game of the...
gophersports.com
Gophers Complete Head of the Mississippi Regatta
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota rowing team opened its 2022-23 season Saturday morning taking to the water for the Head of the Mississippi Regatta and tallied wins in three of the four races it competed on the day. Racing on campus along the Mississippi River for the only time...
Purdue Football Pulls Away Late, Takes Down No. 21 Minnesota 20-10 on the Road
Despite three turnovers, Purdue capitalized on a stellar defensive performance to take down Minnesota in Minneapolis. The Boilermakers gave up just 47 yards on the ground to the Big Ten's top rushing offense.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gophersports.com
Gophers Calm Whitecaps in 4-2 Exhibition Victory
MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 2 Golden Gopher women's hockey team closed out its exhibition slate with a 4-2 victory over the Minnesota Whitecaps on Friday night at Ridder Arena. After a back and forth opening ten minutes, it was reigning Patty Kaz winner Taylor Heise who fired home a loose puck past former Gopher Amanda Leveille to break the ice. The Whitecaps answered with two goals early in the second period before Josefin Bouveng evened things up with her second goal in as many exhibitions. Emily Oden and Tristana Tatur tallied goals in the third to give the Gophers the victory. Minnesota dressed all 22 of its healthy skaters with Skylar Vetter and Makayla Pahl each playing half of the game.
gophersports.com
'U' Begins Rowing Season on Campus Saturday
MINNEAPOLIS - It's competition season for the University of Minnesota rowing team as it opens 2022-23 at the Head of the Mississippi Regatta Saturday, Oct. 1. It'll be the 42nd year of the event along the Mississippi River as the Minneapolis Rowing Club hosts the regatta, which is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. for the first race involving the Gophers.
willmarradio.com
Cardinals win a thriller on Homecoming
The Willmar Cardinals defeated the Delano Tigers 24-21 at home Friday night on Homecoming night. The Cardinals got on the scoreboard first at the 3:10 mark in the opening quarter with a touchdown pass from Cullen Gregory to Sam Raitz. The next points came late in the half when Willmar added a field goal to go up 10-0. The Cardinal defense was solid most of the way through the second quarter holding the Tigers scoreless until the final minutes of the half. Delano scored on a 10 yard run to bring the score to 10-7.
St. Cloud State's Josh Luedtke hospitalized after being taken off ice on stretcher
The opening night of college hockey in Minnesota was scarred by a frightening injury to St. Cloud State sophomore Josh Luedtke, who was taken to the hospital on a stretcher after reportedly lying motionless on the ice. "The preliminary reports we are hearing is that it at least sounds like...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Paralyzed Bloomington Jefferson football player begins rehabilitation in Colorado
Bloomington Jefferson High School ninth-grader Ethan Glynn has started the next step in his recovery journey, according to family members. Ethan, who was paralyzed after suffering a severe neck and spinal cord injury during a game-time tackle on Sept. 2, was flown Thursday to Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado to begin treatment at the world-renowned rehabilitation hospital.
Crowd evacuated at end of homecoming football game in Brooklyn Park
Police evacuated the crowd at the end of the homecoming football game at Park Center Senior High in Brooklyn Park Friday evening, blaming "unruly teens" who were trying to enter the stadium. The incident happened at 7 p.m., with Brooklyn Park Police Department saying its officers "were concerned about large...
Stillwater football, Max Shikenjanksi top White Bear Lake, 35-28
The No. 3-ranked Stillwater Ponies topped the No. 17 White Bear Lake Bears in a thrilling game Friday, winning 35-28. White Bear Lake had an early turnover in its own territory that led to a quick Stillwater touchdown from quarterback Max Shikenjanski to Tyler Schmidt to put them up 7-0 with ...
Park Center football game evacuated due to "unruly" crowd, possible firearm
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- "Unruly teens" caused a high school football game to evacuate Friday night in Brooklyn Park.Police say they were requested to the Park Center High School homecoming football game around 7 p.m. to assist officers working the event. Officers received reports of teens possibly in possession of a firearm and verbal altercations occurring in the stands. Individuals who were denied access were also attempting to climb a fence to get into the stadium.This comes after two men were shot outside a Richfield High School football game last Friday night. The school has changed its attendance policy for athletic events as a result of the incident.The Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers, school staff and community outreach members decided to evacuate the stadium. The game was allowed to continue without an audience.Officers say they did not find any evidence of firearms on the grounds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
millcitytimes.com
Part 2: Community Members Receive AIA Minnesota Collaborative Achievement Awards
Dan Collison and Meghan Elliot are the recipients of this year’s AIA Minnesota Collaborative Achievement Award. They both have contributed much to the quality of our downtown physical environments, and they work collaboratively – which is the main criteria for the award. Our interview with Meghan Elliot was published October 1, and today we turn our attention to Dan Collison, Director of Business Development & Public Affairs for the Midwest at Sherman Associates.
Yuya Yoshida, Jessica Watychowicz win Twin Cities Marathon
MINNEAPOLIS -- Yuya Yoshida and Jessica Watychowicz were the winners of the Twin Cities Marathon Sunday morning.Yoshida, a 25-year-old from Japan, was the men's winner, finishing with a time of 2:11:28.Thirty-one-year-old Watychowicz from Colorado Springs had a time of 2:33:09.The marathon started at 8 a.m. near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. 6,495 runners made their way around the chain of lakes, along the Mississippi River and end at the State Capitol in St. Paul.A total of 8,469 runners finished the 10 mile run. The USATF 10 Mile Championships were held in conjunction with the ten mile race.Hillary Bor from Colorado Springs won the men's 10-mile race, setting a course record with a time of 46:06.Fiona O'Keefe, of Concord, Massachusetts, won the women's 10-mile event with a time of 51:42.A total of 20,000 runners participated in events during the marathon weekend.
mprnews.org
Photos: Thousands take part in 40th running of Twin Cities Marathon
On Sunday, thousands ran, walked and wheeled their way through Minneapolis and St. Paul during the 40th running of the Twin Cities Marathon. Mostly clear skies and 50 degree temperatures greeted marathoners as they took to the start line outside U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis Sunday morning. The 2022 route took participants down and around the Chain of Lakes, west along Minnehaha Creek and then north on West River Parkway. Racers finished in front of the Minnesota State Capitol after traversing St. Paul’s scenic Summit Avenue.
The Best Airport in the U.S. is Here in Minnesota
You don't have to go very far to find the airport that was just rated the best in the country-- because it's right here in Minnesota!. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being near the top of many national lists and surveys that have to do with our quality of life, right? Our schools and universities are top-notch, Mayo Clinic-- the best hospital in the world (for seven years running now)-- is right in our backyard, and here in Rochester, our crime rate is still fairly low.
Mercado Central demands Scott Jensen remove images from campaign ads
At Sahan Journal, Abe Asher writes, “Longtime Minneapolis marketplace Mercado Central is demanding that Republican Scott Jensen’s campaign for governor remove footage of the marketplace from a new advertisement it recently released. … The board asserted that Mercado Central’s interior design and interior and exterior murals are all protected by copyright law and cannot be used for any commercial or political use, and asked that all footage of the building be removed from campaign videos and from all social and broadcast media.”
fox9.com
Three dead after small plane crashes into home in Hermantown, Minn.
HERMANTOWN, Minn. (Fox - A small plane crashed into a home in Hermantown, Minnesota, late Saturday night, killing all three occupants: two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul, all of whom were in their early 30s, according to authorities. The Cessna 172 disappeared from radar just before...
Squirrel to blame for Friday power outage impacting over 5,000 homes
The squirrels are at it again. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worked to restore electricity Friday morning after a squirrel broke the insulator at the Prior Lake 88 substation, causing over 5,000 members to lose power. MVEC reported all power had been restored about an hour and a half later,...
Plane crashes into Minnesota home, leaving 3 dead
HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Three people died after a Cessna airplane crashed into a two-story home in Hermantown, Minnesota, local police say. According to the Hermantown Police Department, two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul died in the crash overnight Saturday. All three were in their 30s, police say. Officials have identified the victims as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, of St. Paul, her brother Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville and Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville.
Comments / 0