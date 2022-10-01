Fruitport defense stifles Lakers, snaps four-year paddle drought in rivalry win

SPRING LAKE TWP. – There’s extended history behind Fruitport’s defense. Longtime defensive coordinator Larry Rueger was the man behind it, coining the Trojans’ “Blood D” nickname in the early 2000s.

The hall of fame coach would’ve been proud on Friday night – especially for the occasion.

Old shades of that “Blood D” were littered throughout Grabinski Field, and were in large part of Fruitport’s senior class writing their own history – a 33-6 Battle of the Bayou rout over Spring Lake (1-5, 0-4 OK Blue) on their Homecoming and a hoist of the Bayou Paddle for the first time in their careers.

While it may be the Trojans’ (4-2, 2-1 OK Blue) offense that claims much of the hype, it’s been the play of the other side that’s been trending as of late. And after a closely contested first half, it was Payton Flores who delivered the somewhat controversial, but certainly momentum-swinging play of the game – his 68-yard touchdown swipe of Jackson Lemmen made it 20-6 in the early parts of the third quarter.

“Usually our offense is the powerhouse and it still was tonight but I feel like we’re showing something new with our defense,” the junior defensive end said. “Our defense comes to play every week.”

Andrew B. Fielstra held up Lemmen in a sea of bodies, as the play remained all but dead before Flores came out of the stand-still with the ball – Laker coach Cody Mallory was already subbing in players for the next play. And just down one score out of halftime, that’s what he says killed the momentum.

“I didn’t really get a good explanation of what took place there – I was subbing a guy into the game because everything stopped and then it didn’t,” Mallory said. “But we have to be able to bounce back from that and we didn’t.”

While excuses were held with a tight lip, Spring Lake was missing several starters along their offensive and defensive fronts. They held up in spurts, but Trojan pressures turned into feasts in the last 16 minutes – music to that old defensive-first mentality.

On just about every passing situation, Spring Lake quarterback Reid Grimmer was either flinging the ball away or swallowed up by a swath of Trojans – he finished just 3-for-12 passing 73 yards.

“It was hard to get the ball off, I just had to worry about scrambling,” Grimmer said. “But it was definitely a lot harder than normal.”

But to their credit, Grimmer and the Laker offense ripped off chunk plays to keep their Homecoming crowd very much into it in the first half. Jackson Lemmen’s one-handed interception of Collin Jolman’s heave towards the end zone on the game’s first possession started the Lakers out with a bang, but pinned against their own endzone, their ensuing snap on a punt sailed through the end zone and gave Fruitport a 2-0 advantage.

The Trojans would then march down the field, with Cody Nash displaying some shiftiness in space en route to a 10-yard misdirection touchdown and an 8-0 advantage. But that’s when the Lakers would settle in just before halftime.

With a little help from some Trojan penalties – a common scene in Friday’s rivalry.

A solid fake gave Grimmer a window to find senior tight end Derrick Paggeot near the boundary, and after shedding a Trojan tackler, his 37-yard touchdown made it 8-6 and gave the Lakers plenty of life.

“I thought we really came out with the juice,” senior Alex Lee said. “I don’t think we were outplayed but that fumble and score really killed the momentum. Guys put their heads down and we can’t do that against a good team like Fruitport.”

And after being relatively contained, the twin brothers of Paschal and Collin Jolman began asserting themselves just before halftime – Paschal grabbed a crossing route from Collin and levelled a few Lakers near the goal line for a 26-yard touchdown, making it 14-6.

“Tonight was about us,” Fruitport coach Nate Smith said. “We were locked in and weren’t crazy hype for this, it was business as usual. We had our game plan ready and that was to be surgical and very efficient and I’m just proud of our guys in how we executed that tonight.”

Paschal would add to his receiving tallies flanked out wide in the waning moments of the third quarter. It was a 21-yard touchdown that saw not one Laker lay a finger on the senior running back.

Being able to hoist the paddle up and bring it back to Fruitport, Paschal says was “very earned.”

“Our defense made some noise and that’s been a long time coming,” Paschal said. He finished with 194 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. “This gives us a lot of respect from this community – it feels great.”

The Trojans were handed a short field halfway through the fourth quarter after a short Laker punt, and a 20-yard Paschal rush, finished off by FIelstra’s 7-yard touchdown up the middle, all but flipped the paddle up stream and northward.

It also gave Trojan alumni and student section a chance to see the traveling trophy up close in personal, and a handoff of the oar to the seniors of last year’s team.

“The guys before us, they were the building blocks,” Collin Jolman said. “It’s just as much their paddle as it is ours.”

In a rivalry with plenty of history and physicality, taking a page out of the Trojan history books paid dividends to starting a new chapter – one that places the paddle back in their trophy room.

And it’s all thanks to that “Blood D” instilled before them.

“Our guys played lights out tonight, they were aggressive and played to their assignments,” Smith said. “We tried to recapture what blood Dwas about, and we want teams from the past to come and watch our defense and say ‘oh that’s what they’re about’.

“The guys take that very, very seriously and they know they have a long way to go, but they have their sights set on it,” Smith added.

The sights for Fruitport will turn to the No. 1 team in Division 6 next week on their Homecoming night – their biggest test of the seeson. Spring Lake will host Hamilton on their senior night back at Grabinski Field next week.