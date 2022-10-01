Read full article on original website
Related
MaxPreps
High school volleyball rankings: Cornerstone Christian jumps to No. 3 in MaxPreps Top 25 after taking Nike TOC title
From Volleypalooza to the Nike TOC Southwest, Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas) has been road and tournament warriors, winning both of those events and finishing runner-up in the Nike TOC Southeast national bracket. The Warriors, with a whopping 53 wins, moved up three spots in this week's MaxPreps Top 25 high school volleyball rankings after an impressive run this weekend in Phoenix that saw them beat SoCal powers Marymount (Los Angeles) and Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, Calif.) in succession.
KENS 5
Fall Fun in San Antonio | Great Day SA
Here’s something for the mamas! If you're looking for fun and interactive options for the kids...look no further, Roma has got you covered with Alamo City Moms.
Food experts: Find the best tacos in the world at these Texas restaurants
What taco is best? Chicken, steak, pork, breakfast, well inherently yes, but no, the answer is Texas taco. Oops, sorry, "What is, Texas tacos."
KENS 5
San Antonio Zoo offering 50% off tickets to educators for World Teachers Day
SAN ANTONIO — In honor of World Teachers Day on Wednesday, the San Antonio Zoo is giving local educators the chance to visit its animals for a reduced price for the rest of the week. According to a news release, the zoo said its parking garage will also light...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio's Elsewhere previews new bar, Ferris wheel on Northside
There will be an event pavilion as well.
foxsanantonio.com
Report: Cole ex Iwuchukwu suffers cardiac arrest
USC freshman basketball player Vince Iwuchukwu suffered major heart failure and collapsed during a team practice this summer, according to a CBS Sports article that was released on Sept. 29. Vince is doing light workouts now, according to their report. Vince was part of a Cole squad that won a state title in basketball back in 2020. Here's more from Max Sports, and the link to the CBS Story is below.
Plans Revealed For New Texas Bar With Ferris Wheel
The highly-anticipated spot will also be available for private events.
Goodblend: 9/10 Texans don’t know they could have access to medical cannabis
Chris Morton shares 9/10 Texans do not know they have access to medical cannabis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
A look at the puro inside jokes of San Antonio’s culture
Fred's Fish Fry, how do you stay open?
KENS 5
More than 100 pets arrive at San Antonio Humane Society from Florida
Little Bud! More than 100 pets have arrived from Florida and are now at the San Antonio Human Society.
Woman-owned Off Main Brewing to open tasting room in San Antonio-area community of Kerrville
The tasting room will offer 10 small-batch beers on tap, local wines and charcuterie boards.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One Of The World's Longest Light Tunnels Is Returning To Texas This Year
The light show will return this holiday season.
3 new food, drink spots coming soon to San Antonio's Bandera Road
Bandera Road residents are in for a treat.
KSAT 12
One of the longest light tunnels in the world is returning to the San Antonio area this holiday season
SELMA, Texas – The drive-thru holiday light display known as the Light Park is returning to the San Antonio area for a second year. Officials with the Light Park announced Monday that discounted pre-season tickets are now on sale. Pre-season tickets are discounted to $28 per vehicle and are...
San Antonio’s favorite breakfast tacos as zodiac signs
Are you a corn or flour tortilla?
Depeche Mode to perform in San Antonio for 2023 world tour
Tickets go on sale Oct. 7.
KENS 5
San Antonio takes in more than 100 cats and dogs stranded after Hurricane Ian
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Humane Society is taking in over 100 dogs and cats to ease the pressure on Florida animals shelters impacted by Hurricane Ian in recent days. The shelter has a history of helping out in the aftermath of major storms, having taken in animals after hurricanes Harvey, Ida and Laura. Now, staff at the humane society are just waiting to get these animals settled after a long journey.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Fall Festivals San Antonio 2022: Fall Activities, Festival Events and Things to Do Near You
During Fall, San Antonio seems to become even cozier. It’s hard to tell if it’s because of all the warm tacos available or all the fun from the Fall Festivals in San Antonio. Either way, the fun of Fall in San Antonio is something you don’t want to miss out on! Find the best Fall things to do in San Antonio or the Fall festivals in San Antonio near you.
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom home in the sweeping Texas Hill Country
How much would you pay per month for this view?
Comments / 1