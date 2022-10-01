ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

Related
MaxPreps

High school volleyball rankings: Cornerstone Christian jumps to No. 3 in MaxPreps Top 25 after taking Nike TOC title

From Volleypalooza to the Nike TOC Southwest, Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas) has been road and tournament warriors, winning both of those events and finishing runner-up in the Nike TOC Southeast national bracket. The Warriors, with a whopping 53 wins, moved up three spots in this week's MaxPreps Top 25 high school volleyball rankings after an impressive run this weekend in Phoenix that saw them beat SoCal powers Marymount (Los Angeles) and Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, Calif.) in succession.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
College Sports
Murfreesboro, TN
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
San Antonio, TX
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Murfreesboro, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Murfreesboro, TN
College Sports
San Antonio, TX
Football
City
Murfreesboro, TN
foxsanantonio.com

Report: Cole ex Iwuchukwu suffers cardiac arrest

USC freshman basketball player Vince Iwuchukwu suffered major heart failure and collapsed during a team practice this summer, according to a CBS Sports article that was released on Sept. 29. Vince is doing light workouts now, according to their report. Vince was part of a Cole squad that won a state title in basketball back in 2020. Here's more from Max Sports, and the link to the CBS Story is below.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utsa#Middle Tennessee#Tv Apps#South Texas#American Football#College Football#Roadrunners#Learn#San Antonians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
KENS 5

San Antonio takes in more than 100 cats and dogs stranded after Hurricane Ian

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Humane Society is taking in over 100 dogs and cats to ease the pressure on Florida animals shelters impacted by Hurricane Ian in recent days. The shelter has a history of helping out in the aftermath of major storms, having taken in animals after hurricanes Harvey, Ida and Laura. Now, staff at the humane society are just waiting to get these animals settled after a long journey.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Fall Festivals San Antonio 2022: Fall Activities, Festival Events and Things to Do Near You

During Fall, San Antonio seems to become even cozier. It’s hard to tell if it’s because of all the warm tacos available or all the fun from the Fall Festivals in San Antonio. Either way, the fun of Fall in San Antonio is something you don’t want to miss out on! Find the best Fall things to do in San Antonio or the Fall festivals in San Antonio near you.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy