Troubled Relationship

'You Will Never Get Real Closure ... From A Narcissist': Valerie Bertinelli Shares Cryptic Quotes Days After Divorce Settlement

By OK! Staff
 4 days ago
Cryptic quotes!

Though Valerie Bertinelli ’s bitter divorce from estranged husband Tom Vitale was settled earlier this week after months of arguments, It seems the star had quite a bit on her mind, hitting social media with a series of cryptic posts as her now-finalized split made headlines.

On Thursday, September 29, the Hot in Cleveland alum took to her Instagram page to share a powerful quote about personal growth in the face of adversity with her more than 1.1 million followers.

“First it hurts. Then it changes you ,” read the text post from @blessedwomenquotes, the actress adding a heart gif for emphasis.

Though Bertinelli remained tight-lipped for the remainder of the day, breaking her silence only to post an adorable clip of her cat on Friday morning, the star later shared yet another meaningful quote — this one vaguely discussing narcissistic people .

VALERIE BERTINELLI SETTLES NASTY DIVORCE & SPOUSAL SUPPORT BATTLE WITH EX-HUSBAND TOM VITALE

“When you have given up so much of your time and your life to a narcissist. It is difficult to walk away without any kind of validation or accountability from them,” read the quote from Instagram personality Maria Consiglio , which was first shared on page @understandingthenarc.

“Part of the healing process is realizing you have to learn to give validation to yourself and move forward. You will never get real closure or accountability from a narcissist,” the post concluded.

For months, the pair had duked it out over whether the Emmy Award-winner should pay her ex husband spousal support.

VALERIE BERTINELLI IS SELLING OFF THINGS SHE WORE AT HER WEDDING TO FORGET EX-HUSBAND TOM VITALE & THE 'BAD MEMORIES'

Though the pair signed a prenup before tying the knot, Vitale and his attorneys debated the document’s “validity,” asking for $50,000 in monthly payments on top of $200,000 to cover his legal fees.

Neither Bertinelli nor Vitale were reportedly present for the decision.

Tying the knot in January 2011, the pair called it quits after more than 10 years of marriage, with Bertinelli filing for divorce in November 2021.

straightuphawaiian
3d ago

True I’m setting for a divorce from a Narcissist 4 30 years, was hard but yes it’s WORTH IT. All this years he never could admit his wrongs.. He never was wrong and always made it like it was me. I never could understand. Was hard first two months. Everyday gets better for me. I find my HIGHER POWER MY GIFT OF LIFE. Purpose what’s ahead in my journey. Totally believe everything happens for a reason. Ty Jesus I be free once Divorce final. I wanna just be happy & at peace to move on with my children s & Grandbabies.🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️

24
Donna Larson
3d ago

Valerie a beautiful heart filled lady! Move on and enjoy life and don’t look back! I watch and enjoy all your cooking shows. He’ll be preying on another woman to take advantage of!!!! Be happy he’s gone!

19
Kim Goodman
3d ago

Never truer words have been spoke !!!!! I spend 30 yrs with one & it took me 15 yrs to come to the realization that he was the one who had something wrong with him & it wasn’t all my fault!!!! FREEDOM!!!!!

15
