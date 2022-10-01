'You Will Never Get Real Closure ... From A Narcissist': Valerie Bertinelli Shares Cryptic Quotes Days After Divorce Settlement

mega

Cryptic quotes!

Though Valerie Bertinelli ’s bitter divorce from estranged husband Tom Vitale was settled earlier this week after months of arguments, It seems the star had quite a bit on her mind, hitting social media with a series of cryptic posts as her now-finalized split made headlines.

On Thursday, September 29, the Hot in Cleveland alum took to her Instagram page to share a powerful quote about personal growth in the face of adversity with her more than 1.1 million followers.

“First it hurts. Then it changes you ,” read the text post from @blessedwomenquotes, the actress adding a heart gif for emphasis.

Though Bertinelli remained tight-lipped for the remainder of the day, breaking her silence only to post an adorable clip of her cat on Friday morning, the star later shared yet another meaningful quote — this one vaguely discussing narcissistic people .

“When you have given up so much of your time and your life to a narcissist. It is difficult to walk away without any kind of validation or accountability from them,” read the quote from Instagram personality Maria Consiglio , which was first shared on page @understandingthenarc.

“Part of the healing process is realizing you have to learn to give validation to yourself and move forward. You will never get real closure or accountability from a narcissist,” the post concluded.

For months, the pair had duked it out over whether the Emmy Award-winner should pay her ex husband spousal support.

Though the pair signed a prenup before tying the knot, Vitale and his attorneys debated the document’s “validity,” asking for $50,000 in monthly payments on top of $200,000 to cover his legal fees.

Neither Bertinelli nor Vitale were reportedly present for the decision.

Tying the knot in January 2011, the pair called it quits after more than 10 years of marriage, with Bertinelli filing for divorce in November 2021.