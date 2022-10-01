ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

beefmagazine.com

Falling ag R&D investments will impact farmers competitiveness

Largely due to a history of agricultural research and development, growth in agricultural productivity has reduced food prices; cut the carbon footprint of milk, chicken, beef, and many other products; reduced land use; and led to more efficient use of many resources. But after years of steady growth, public agricultural R&D funding in the United States is waning and could impact farmers’ competitiveness as well as impact the environment.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Agricultural rewilding can help restore the environment and support production of high-welfare food, researchers say

Rewilding landscapes using elements of farming practice can help to restore ecosystems and produce high-welfare, high-quality food, researchers say. "Agricultural rewilding" can also help to overcome concerns about the impact of rewilding on livelihoods and produce "win-win" environmental and human benefits, according to the researchers. Agricultural rewilding involves restoring ecosystems...
AGRICULTURE
freightwaves.com

Rail Roundup: NS tweaks operations leadership structure, plus green power initiatives

NS organizes leadership around modified operations structure. Norfolk Southern is reorganizing the way it manages network operations, creating a combined transportation and network operations team that will be spearheaded by current executive Paul Duncan. Duncan, who has been promoted to senior vice president of transportation and network operations, will oversee...
TRAFFIC
chartattack.com

8 Ways to Improve the Planning of Construction Projects

The planning phase of a construction project defines all core activities like scheduling, work breakdown structure (WBS), and risk management. To ensure smooth execution of every aspect, companies use advanced construction scheduling software like Bridgit to reach each project’s milestone efficiently. However, over 61% of project owners saw their...
CONSTRUCTION
Entrepreneur

'Meeting Culture' Is Costing Companies $101 Million a Year

If you feel like you're spending most of your waking life trapped in business meetings, you may be right. The average employee goes to 17.7 meetings a week, spending one-third of their working hours sitting on a zoom call or around a conference room table. That's not only excessive—that's expensive,...
BUSINESS

