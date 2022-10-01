Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

HOUSTON (AP) — After capping his magnificent comeback season with another stellar start Tuesday night, Justin Verlander was too busy looking ahead to reflect too much on what he’s accomplished already. “I wouldn’t be who I am or in this position now if I just was happy with where I finish the regular season. ... I’m already trying to prepare myself for the postseason and get ready for that,” he said. “But at the same time, I see the numbers, I know how good they are, and I do appreciate it.” Verlander struck out 10 without allowing a hit in five innings, and Houston’s bullpen kept the Philadelphia Phillies hitless until the ninth inning in a 10-0 win. Verlander, who has pitched three no-hitters in his career, walked one before being pulled after 77 pitches. The AL West champion Astros led the NL wild-card Phillies 8-0 at that point.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO