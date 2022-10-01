ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth North Side shuts out Polytechnic as Steers pick up first district win

By Jacei Bell
Fort Worth North Side came into this week looking for its first District 4-5A Division 2 win and Fort Worth Polytechnic came into the game looking for its first win this season.

North Side’s offense proved to be too much as the Steers ran away with the 66-0 win over Parrots (0-5, 0-2) on Friday night at Clark Stadium.

“I think we have a lot of improvements to make,” North Side’s head coach Joseph Turner said. “We have a lot of work that we’ve still got to get done, But the players are playing extremely well at the moment. We’ll see how the rest of the year goes.”

One of those players playing extremely well was North Side’s (4-1, 1-1) quarterback Kevin Ortega. He scored the first touchdown of the evening with 11:06 left in the first quarter. Xavier Morrell’s extra point attempt was good and North Side led 7-0.

Deandre Montgomery scored the next touchdown for the Steers. This time, the Steers went for two and Lorenzo Perez took it into the end zone which brought North Side up 15-0. Montgomery recovered a fumble with less than a minute left in the first quarter which led to the Steers scoring their next touchdown. The score at the end of the first quarter was 23-0.

The Steers’ momentum continued in the second quarter when Riko Ramoz blocked the Parrots’ kick. At 10:22 Ortega passed the ball to Brandon Forrest who scored the next touchdown for North Side and after Morrell’s extra point, the Steers led 30-0.

Ortega then made two more touchdowns for North Side in the second quarter. One at the 7:28 mark and the next at 1:23. The score going into halftime was 46-0.

The most explosive play of the second half came when Jonathan Rosales ran halfway across the field and scored a touchdown with 11:50 left in the third quarter. After the extra point by Morrell, North Side led 53-0. With 8:20 left in the third quarter, wide receiver Marcus Miles scored a touchdown and Morrell made the extra point, which brought the score to 60-0.

The final score of the night was a 16-yard touchdown made by Ortega which sealed the 66-0 win for the Steers.

Poly will play Grapevine next Friday, October 7 at 7 pm at Scarborough-Handley Field. North Side will play O.D. Wyatt next Thursday, October 6 at 7 pm at Clark Stadium.

