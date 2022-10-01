Read full article on original website
Related
impact601.com
Corn, Crack, and a Competition
There’s an old saying that goes, “Put your money where your mouth is.” There’s another old saying that reads something like, “His mouth wrote a check that his butt couldn’t cash.” For too many times in my life I’ve opened my mouth when I probably shouldn’t have. Only time will tell if this is one of those moments.
Picayune Item
No. 5 Picayune remains undefeated after road win
The Picayune Maroon Tide football team traveled to the doghouse residing the Vancleave Bulldogs and came out unscathed, winning 49-7. The Maroon Tide are ranked fifth in the state with a 6-0 season record. They are the top dog ranked first in Mississippi Division 5A. Score summary. Picayune received the...
thegazebogazette.com
Cardiac ‘Canes Upset Rebels 50-49 in Overtime
From the start of the game, the energy at West Harrison High School Stadium in Gulfport was electric and the Hurricanes crowd got an upset over the George County Rebels 50-49 in overtime. Although the Rebels have yet to win this season, the victory was the first district victory at home for West Harrison since 2013.
WLOX
Autocross takes off at Coast Coliseum with free, fast rides
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you have the need for speed, then you may want to check out free autocross racing at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center in Biloxi. The eighth annual event took off on Monday, and WLOX was along for the thrill. “We put you in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi Press
Ocean Springs, Pascagoula ready to take Cruisin’s center stage
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- As the famous line from “Field of Dreams” says, “if you build it, he will come.”. For Cruisin’ the Coast officials, however, it’s more “if they come, we’ll make room.”. Such is the pleasant dilemma which annually faces Chic...
BET
California High School Cancels Football Season After ‘Slave Auction’ Prank Was Filmed By Athletes
The first Black woman to lead the city is dealing with issues of crime, the economy and facing a coming election challenge. But she says she is focused on her mission. Mississippi Governor Receives Backlash For Saying It’s 'A Great Day To Not Be In Jackson'. "I've got to...
Airport, marina work planned on Mississippi Gulf Coast with oil spill money
BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Over $11 million in federal allocations are coming to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to fund infrastructure improvements. The funding comes from the Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities and Revived Economies of the Gulf Coast States Act (RESTORE Act), passed by Congress in 2012. $372 million is available to Mississippi for […]
Mobile HS football coach returns to work, resumes coaching duties 1 month after spanking video surfaced
Blount head football coach Josh Harris returned to school Monday and resumed his coaching duties this afternoon, Mobile County public relations director Rena Philips confirmed to AL.com. Philips said the school system couldn’t comment further on the issue. Harris, the Leopards’ first-year head coach, has been on paid administrative...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Man died jumping from Mississippi bridge amid chase
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Louisiana man being chased by police jumped from a coastal high-rise bridge in Mississippi and plunged to his death, authorities said. The man died from injuries suffered Friday evening in Pascagoula, Mississippi, when he struck the ground beneath the bridge instead of the water, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. […]
WLOX
Jasmine Lotts says goodbye to South Mississippi viewers
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX multimedia journalist Jasmine Lotts is moving to Texas to continue her career in broadcast journalism after spending two years on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. ‘It’s very exciting, but also bittersweet,” Lotts said. “I am so grateful I got the opportunity to work at WLOX. I...
WLOX
Police: Runaway teen last seen at Biloxi home
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department is asking for help finding a runway teenager. Vivian Roberts ran away Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:30 a.m. from the 300 block of Lee Street, according to police. The 16-year-old was last seen at her home wearing light-colored denim jeans, a white...
Final “Victor-y lap” for beloved runner in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dozens of people spent the day paying tribute to a beloved member of Mobile’s running community. Victor Birch was killed in a vehicle crash one week ago today. This morning friends organized one more run for a man who was always running. A large crowd of people makes their way out […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOX
Two homes lost to overnight fires in Harrison County
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Harrison County homes were left destroyed after being engulfed by flames overnight. According to Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan, one fire took place in western Harrison County while the other happened on Old Highway 49. Harrison County Fire Rescue responded to the fires with assistance from CRTC, Gulfport FD and McHenry FD along with units from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and AMR.
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Head-on collision delays I-110 traffic
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A head-on collision is delaying traffic on a major Biloxi roadway. Northbound traffic on Interstate 110 is backed up after a head-on collision over the bridge. Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area. We will update this report as more information is made...
laurelms.com
Chamber, City celebrate long-awaited opening of Grits & Some in Downtown Laurel
On Monday, October 3rd, 2022, at 11 a.m. the Jones County Chamber of Commerce and Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee joined restauranteurs Peter and Lisa Weimer to celebrate the ribbon cutting of their new venture Grits and Some in downtown Laurel. The Weimers are originally from Georgia but currently live in...
WDAM-TV
2nd annual Taste of the South brings hungry Hattiesburgers to Main Street
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Main Street was the place to be for lunch Saturday afternoon. Hattiesburg Jaycees and Fairley’s Wings of Hattiesburg partnered to host the second annual Taste of the South food truck festival. From 11 a.m. until 6 p.m, Main Street in downtown Hattiesburg was jam-packed with...
3 arrested for burglary after walking down George Co. road in stolen clothes: Sheriff
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Three people were arrested in George County soon after burglarizing a home Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. Around 11:45 a.m., deputies responded to a call from a resident in Agricola saying three individuals were walking down Highway 612 after breaking into the caller’s unoccupied home and stealing several items. Deputies […]
20-year-old beehive removed from historic Mobile church
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First Baptist Church of Mobile has been a house of worship since 1835. It has also been the home to a beehive for the last 20 years, or maybe even longer. First Baptist Church of Mobile contacted B’S Bee, a local company to relocate the beehive colony from their building. The […]
World’s largest wood pellet plant opens in Lucedale
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The world’s largest wood pellet plant is nearly fully operational in Lucedale, Mississippi. The plant is owned by Enviva Biomass, based in Bethesda, Maryland. The company has hired 90 full-time employees to support plant operations in Lucedale. The $140 million construction project supported about 400 cumulative jobs after the October 2019 […]
Comments / 0