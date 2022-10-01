ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KRQE News 13

Blue Jays earn top wild card, beat Os 5-1 as Guerrero homers

BALTIMORE (AP)Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and the Toronto Blue Jays earned the top seed for an American League wild card series with a 5-1 rain-shortened victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Play was halted by rain with Toronto batting with two outs in the eighth...
BALTIMORE, MD
KRQE News 13

Pujols hits 703rd home run, passes Babe Ruth for 2nd in RBIs

PITTSBURGH (AP)Move over, Babe. Prince Albert is the new No. 2 on a big baseball list. Albert Pujols hit his 703rd home run Monday night, breaking a tie with Babe Ruth for second place in career RBIs. The 42-year-old slugger connected for the St. Louis Cardinals off Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander...
MLB
KRQE News 13

Nationals-Mets game rained out, doubleheader Tuesday

NEW YORK (AP)Rain in New York and a Braves loss in Miami kept the Mets in the NL East race for at least another day. The scheduled game between the Mets and Washington Nationals was postponed Monday night by daylong showers and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday at Citi Field.
QUEENS, NY
9&10 News

Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers play in game 4 of series

Detroit Tigers (65-95, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (89-72, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (4-11, 4.72 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (10-15, 4.14 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -225, Tigers +185. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA

