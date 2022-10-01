Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘regroups for counter-attack in Kherson’ after Kyiv gains
Russian forces in Kherson are regrouping for a counterattack, amid rapid Ukrainian gains in the region, state-owned news agency RIA reported.Kirill Stremousov, a Russian-installed official in Kherson region is quoted as saying that forces were “conducting a regrouping in order to gather their strength and deliver a retaliatory blow”.It comes as Volodymyr Zelensky says his soldiers are moving rapidly to push back Russian forces in the war-hit country’s south, recapturing territory in several regions.“The Ukrainian army is carrying out a pretty fast and powerful advance in the south of our country as part of the current defence operation. Dozens...
Trump news - live: Ex-president goes to Supreme Court to weigh in on Mar-a-Lago dispute
Lawyers for Donald Trump have asked the Supreme Court to step in on the case surrounding the classified documents recovered from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.Meanwhile, legal experts have spoken out strongly against Mr Trump after he filed a $475m lawsuit against CNN for defamation, describing his case as “garbage” and “not worth the paper it’s written on”.Attorneys representing the one-term president claim in the lawsuit that, “CNN’s campaign of dissuasion in the form of libel and slander against the Plaintiff has only escalated in recent months as CNN fears the Plaintiff will run for president in...
Comments / 0