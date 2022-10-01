Read full article on original website
Riverboat Ready For Passengers In Ottawa
Rolling down the river in Starved Rock Country. A grand opening cruise of the Sainte Genevieve is set for 5:30 today. The 149-passenger sternwheel riverboat is docked on the Illinois River in Ottawa. You can book a two-hour cruise that will take you between Buffalo Rock and the Marseilles lock and dam. The boat can also be rented out for private events.
Illinois’ Amazing ‘Stranger Things’ House Shuts Down Due to One Jerk Neighbor
If you love driving around to see elaborately decorated outdoor Halloween displays, I have some bad news for you; The 'Stranger Things' house in Plainfield, Illinois that recently went viral has been forced to shut down...permanently. One Illinois Jerk Ruined All the Halloween Fun. If you've been on social media...
Grant awarded to Ottawa for passenger rail study
OTTAWA – Nearly one-quarter of a million dollar grant was awarded to the North Central Illinois Council of Governments to partially pay for a on study adding passenger rail through the Illinois valley. Rebuild Illinois awarded more than $10 million statewide to a number of communities for projects and activities to support transportation across the state. The $310,000 study will help determine where the potential train stations could be located on the proposed rail connection between Peoria and Chicago.
La Salle Weighs in on Apparent Mertel-Peru De-Annexation Scheme
It appears the cities of La Salle and Peru have been working their way through a dark new chapter in their relationship, stemming from apparent improper dumping. At Monday night’s city council meeting, La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove read a prepared statement reacting to reports that, in August, Mertel Gravel Company had planned to move 50 acres of property near Menard’s from La Salle to Peru. The mayor stated that a Mertel’s representative at the time acknowledged that the movement of the property to Peru was due to the fact that Mertel’s had been caught dumping cement on property belonging to LP High School, and that the dumping had caused hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage to a Peru sewer line. According to Grove, the Mertel’s rep said that Peru had given the company the choice of either paying for the damage or transferring the 50 acres of land near Menard’s to Peru.
City of Mendota sets Trick or Treat; Leaf Pickup dates
MENDOTA – The City of Mendota has set Trick or Treat hours for Halloween. The traditional downtown event for the area businesses will be held from 3 PM – 5 PM, and the citywide Trick or Treat hours will be from 5 PM – 7 PM on October 31st. It was also announced on Monday that the city leaf pickup program will resume on October 24th.
Look Who Stopped By UCP in Joliet For Celebrity Reading Week
United Cerebral-Palsy Center for disability services is hosting their celebrity reading series this week in Joliet. WJOL’s Scott Slocum stopped by and read “How to Catch a Unicorn” by Adam Wallace.
100 dogs walk in Aurora's 4th annual Pooch Parade
AURORA, Illinois - A shih-tzu named Jairo who was dressed as the Grinch's dog Max won the top prize at Aurora's 4th annual Pooch Parade on Sunday. The city said about a hundred dogs competed at the event. Dogs and humans also enjoyed a Frisbee disc throwing show during the event at Phillips Park.
New Grundy Co. Corn Fest Queen Crowned
A new Grundy County Corn Festival Queen was crowned tonight. Second runner up was Gracie Nelson from Morris High School, first runner up was Addison Fair from the Gardner South Wilmington High School and Elaina Patten a junior from Coal City High School was crowned the newest Grundy County Corn Festival Queen.
Final designs for new IVCC Ag facility could be ready in three months
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College is expecting construction of the new ag and lab classrooms south of the campus in the next 12-18 months. IVCC was named the recipient of a $3.5 million U.S. Department of Economic Development Administration grant to construct the new facility. The grant will cover about 80 percent of the cost of an ag classroom and lab building south of campus. Two years ago, IVCC opened phase 1 of its ag complex, a 60 x 100-foot storage facility to house tractors, tillage tools, planters and other high-tech equipment.
Four teens hurt in Oswego crash
Four teens were hurt in a one-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in the area of Yoakum Boulevard and Steeplechase Boulevard in Oswego. A news release from the Oswego Police Department says a sedan driven by eighteen-year-old Jassell Mendoza, of Oswego, was heading west on Yoakum approaching Steeplechase when it left the roadway and hit two trees. One passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle. All four of the vehicle's occupants suffered what police say are serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries and were taken to a hospital.
House party at Holmes with Waka Flocka Flame
DeKALB – Anticipation filled the air as thousands of NIU students made their way to the Holmes Student Center on Saturday night to see Waka Flocka Flame take the stage and kick off NIU’s 115th homecoming celebration. NIU’s Campus Activities Board prepared the concert as early as the...
Plainfield couple won't let 1 'crazy neighbor' ruin viral 'Stranger Things' Halloween display
Dave and Aubrey Appel went viral for their “Stranger Things” inspired Halloween decor outside their Plainfield home. A hovering mannequin in their driveway is a perfect replica of the character Max’s iconic graveyard scene from the Netflix series.
Police identify body found floating in Lake Michigan
The Grand Beach/Michiana Police Department say the body was positively identified as Jason A. Ryno, a 48-year-old from Joliet, Illinois.
World War II Prisoner of War laid to rest in Gridley
GRIDLEY, Ill. (WMBD) — A McLean County family received closure after almost a century. From Pontiac to Gridley American flags lined the road Saturday to honor US Army Air Corps’ Private First Class John Lewis Ferguson. Ferguson was born in Gridley March 2, 1922 and died in the...
Dangerous Intersection Near Shorewood Could Be Getting A Makeover
Plans for one of the most dangerous intersections in Will County is in the works. The Illinois Department of Transportation has told WJOL that the fix at County Line and U.S. 52 west of Shorewood is a roundabout. Proposed highway improvements are typically processed in three distinct phases, below is a brief overview regarding the process:
UPDATE: Police Clearing the Area
UPDATE: Wheaton Police have cleared the area and did not locate the individual who fled a traffic crash. There is no threat to the community, and the Police presence in this area will be decreasing. Officers will continue to investigate this incident. ORIGINAL POST: There is currently a large police...
DeKalb County's nursing home staff and residents brace for change leading to final sale vote
Residents and staff at the DeKalb County Nursing Rehab brace for change as the DeKalb County Board are expected to take the final vote on the sale of the nearly 170-year-old institution. Mary Roman a resident of the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center sits in her room as solar-powered...
La Salle and Peru Police Search for Streamer Suspects
Was it a case of trying to help out, or are there streamer thieves on the loose?. The Police Departments in both La Salle and Peru are investigating Thursday night's disappearance of green and red streamers from their downtown areas. The decorations were to stay up longer in celebration of L-P High School's homecoming weekend, and, assuming a bit of color adjustment, for the St. Bede homecoming parade in Peru today.
Streator Man Accused Of Dealing Meth While On Probation
On probation for dealing meth, a Streator man is back behind bars for allegedly dealing the drug once again. Twenty-nine-year-old Anthony Blameuser Jr. was in front of a judge in Ottawa on Monday after being booked on a warrant for dealing meth. The new charge stems from an illegal sale in May. Blameuser's bond was set at a million dollars.
Suspect dead following home invasion in Illinois
ONARGA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s office responded to a reported home invasion on Saturday evening. Upon their arrival on scene at the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave., deputies spoke with the allegedvictim’s daughter when a single gunshot rang out from inside the garage. Deputies attempted to secure the scene awaiting additional […]
