Brandon, MS

The End Zone: The #1 Bulldogs stay undefeated, take the top spot in Region 3-6a over Warren Central

By Garrett Busby, Holly Emery, Quentin Smith
WLBT
 4 days ago
vicksburgnews.com

Pitre commits to Belhaven University

St. Aloysius baseball player Matthew Pitre has now committed playing for Belhaven University next season. Pitre, who pitched multiple innings last season, confirmed to the Vicksburg Daily News of his decision over the weekend. “I couldn’t have done this without my family and God and I’m ready to be playing...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson Cannabis Trade Show taking place this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lucky Leaf Expo will host a trade show on October 7 and 8 at the Jackson Convention Complex. Medical marijuana dispensaries are expected to open across the state before the year ends. “We believe the Mississippi market will be tremendously large because of the no cap license that the state has […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Fall break to begin Friday for VWSD students

The Vicksburg-Warren School District will be observing fall break on Friday, Oct. 7 through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Teachers will return on Oct. 11 for Professional Development. Students will return on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at their normal schedule.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Magic of Lights coming to Brandon Amphitheater on November 18

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A light show that doesn’t make too many stops in the South is making its way to the Brandon Amphitheater this holiday season. The Magic of Lights is coming to Brandon for the first time ever as this area right here behind the amphitheater is going to look a lot different in the next two weeks, according to Mayor Butch Lee.
BRANDON, MS
WAPT

Alcorn celebrates 150 years with gala

JACKSON, Miss. — Alcorn State University celebrated 150 years with a gala on Saturday. The event was held at the Jackson Convention Complex. Funds raised from the event benefit scholarships, staff and students, as well as research and programming. 16 WAPT's Troy Johnson emceed the event. R&B singer Charlie...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Jackson metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Stokes wants state to clear abandoned tire shop

JACKSON, Miss. — Ward 3 Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants the state to intervene and clear an abandoned tire shop. Stokes said the site at Holmes Avenue and Medgar Evers Boulevard is an environmental hazard. Stokes claims tires are covering at least an acre around the property. "We...
WAPT

Plans underway for new entertainment center in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — A new family entertainment center could be coming to Jackson soon. The Jackson City Council approved the Jackson Planning Board's recommendation to grant a permit to allow Spinners to open on County Line Road in the building which once housed Academy Sports. Spinners is a game...
JACKSON, MS
Jackson Free Press

EDITOR'S NOTE: Mississippi, the Birthplace (and Future) of America’s Music

Over the Easter weekend, I got Mexican food. This was a special trip, as my parents moved to the tiny town of Poplarville, Miss., a little over a year ago. While there is plenty to love in Poplarville, a sprawling food oasis it is not. We drove about 24 minutes, crossing state lines, into Bogalusa, La., for a plate of fajitas and some chips and salsa, which tasted a bit like spicy ketchup but was pretty dang delicious all the same.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Woman’s body found by boat ramp in Yazoo River

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A body was found in the Yazoo River Sunday by a boat ramp. According to the Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers, 40-year-old Stacy Lynn Walker was found by people using a boat ramp that connects to the river at the end of Levee Street in Yazoo City.
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

TURNAGE ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR CHANCERY JUDGE

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Please allow me this opportunity to announce my candidacy for Chancery Judge,. Post 1 in the 13 Chancery Court District which...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
umc.edu

Progress mounts on Asylum Hill

In a milestone for the years-long Asylum Hill Project, a team of archaeologists should begin exhuming human remains this month on the campus of the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Clearing the way for this next step of the undertaking was last month’s removal of trees on a section of...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MDOT to close I-20, I-55 for emergency repairs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be overnight lane closures on Interstate 20 and Interstate 55 in Jackson. According to MDOT, the two inside lanes of I-20 westbound and I-55 southbound between State Street and the Pearl River in Jackson will close starting Wednesday, October 5 […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Demand for campus food pantry increasing at Mississippi College

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - It is no secret food insecurity is a problem across the state, but we don’t usually think of college campuses when that topic comes up. Mississippi College is serving the needs of its college community with a food pantry, and the demand is growing. The...
CLINTON, MS

