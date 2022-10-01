The End Zone: The #1 Bulldogs stay undefeated, take the top spot in Region 3-6a over Warren Central

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSMedia TVJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Related
impact601.com
Bulldogs fall to Philadelphia in non-district play with region play to start next Friday
Mize’s struggle Friday night was evident from the onset. After a three-and-out on offense to start the game, its defense allowed Philadelphia to cover 52 yards on two plays, capped by a 23-yard touchdown run. Despite scoring the following 14 points, Mize (4-2) allowed 20 unanswered points afterward and...
WAPT
Local travel club, Mississippi's top HS basketball star working to elevate platforms for girl ball players
FLOWOOD, Miss. — The Jackson-based Sisterhood elite travel basketball club partnered with two professional trainers to offer free practices to girls every Sunday for six weeks. "It's free, we don't want anything, we're not charging anybody. We just want to give the opportunity," trainer Charles Lewis said. On the...
vicksburgnews.com
Pitre commits to Belhaven University
St. Aloysius baseball player Matthew Pitre has now committed playing for Belhaven University next season. Pitre, who pitched multiple innings last season, confirmed to the Vicksburg Daily News of his decision over the weekend. “I couldn’t have done this without my family and God and I’m ready to be playing...
Jackson Cannabis Trade Show taking place this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lucky Leaf Expo will host a trade show on October 7 and 8 at the Jackson Convention Complex. Medical marijuana dispensaries are expected to open across the state before the year ends. “We believe the Mississippi market will be tremendously large because of the no cap license that the state has […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Much Does It Cost to Play the Country Club of Jackson, Home of the PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship?
A look at membership costs for the Country Club of Jackson. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play the Country Club of Jackson, Home of the PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
vicksburgnews.com
Fall break to begin Friday for VWSD students
The Vicksburg-Warren School District will be observing fall break on Friday, Oct. 7 through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Teachers will return on Oct. 11 for Professional Development. Students will return on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at their normal schedule.
WLBT
New security measures implemented for the Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state fair is just two days away, and thousands of people are expected to pour into the fairgrounds to take part in all the fun. However, this year things will have a different look because security will be beefed up. Crews are wrapping up the...
WLBT
Magic of Lights coming to Brandon Amphitheater on November 18
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A light show that doesn’t make too many stops in the South is making its way to the Brandon Amphitheater this holiday season. The Magic of Lights is coming to Brandon for the first time ever as this area right here behind the amphitheater is going to look a lot different in the next two weeks, according to Mayor Butch Lee.
RELATED PEOPLE
WAPT
Alcorn celebrates 150 years with gala
JACKSON, Miss. — Alcorn State University celebrated 150 years with a gala on Saturday. The event was held at the Jackson Convention Complex. Funds raised from the event benefit scholarships, staff and students, as well as research and programming. 16 WAPT's Troy Johnson emceed the event. R&B singer Charlie...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Jackson metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
WAPT
Stokes wants state to clear abandoned tire shop
JACKSON, Miss. — Ward 3 Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants the state to intervene and clear an abandoned tire shop. Stokes said the site at Holmes Avenue and Medgar Evers Boulevard is an environmental hazard. Stokes claims tires are covering at least an acre around the property. "We...
WAPT
Plans underway for new entertainment center in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — A new family entertainment center could be coming to Jackson soon. The Jackson City Council approved the Jackson Planning Board's recommendation to grant a permit to allow Spinners to open on County Line Road in the building which once housed Academy Sports. Spinners is a game...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jackson Free Press
EDITOR'S NOTE: Mississippi, the Birthplace (and Future) of America’s Music
Over the Easter weekend, I got Mexican food. This was a special trip, as my parents moved to the tiny town of Poplarville, Miss., a little over a year ago. While there is plenty to love in Poplarville, a sprawling food oasis it is not. We drove about 24 minutes, crossing state lines, into Bogalusa, La., for a plate of fajitas and some chips and salsa, which tasted a bit like spicy ketchup but was pretty dang delicious all the same.
WLBT
Woman’s body found by boat ramp in Yazoo River
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A body was found in the Yazoo River Sunday by a boat ramp. According to the Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers, 40-year-old Stacy Lynn Walker was found by people using a boat ramp that connects to the river at the end of Levee Street in Yazoo City.
mageenews.com
TURNAGE ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR CHANCERY JUDGE
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Please allow me this opportunity to announce my candidacy for Chancery Judge,. Post 1 in the 13 Chancery Court District which...
WLBT
Brandon preteen places second 2nd in American Royal World Series of BBQ in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WLBT) - The American Royal World Series of BBQ kicked off in Kansas City, Missouri Saturday night, and a Brandon native showed KC what Mississippi barbecue is all about. Alexis Garrett, 11, traveled all the way from Brandon with her parents Hanna and Wes to compete in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLBT
A church outside Miss. designates $1M to JSU to assist students with water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is getting a generous out-of-state gift to offset costs relating to the ongoing water crisis in Jackson. Alfred Street Baptist, in Alexandria, Virginia, has designated $1 million to Jackson State University. Nearly $400,000 of the donation will be earmarked to help replenish the...
umc.edu
Progress mounts on Asylum Hill
In a milestone for the years-long Asylum Hill Project, a team of archaeologists should begin exhuming human remains this month on the campus of the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Clearing the way for this next step of the undertaking was last month’s removal of trees on a section of...
MDOT to close I-20, I-55 for emergency repairs
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be overnight lane closures on Interstate 20 and Interstate 55 in Jackson. According to MDOT, the two inside lanes of I-20 westbound and I-55 southbound between State Street and the Pearl River in Jackson will close starting Wednesday, October 5 […]
WLBT
Demand for campus food pantry increasing at Mississippi College
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - It is no secret food insecurity is a problem across the state, but we don’t usually think of college campuses when that topic comes up. Mississippi College is serving the needs of its college community with a food pantry, and the demand is growing. The...
Comments / 0