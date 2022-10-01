If you haven’t seen Victor Wembanyama play and just relied on what you’ve been hearing other people say about the NBA’s top prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft, you could have been led to the belief that he’s straight out of a laboratory. In a sense, that is what Wembanyama is, a freak basketball talent who stands 7-4 and has a wing span the length of the Golden Gate Bridge — and he’s just 18, by the way.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO