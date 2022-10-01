Read full article on original website
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Jordan Poole beef with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson draws honest take from Steve Kerr
One thing Jordan Poole doesn’t lack is confidence. He’d probably bet on himself in a three-point shootout against Stephen Curry. That’s why the Golden State Warriors youngster hasn’t been bashful in trying to bump heads with the big boys from The Bay. The banter is often...
‘It was absolutely amazing’: Stephen Curry spills on best part of Japan Games trip – and it wasn’t the hoops
The Golden State Warriors just finished their Japan trip for the NBA, and it’s safe to say superstar guard Stephen Curry had a blast. Beyond basketball, however, there is one other thing Steph enjoyed while visiting the Asian country. Speaking with The Athletic, Curry revealed that getting to study Sumo and seeing firsthand how the […] The post ‘It was absolutely amazing’: Stephen Curry spills on best part of Japan Games trip – and it wasn’t the hoops appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson makes his 1st NBA bucket in 514 days (in preseason)
It’s hard to believe that it’s been over 500 days since Zion Williamson scored his last NBA bucket. Well, the good news is that the New Orleans Pelicans superstar just ended that streak on Tuesday night after scoring his first two points against the Chicago Bulls in a preseason matchup.
The reason Suns’ sale will be record-breaking despite Robert Sarver controversy
The Phoenix Suns are now up for sale after the Robert Sarver controversy, but despite the recent issue, it likely won’t affect the price of the franchise. According to investment bank officials interviewed by Baxter Holmes of ESPN, there are a number of factors that make it likely for the final sale price of the […] The post The reason Suns’ sale will be record-breaking despite Robert Sarver controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twitter explodes over Victor Wembanyama’s insane 37-point outburst vs. Scoot Henderson
The current crop of rookies haven’t even been able to take the court yet, but the hype spotlight is already shining on next year’s shiny new prospect. Victor Wembanyama is simply that level of a prospect expected to enter his name in the 2023 NBA Draft. The 18-year-old...
Former Texas Longhorns standout, 9-year WNBA veteran Tiffany Jackson dies at age 37
The University of Texas Women’s Basketball program announced through a press release that Tiffany Jackson, a three-time All-American and nine-year WNBA veteran, died after battling breast cancer since 2015. She was 37 years old. Jackson’s decorated career at Texas remains one of the program’s brightest in its history. She’s...
Stop the f—–g game’: Max Scherzer urges umps to call game amid NL East meltdown
The New York Mets’ hopes and dreams of ending the reign of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East came completely crashing down Tuesday. With the Braves beating the Marlins 2-1, the result of the Mets’ game against the Washington Nationals at home Tuesday is virtually meaningless. The Nationals have long been out of […] The post Stop the f—–g game’: Max Scherzer urges umps to call game amid NL East meltdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Mets didn’t blow it’: A.J. Minter rubs salt to rivals’ wound with honest take on Braves’ epic NL East comeback
Atlanta Braves pitcher A.J. Minter did not hold back when he spoke about how his team successfully defied the odds and stole the National League title crown from the New York Mets. After the Braves defeated the Miami Marlins on the road Tuesday night to the tune of a 2-1...
Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals 1 major change ahead of 19th NBA season
Injuries got in the way of Andre Iguodala really making a significant impact on the Golden State Warriors last season. During the playoffs, the former NBA Finals MVP averaged just 8.7 minutes per contest in seven appearances throughout the postseason. The Dubs still won the title, but Iguodala knows that he could have done more […] The post Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals 1 major change ahead of 19th NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Brunson gives Aaron Judge shoutout after Knicks debut
Jalen Brunson made his preseason debut for the New York Knicks after he signed a four-year $104 million deal in the offseason. Known for his efficiency and playmaking, Brunson showed Knicks fans exactly what he would bring to the table after he dropped 16 points on an elite 7-9 shooting from the field. However, it’s […] The post Jalen Brunson gives Aaron Judge shoutout after Knicks debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘There’s nothing to compare it to’: Scoot Henderson’s G League Ignite coach stunned over Victor Wembanyama
If you haven’t seen Victor Wembanyama play and just relied on what you’ve been hearing other people say about the NBA’s top prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft, you could have been led to the belief that he’s straight out of a laboratory. In a sense, that is what Wembanyama is, a freak basketball talent who stands 7-4 and has a wing span the length of the Golden Gate Bridge — and he’s just 18, by the way.
Suns star Devin Booker leaves Luka Doncic in the dust in annual NBA GM survey
There’s definitely a bit of history between Devin Booker and Luka Doncic. NBA general managers seem to have brought this narrative back to life again with the results of the recently-concluded NBA annual GM survey, and Luka probably isn’t going to like this one bit. When asked who...
Isaiah Thomas couldn’t believe his eyes after watching Victor Wembanyama play
Add Isaiah Thomas to the list of NBA players who had their jaws drop after watching Victor Wembanyama play against the G League Ignite. Starring for Metropolitans 92, Wembanyama showed his full arsenal in his showdown with fellow top prospect Scoot Henderson and the Ignite squad. He impressed early on, and the youngster maintained the intensity throughout the match as he kept attacking the rim, shooting from distance and blocking shots.
Clippers’ John Wall reacts to first game in 528 days
SEATTLE, WA – Monday night marked the return of superstar Kawhi Leonard to the LA Clippers lineup in over 15 months. It also, however, marked the return of newly-signed point guard John Wall. Wall played 14 minutes in his Clippers preseason debut vs. the Portland Trail Blazers, finishing with...
‘Their careers are shortening’: Warriors vet Andre Iguodala drops hot take on young players’ outlook in NBA today
At this point in his career, Andre Iguodala is now the elder statesman for the Golden State Warriors. He’s played this role for quite a while now, actually, but to the delight of Dubs fans, the former NBA Finals MVP has recently decided to run it back for one final season.
Pelicans star Zion Williamson gets epic shout-out from Ja Morant before return
Just like the rest of the NBA, Ja Morant was hyped up about the return of Zion Williamson. In fact before the New Orleans Pelicans forward suit up for his first game after 514 days, the Memphis Grizzlies star showed his excitement for his draft classmate. On Tuesday, Morant took to Twitter to give an […] The post Pelicans star Zion Williamson gets epic shout-out from Ja Morant before return appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kevin Durant will want to clap back at NBA GMs once he sees results of annual survey
The results of the much-anticipated annual NBA GMs survey are in. The usual suspects are all on there, of course, which also includes Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. It’s just that KD probably won’t be happy with his rankings on the various survey questions. Before anything else, it...
3 running backs Javonte Williams fantasy football owners must add amid season-ending injury
The Denver Broncos lost a crucial divisional matchup in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. They also lost their top running back Javonte Williams to an injury, and there was concern that he would miss a substantial amount of time with the injury. Those fears came true today when it was announced that Williams would miss the rest of the 2022 season after he tore his ACL, which is a crushing blow for the Broncos.
Georgia football gets tough news on NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter
Georgia football got some tough injury news on one of the very best players in the nation and top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke to reporters on Monday and revealed that Carter is dealing with a knee injury that will cause him to miss “a week or two” of action. Here’s what Smart had to say about the Carter injury, per ESPN.
Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon trade a blockbuster hit among NBA GMs
After the Boston Celtics’ crazy offseason, the acquisition of Malcolm Brogdon went somewhat under the radar. But according to the recent NBA GM Survey, the league took notice. The annual survey results featured the Celtics multiple times, and the NBA’s general managers named the move for the former Indiana...
