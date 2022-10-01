ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘It was absolutely amazing’: Stephen Curry spills on best part of Japan Games trip – and it wasn’t the hoops

The Golden State Warriors just finished their Japan trip for the NBA, and it’s safe to say superstar guard Stephen Curry had a blast. Beyond basketball, however, there is one other thing Steph enjoyed while visiting the Asian country. Speaking with The Athletic, Curry revealed that getting to study Sumo and seeing firsthand how the […] The post ‘It was absolutely amazing’: Stephen Curry spills on best part of Japan Games trip – and it wasn’t the hoops appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

The reason Suns’ sale will be record-breaking despite Robert Sarver controversy

The Phoenix Suns are now up for sale after the Robert Sarver controversy, but despite the recent issue, it likely won’t affect the price of the franchise. According to investment bank officials interviewed by Baxter Holmes of ESPN, there are a number of factors that make it likely for the final sale price of the […] The post The reason Suns’ sale will be record-breaking despite Robert Sarver controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
ClutchPoints

Stop the f—–g game’: Max Scherzer urges umps to call game amid NL East meltdown

The New York Mets’ hopes and dreams of ending the reign of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East came completely crashing down Tuesday. With the Braves beating the Marlins 2-1, the result of the Mets’ game against the Washington Nationals at home Tuesday is virtually meaningless. The Nationals have long been out of […] The post Stop the f—–g game’: Max Scherzer urges umps to call game amid NL East meltdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Willy Hernangómez
ClutchPoints

Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals 1 major change ahead of 19th NBA season

Injuries got in the way of Andre Iguodala really making a significant impact on the Golden State Warriors last season. During the playoffs, the former NBA Finals MVP averaged just 8.7 minutes per contest in seven appearances throughout the postseason. The Dubs still won the title, but Iguodala knows that he could have done more […] The post Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals 1 major change ahead of 19th NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Jalen Brunson gives Aaron Judge shoutout after Knicks debut

Jalen Brunson made his preseason debut for the New York Knicks after he signed a four-year $104 million deal in the offseason. Known for his efficiency and playmaking, Brunson showed Knicks fans exactly what he would bring to the table after he dropped 16 points on an elite 7-9 shooting from the field. However, it’s […] The post Jalen Brunson gives Aaron Judge shoutout after Knicks debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

‘There’s nothing to compare it to’: Scoot Henderson’s G League Ignite coach stunned over Victor Wembanyama

If you haven’t seen Victor Wembanyama play and just relied on what you’ve been hearing other people say about the NBA’s top prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft, you could have been led to the belief that he’s straight out of a laboratory. In a sense, that is what Wembanyama is, a freak basketball talent who stands 7-4 and has a wing span the length of the Golden Gate Bridge — and he’s just 18, by the way.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Orleans Pelicans#Spanish
ClutchPoints

Isaiah Thomas couldn’t believe his eyes after watching Victor Wembanyama play

Add Isaiah Thomas to the list of NBA players who had their jaws drop after watching Victor Wembanyama play against the G League Ignite. Starring for Metropolitans 92, Wembanyama showed his full arsenal in his showdown with fellow top prospect Scoot Henderson and the Ignite squad. He impressed early on, and the youngster maintained the intensity throughout the match as he kept attacking the rim, shooting from distance and blocking shots.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Clippers’ John Wall reacts to first game in 528 days

SEATTLE, WA – Monday night marked the return of superstar Kawhi Leonard to the LA Clippers lineup in over 15 months. It also, however, marked the return of newly-signed point guard John Wall. Wall played 14 minutes in his Clippers preseason debut vs. the Portland Trail Blazers, finishing with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Pelicans star Zion Williamson gets epic shout-out from Ja Morant before return

Just like the rest of the NBA, Ja Morant was hyped up about the return of Zion Williamson. In fact before the New Orleans Pelicans forward suit up for his first game after 514 days, the Memphis Grizzlies star showed his excitement for his draft classmate. On Tuesday, Morant took to Twitter to give an […] The post Pelicans star Zion Williamson gets epic shout-out from Ja Morant before return appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
ClutchPoints

3 running backs Javonte Williams fantasy football owners must add amid season-ending injury

The Denver Broncos lost a crucial divisional matchup in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. They also lost their top running back Javonte Williams to an injury, and there was concern that he would miss a substantial amount of time with the injury. Those fears came true today when it was announced that Williams would miss the rest of the 2022 season after he tore his ACL, which is a crushing blow for the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Georgia football gets tough news on NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter

Georgia football got some tough injury news on one of the very best players in the nation and top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke to reporters on Monday and revealed that Carter is dealing with a knee injury that will cause him to miss “a week or two” of action. Here’s what Smart had to say about the Carter injury, per ESPN.
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
113K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy