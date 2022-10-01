ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

‘It was absolutely amazing’: Stephen Curry spills on best part of Japan Games trip – and it wasn’t the hoops

The Golden State Warriors just finished their Japan trip for the NBA, and it’s safe to say superstar guard Stephen Curry had a blast. Beyond basketball, however, there is one other thing Steph enjoyed while visiting the Asian country. Speaking with The Athletic, Curry revealed that getting to study Sumo and seeing firsthand how the […] The post ‘It was absolutely amazing’: Stephen Curry spills on best part of Japan Games trip – and it wasn’t the hoops appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

3 best Victor Wembanyama NBA tank destinations, ranked

The interest in Victor Wembanyama is on an all-time high. That is after he put on a show in Tuesday night’s game between his Metropolitans 92  team and the G League Ignite Squad, which also had another high-profile 2023 NBA Draft prospect in Scoot Henderson. Wembanyama shined in that game, albeit in a loss, as […] The post 3 best Victor Wembanyama NBA tank destinations, ranked appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals 1 major change ahead of 19th NBA season

Injuries got in the way of Andre Iguodala really making a significant impact on the Golden State Warriors last season. During the playoffs, the former NBA Finals MVP averaged just 8.7 minutes per contest in seven appearances throughout the postseason. The Dubs still won the title, but Iguodala knows that he could have done more […] The post Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals 1 major change ahead of 19th NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Jalen Brunson gives Aaron Judge shoutout after Knicks debut

Jalen Brunson made his preseason debut for the New York Knicks after he signed a four-year $104 million deal in the offseason. Known for his efficiency and playmaking, Brunson showed Knicks fans exactly what he would bring to the table after he dropped 16 points on an elite 7-9 shooting from the field. However, it’s […] The post Jalen Brunson gives Aaron Judge shoutout after Knicks debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Isaiah Thomas couldn’t believe his eyes after watching Victor Wembanyama play

Add Isaiah Thomas to the list of NBA players who had their jaws drop after watching Victor Wembanyama play against the G League Ignite. Starring for Metropolitans 92, Wembanyama showed his full arsenal in his showdown with fellow top prospect Scoot Henderson and the Ignite squad. He impressed early on, and the youngster maintained the intensity throughout the match as he kept attacking the rim, shooting from distance and blocking shots.
ClutchPoints

‘There’s nothing to compare it to’: Scoot Henderson’s G League Ignite coach stunned over Victor Wembanyama

If you haven’t seen Victor Wembanyama play and just relied on what you’ve been hearing other people say about the NBA’s top prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft, you could have been led to the belief that he’s straight out of a laboratory. In a sense, that is what Wembanyama is, a freak basketball talent who stands 7-4 and has a wing span the length of the Golden Gate Bridge — and he’s just 18, by the way.
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo completely blows out Lakers’ LeBron James in annual NBA GM survey

There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding the recently-published NBA GM survey as it polled executives from around the league over their predictions for the 2022-23 season. One particular category that stood out was regarding the best power forward in the game today — an honor that belongs to none other than Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant, Donovan Mitchell react to epic Victor Wembanyama-Scoot Henderson showdown

There was a lot of hype leading up to Tuesday night’s matchup between French outfit Metropolitans 92 and the NBA G League Ignite. This is but a non-bearing exhibition match between a little-known Paris-based team and a G League side that is made up of amateurs. However, the main highlight of the contest is without a doubt the first-ever encounter between two of the top prospects of the 2023 NBA Draft in Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson.
ClutchPoints

Victor Wembanyama already drawing eyebrow-raising Giannis Antetokounmpo comparisons

There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding projected 2023 No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama. Apparently, the hype could be all real with the French phenom already drawing comparisons to none other than Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo. Wembanyama is currently listed at 7-foot-3 and 209 pounds, which is somewhat similar to the body make-up Giannis […] The post Victor Wembanyama already drawing eyebrow-raising Giannis Antetokounmpo comparisons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

‘That’s who he is’: Tom Thibodeau gushes over Jalen Brunson after Knicks debut

Jalen Brunson hasn’t played better in his career than when he lit up the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 postseason. The southpaw out of Villanova averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 dimes in the playoffs, and the New York Knicks rewarded him with a four-year $104 million contract in hopes that he would sustain this level of play. And Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has utmost confidence in Brunson’s ability to keep it up.
