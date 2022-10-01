Read full article on original website
Jordan Poole beef with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson draws honest take from Steve Kerr
One thing Jordan Poole doesn’t lack is confidence. He’d probably bet on himself in a three-point shootout against Stephen Curry. That’s why the Golden State Warriors youngster hasn’t been bashful in trying to bump heads with the big boys from The Bay. The banter is often...
‘It was absolutely amazing’: Stephen Curry spills on best part of Japan Games trip – and it wasn’t the hoops
The Golden State Warriors just finished their Japan trip for the NBA, and it’s safe to say superstar guard Stephen Curry had a blast. Beyond basketball, however, there is one other thing Steph enjoyed while visiting the Asian country. Speaking with The Athletic, Curry revealed that getting to study Sumo and seeing firsthand how the […] The post ‘It was absolutely amazing’: Stephen Curry spills on best part of Japan Games trip – and it wasn’t the hoops appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson makes his 1st NBA bucket in 514 days (in preseason)
It’s hard to believe that it’s been over 500 days since Zion Williamson scored his last NBA bucket. Well, the good news is that the New Orleans Pelicans superstar just ended that streak on Tuesday night after scoring his first two points against the Chicago Bulls in a preseason matchup.
3 best Victor Wembanyama NBA tank destinations, ranked
The interest in Victor Wembanyama is on an all-time high. That is after he put on a show in Tuesday night’s game between his Metropolitans 92 team and the G League Ignite Squad, which also had another high-profile 2023 NBA Draft prospect in Scoot Henderson. Wembanyama shined in that game, albeit in a loss, as […] The post 3 best Victor Wembanyama NBA tank destinations, ranked appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twitter explodes over Victor Wembanyama’s insane 37-point outburst vs. Scoot Henderson
The current crop of rookies haven’t even been able to take the court yet, but the hype spotlight is already shining on next year’s shiny new prospect. Victor Wembanyama is simply that level of a prospect expected to enter his name in the 2023 NBA Draft. The 18-year-old...
Twitter savagely roasts ESPN’s boring new theme song for 2022-23 NBA season
Everyone’s excited for the NBA to start again, but ESPN’s new theme song for the 2022-23 season is doing a fine job of taking away the energy of fans. Based on the reactions it is getting so far on Twitter, it appears that ESPN’s freshest TV anthem for its coverage of the NBA is simply not hitting the right notes.
Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals 1 major change ahead of 19th NBA season
Injuries got in the way of Andre Iguodala really making a significant impact on the Golden State Warriors last season. During the playoffs, the former NBA Finals MVP averaged just 8.7 minutes per contest in seven appearances throughout the postseason. The Dubs still won the title, but Iguodala knows that he could have done more […] The post Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals 1 major change ahead of 19th NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Brunson gives Aaron Judge shoutout after Knicks debut
Jalen Brunson made his preseason debut for the New York Knicks after he signed a four-year $104 million deal in the offseason. Known for his efficiency and playmaking, Brunson showed Knicks fans exactly what he would bring to the table after he dropped 16 points on an elite 7-9 shooting from the field. However, it’s […] The post Jalen Brunson gives Aaron Judge shoutout after Knicks debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Isaiah Thomas couldn’t believe his eyes after watching Victor Wembanyama play
Add Isaiah Thomas to the list of NBA players who had their jaws drop after watching Victor Wembanyama play against the G League Ignite. Starring for Metropolitans 92, Wembanyama showed his full arsenal in his showdown with fellow top prospect Scoot Henderson and the Ignite squad. He impressed early on, and the youngster maintained the intensity throughout the match as he kept attacking the rim, shooting from distance and blocking shots.
‘There’s nothing to compare it to’: Scoot Henderson’s G League Ignite coach stunned over Victor Wembanyama
If you haven’t seen Victor Wembanyama play and just relied on what you’ve been hearing other people say about the NBA’s top prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft, you could have been led to the belief that he’s straight out of a laboratory. In a sense, that is what Wembanyama is, a freak basketball talent who stands 7-4 and has a wing span the length of the Golden Gate Bridge — and he’s just 18, by the way.
‘Their careers are shortening’: Warriors vet Andre Iguodala drops hot take on young players’ outlook in NBA today
At this point in his career, Andre Iguodala is now the elder statesman for the Golden State Warriors. He’s played this role for quite a while now, actually, but to the delight of Dubs fans, the former NBA Finals MVP has recently decided to run it back for one final season.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo completely blows out Lakers’ LeBron James in annual NBA GM survey
There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding the recently-published NBA GM survey as it polled executives from around the league over their predictions for the 2022-23 season. One particular category that stood out was regarding the best power forward in the game today — an honor that belongs to none other than Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon trade a blockbuster hit among NBA GMs
After the Boston Celtics’ crazy offseason, the acquisition of Malcolm Brogdon went somewhat under the radar. But according to the recent NBA GM Survey, the league took notice. The annual survey results featured the Celtics multiple times, and the NBA’s general managers named the move for the former Indiana...
Ja Morant, Donovan Mitchell react to epic Victor Wembanyama-Scoot Henderson showdown
There was a lot of hype leading up to Tuesday night’s matchup between French outfit Metropolitans 92 and the NBA G League Ignite. This is but a non-bearing exhibition match between a little-known Paris-based team and a G League side that is made up of amateurs. However, the main highlight of the contest is without a doubt the first-ever encounter between two of the top prospects of the 2023 NBA Draft in Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson.
Victor Wembanyama already drawing eyebrow-raising Giannis Antetokounmpo comparisons
There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding projected 2023 No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama. Apparently, the hype could be all real with the French phenom already drawing comparisons to none other than Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo. Wembanyama is currently listed at 7-foot-3 and 209 pounds, which is somewhat similar to the body make-up Giannis […] The post Victor Wembanyama already drawing eyebrow-raising Giannis Antetokounmpo comparisons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘That’s who he is’: Tom Thibodeau gushes over Jalen Brunson after Knicks debut
Jalen Brunson hasn’t played better in his career than when he lit up the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 postseason. The southpaw out of Villanova averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 dimes in the playoffs, and the New York Knicks rewarded him with a four-year $104 million contract in hopes that he would sustain this level of play. And Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has utmost confidence in Brunson’s ability to keep it up.
LeBron James gets 100% brutally honest on non-existent relationship with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James could potentially pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list this season. While being the top dog in the history of the NBA would obviously be special, The King doesn’t appear to care about being in Kareem’s company. Speaking after the Lakers’...
Sixers coach Doc Rivers’ Magic Johnson challenge for James Harden should scare the rest of the NBA
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers has already made it abundantly clear that he expects more from James Harden this coming season. The former league MVP’s arrival in Philly didn’t exactly deliver the results the team was hoping for in 2021-22, but the Sixers are looking forward to a better year this coming season.
Warriors must deliver the bag to Jordan Poole after massive Tyler Herro extension
It’s safe to say Bob Myers and the front office wish they’d convened with Jordan Poole’s representatives before the Golden State Warriors embarked on their preseason trip to Japan. Two days before the defending champions tipped off training camp on September 24th, the normally evasive Myers shed...
Scoot Henderson issues bold warning that should scare Victor Wembanyama
Scoot Henderson doesn’t care about facing the top prospect of the 2023 NBA Draft in Victor Wembanyama. Whoever he is up against, he has only one goal in mind: embarrass his opponents. Henderson said as much in a recent interview with The Ringer. When asked if he gets extra...
