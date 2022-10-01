ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

The Lakers Fans Booed Their Team In The First Preseason Game As They Lost By 30 Points Against The Sacramento Kings

The new season tends to bring about hope of greater things to come for teams around the league and the Los Angeles Lakers were no different. With new head coach Darvin Ham now at the helm, there seemed to be a different feeling about them as compared to last season and fans were starting to believe that they were going to turn things around after that disastrous 2021-22 campaign.
Yardbarker

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Blasts Kyrie Irving For Posting Conspiracy Theory Video From Alex Jones On Instagram: "Kyrie Irving Would Be Dismissed As A Comical Buffoon If It Weren't For His Influence Over Young People Who Look Up To Athletes."

Kyrie Irving has received a lot of criticism over the course of the last season, largely due to his part-time status and refusal to get vaccinated for COVID-19 so that he could be a full-time player. However, some of the recent noise surrounding Kyrie Irving did not focus on him...
Yardbarker

Jalen Rose Once Roasted Paul Pierce After The Celtics Legend Said He Was Better Than Dwyane Wade: "8 All-NBA Teams To Your 4, 3 All-Defensive Teams To Your 0, A Scoring Title, And 3 Rings To Your 1."

The late-2000s and early 2010s forged some interesting rivalries in the Eastern Conference, as the Boston Celtics emerged as the prohibitive best team in 2008. After faltering in 2009 to the Orlando Magic, the Celtics would make it to the Finals in 2010 but weren't able to reach that level again till the 2022 season.
ClutchPoints

‘He just gets it’: Warriors’ veiled plan for Patrick Baldwin Jr. that’s already paying off

In preseason, NBA teams don’t typically give much attention towards winning games. Player development is of utmost priority, as there’s no better time for teams to assess the readiness of players to contribute for the upcoming season. But the Golden State Warriors ask: ‘why not both?’ This was the case when the Warriors came back from an 11-point deficit against the Washington Wizards during their last preseason tilt in Japan, with Patrick Baldwin Jr. playing a huge role in the comeback.
Yardbarker

Highlights From Lakers Practice Were Very Intense: Patrick Beverley Already Started With "Too Small" Gesture, LeBron James Explodes With A Dunk

The Los Angeles Lakers may be one of the biggest franchises in NBA history, but they are going through a rough patch over the last few seasons apart from the 2019-20 season. Last season the Purple and Gold ended up missing the play-in tournament, and it was a new low for the organization. But instead of sulking about it, the Lakers have been doing everything in their power to improve their roster and make a stunning comeback in the 2022-23 NBA season.
Yardbarker

Amar'e Stoudemire Told LeBron James To Be More Like Michael Jordan And Connect With People In 2011: "The More They Can Relate To You, The More They Will Appreciate You."

LeBron James is one of the most loved and revered athletes in the world, there aren't many that come close to having the devoted fanbase he does. His image as one of the NBA's greatest ever is added to by his love for his family, his work in the community, and his generally fun personality. While LeBron has quite a few haters considering how good he is, that is balanced out by the number of ardent fans.
Yardbarker

Patrick Beverley Impressed with LeBron James’ Basketball IQ: "One Thing I Have Learned About Him, You See Him Throughout The Game, Elite Passer, Probably One Of The Best To Ever Do It From His Height, His Size."

Los Angeles Lakers' latest addition, Patrick Beverley, was mighty impressed with LeBron James. After being acquired to help beef up the team’s defense and also chip with the 3’s, the guard had the best seat in the house, playing alongside James. And he liked what he saw while...
ClutchPoints

The reason Suns’ sale will be record-breaking despite Robert Sarver controversy

The Phoenix Suns are now up for sale after the Robert Sarver controversy, but despite the recent issue, it likely won’t affect the price of the franchise. According to investment bank officials interviewed by Baxter Holmes of ESPN, there are a number of factors that make it likely for the final sale price of the […] The post The reason Suns’ sale will be record-breaking despite Robert Sarver controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons Posts 4 Photos After First Game Back

View the original article to see embedded media. Ben Simmons was the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, and before missing last season, he had made the NBA All-Star Game in three straight seasons. Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers traded him to the Brooklyn Nets (on the day...
ClutchPoints

Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals 1 major change ahead of 19th NBA season

Injuries got in the way of Andre Iguodala really making a significant impact on the Golden State Warriors last season. During the playoffs, the former NBA Finals MVP averaged just 8.7 minutes per contest in seven appearances throughout the postseason. The Dubs still won the title, but Iguodala knows that he could have done more […] The post Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals 1 major change ahead of 19th NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

