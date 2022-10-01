ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

WHEC TV-10

Republican tepid on Trump in Nevada gubernatorial debate

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, Joe Lombardo, sought in a debate on Sunday to distance himself from former President Donald Trump over his lies about the 2020 election, but said Trump’s policies were better than those under the Biden administration, which he blames for inflation and rising interest rates.
NEVADA STATE
WHEC TV-10

NYS labor commissioner decides to lower farm overtime threshold

ALBANY, N.Y. There has been more reaction to the decision for farm worker overtime in New York state. The Department of Labor commissioner lowered the overtime threshold for farm workers from 60 to 40 hours per week. It will be phased in over the next 10 years. Supporters of this...
AGRICULTURE
WHEC TV-10

Governor Hochul proclaims October Domestic Violence Awareness month in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. – On Saturday Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and announced the launch of ‘Start the Conversation,’ a multi-media campaign aimed at helping New Yorkers raise this critical issue with people in their lives and communities. In addition...
POLITICS
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: What happens when they scan my ID?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Let’s answer a good question about your privacy when your ID gets scanned. This is something that’s crossed a lot of minds when people buy alcohol, cigarettes, and even some over-the-counter medication. You’re asked to not only show your ID but your license gets scanned.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Average Household Debt in NY nearly $54,000

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The average household debt in New York is now nearly $54,000 according to a new report by NYS Comptroller Tom DiNapoli. The report shows student loan and credit card debt per capita were well above the national average, with student loan balances 335% higher than they were in 2003. New Yorkers have a debt ratio of 57% compared to 73% for the United States as a whole. However, DiNapoli’s report found per capita debt in New York differs in notable ways from the national profile: mortgages and auto loan debt are lower, while credit card and student loan debt are higher.
EDUCATION
WHEC TV-10

EPI hosts hybrid fitness challenge for epilepsy awareness

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Empowering People’s Independence hosted a fitness challenge to benefit epilepsy programs and services in Upstate New York. The event took place on Sunday at Wickham Farms in Penfield. One in 26 people in the United States will develop epilepsy sometime during their lifetime. This October,...
PENFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: Give smart. Don’t be scammed by Hurricane Ian fake charities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This consumer alert looks at smart giving. As we all see the images of the destruction in southwest Florida, we all want to help. Unfortunately, thieves want to help themselves to your hard-earned cash. After a tragedy, I’m usually the most busy. I get so many calls and emails from folks who believe they may have been scammed. And there are few things worse than knowing your good money went to a bad actor.
FLORIDA STATE
WHEC TV-10

5 more bodies recovered from Puget Sound floatplane crash

SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of six of the 10 victims in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have been recovered and five have been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that four additional victims had been identified,...
SEATTLE, WA
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Cool, dry weather will dominate WNY for the start the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Clearing skies, diminishing winds and very dry air is now moving across Western New York. As a result, it appears we have all the right ingredients for chilly temperatures for this Sunday night. A large area of high pressure will be anchored from the western Great Lakes extending across Rochester into northern New England. This will bring an extended period clear conditions through the middle of the week.
ROCHESTER, NY

